Transfer news: Pogba back to Juventus; Thiago staying at Bayern

Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Paul Pogba returning to Juventus to play for new manager and former teammate Andrea Pirlo, Thiago Alcantara dismissing rumors that he will leave Bayern Munich, and Antoine Griezmann on his way out of Barcelona…

Pogba stalling on new contract, wants Juventus return

Paul Pogba’s contract is set to expire next summer, and the 27-year-old World Cup-winning Frenchman is reportedly stalling on signing a new deal as he contemplates a return to Juventus. It was at Juve that Pogba ascended to global superstar status while playing alongside Pirlo, for whom he is apparently quite keen to play. It’s unlikely a move would happen this summer, but Juve will undoubtedly be calling as soon as the calendar turns over to Jan. 1, 2021 and pre-contract agreements can be agreed. The next few months should be full of drama surrounding Pogba’s contract.

Thiago happy to stay at Bayern

The entire world has been operating under the assumption that Thiago leaving Bayern this summer was a foregone conclusion. Not so fast, says Thiago himself: “I have not said at any time that I am leaving. Every year you put me in a different team.” The biggest sticking point with regards to Thiago completing a move elsewhere is the fee Bayern are demanding for the 29-year-old Spanish midfielder, who has just one year remaining on his contract.

Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool circling Griezmann

If Barcelona could move any one player off their books this summer, Antoine Griezmann would sit high atop their list of potential departures given his nearly $500,000-per-week wages. Alas, the Blaugrana could be handed a get-out-of-jail-free card with Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly monitoring the 29-year-old’s situation at the Camp Nou.

Newcastle, Wilson nearing deal

Callum Wilson is reportedly close to joining Newcastle United following a reported $26-million bid from the Premier League side this weekend. Bournemouth were relegated from the PL last season, forcing Wilson to seek a move away to remain in the top flight. Wilson scored more goals (8) than any single Newcastle player last season.

