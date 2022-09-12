Transfer news: Pulisic, McKennie offered to Manchester United – Report

Manchester United were offered the chance to buy both Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie late in the summer transfer window, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru revealed on his own YouTube channel that Man United were offered a plethora of players late in the transfer window as a deal for Antony was looking increasingly difficult to push over the line, meanwhile their moves for Frenkie de Jong and Adrien Rabiot stalled.

Per the report, Christian Pulisic was offered to Manchester United but they only wanted to sign the USMNT star on loan. Chelsea were only interested in a permanent move for Pulisic, 23, and nothing happened.

As for McKennie, well, apparently Juve offered the USMNT central midfielder to United but Erik ten Hag’s side were ‘looking for a different kind of player for midfield’ and passed on the chance to sign the 24-year-old.

What does this mean?

Look, dozens of players (including Memphis Depay, Leandro Paredes and Yannick Carrasco) were offered to Manchester United late in the transfer window.

The fact that two of the USMNT’s star players were reportedly offered to them too is intriguing, as it tells us a lot about their futures at Chelsea and Juventus.

Both have spent plenty of time in and out of the starting lineup as both have struggled with injuries and McKennie has done better than Pulisic in recent months when it comes to locking down a starting spot at a European heavyweight in the Champions League. With both McKennie and Pulisic set for a breakout World Cup in November/December, it will be intriguing to see what happens with them in January and the summer, especially as Pulisic has less than two years to run on his current contract at Chelsea.

This also suggests that Manchester United are keeping tabs on both players, particularly Pulisic, and maybe we will see a move to Old Trafford for one of them in the future.

Another interesting Manchester United and USMNT note is that according to Romano, Sergino Dest was not offered to the Red Devils. However, given his rather hasty loan move to AC Milan may see him behind both Davide Calabria and Theo Hernandez in the pecking order at the full back positions, perhaps Dest will link-up with Erik ten Hag once again in the near future?

