Transfer News: Real Madrid Targets Jurgen Klopp, Chelsea Ponders Zidane Move

Zinedine Zidane’s abrupt departure from Real Madrid could spark a managerial merry-go-round that would send shockwaves through the Premier League.

On Thursday, the Frenchman announced his decision to leave the Spanish giants after just two-and-a-half seasons and just five days after becoming the first manager in history to win three consecutive Champions Leagues.

According to The Sun, the man whose team Zidane beat on Saturday to clinch its 13th European Cup could well be his successor at the Santiago Bernabeu. The newspaper reports Real Madrid has made Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp its number one target to replace Zidane but the Reds are expected to resist any move for the German.

The Guardian and the Daily Express, meanwhile, believe the Spanish club will turn to Mauricio Pochettino to replace its former manager.

The Sun also claims that Chelsea are keen to find out whether Zidane might be tempted by a move to the Premier League, while the Daily Mail believes former Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc is the favorite to replace Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.

Surprisingly, Avram Grant, who lost the 2008 Champions League final with the Blues, is also considerate a viable candidate. The Guardian also weighs in on Chelsea’s search for a new manager, suggesting the Blues have told Maurizio Sarri they will not pay his Napoli release clause, thereby ending speculations he could be the man to replace Conte.

Regardless of who the new Chelsea manager will be, it looks as though he might have a fight on his hands to keep Alvaro Morata at the club. The Sun claims Juventus have offered Gonzalo Higuain to the Blues in an attempt to bring the most expensive player in Chelsea’s history back to Turin, where he spent two seasons on loan from Real Madrid.

The latter, according to the Daily Mail, is set to offer a new deal to Gareth Bale to thwart interest from Manchester United. The same paper reports the 20-time champions of England are closing in on the signing of Porto full-back Diogo Dalot, who is set to undergo a medical ahead of a $23.1 million move to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese are unlikely to be the only new face at United next season and The Sun reports the club will complete the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred next week. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail suggests that Bayern Munich will listen to offers for Jerome Boateng, Thiago Alcantara, Juan Bernat and Arturo Vidal, which could interest United a host of other Premier League clubs.

Elsewhere, Marco Silva is not wasting any time at Everton and wants to make William Carvalho the first signing of his tenure. The former Watford manager was appointed on Thursday and the Daily Mirror believes he is looking to bring the Sporting Lisbon midfielder to England.

