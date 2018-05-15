Transfer News: Real Madrid Swoop For Chelsea Star, Manchester United Chase £53m Fred

English clubs have grown accustomed to having their best players plucked away by Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo. Gareth Bale. Luis Suarez. Philippe Coutinho. Luka Modric. Some of the world’s best players were developed in the Premier League.

And there may be a new name on that list this summer, as Real Madrid look to improve their squad ahead of the next Liga season.

Sure, they may be in a third successive Champions League final, going into the game as defending champions for the last two years, but at home they are off the pace.

Barcelona have won the La Liga title, and will likely finish 15 points ahead of their bitter rivals. That will leave a bad taste in Real’s mouth.

And so today’s transfer round-up begins in the glorious sunshine of Madrid, at the gates of the imposing Santiago Bernabeu.

For according to the Daily Mirror, Real Madrid are planning to make their move for Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian is entering the last 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge, which should make him easier to prise away.

Zinedine Zidane

BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP/Getty

At Old Trafford, Manchester United are looking to improve their squad ahead of next season. According to the Manchester Evening News, Jose Mourinho wants Brazilian midfielder Fred but faces competition from Paris Saint-Germain for the 25-year-old valued at £53 million ($71 million).

Down the road at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola is keen on bringing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha to Manchester City this summer, according to the Daily Star. The 25-year-old had a spell at neighbors Manchester United from 2013 through 2015.

Jonny Evans is expected to leave West Brom this summer, according to the Express & Star, especially after the 30-year-old center-back pulled out of the final game of the season via text message. He is reportedly wanted by Arsenal and Manchester City.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal has been slightly clouded as the Gabon forward said he joined the club in January with the belief that Arsene Wenger would remain manager “for years,” the London Evening Standard says.

And finally, Manchester United are prepared to pay the £44 million buy-out clause in Napoli right back Elseid Hysaj’s contract this summer, according to The Sun. It would make the Albanian the seventh most expensive defender in history.

