Transfer News: Next Arsenal Manager Named, Spurs Reveal Price for Left-back

Liverpool’s European exploits and transfer gossip dominate the back pages this Wednesday. There's reports Arsenal have found their new manager while Manchester City are linked with a World Cup winner.

Newsweek guides you through all the news, rumors and gossip in the Premier League mercato.

Liverpool took a giant step towards reaching a first Champions League final in 11 years after sweeping Roma aside 5-2 on Tuesday night and will, in all likelihood, face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the final in Kiev on May 26.

Trending: Who Is Linda Vester? Tom Brokaw Accused of Sexual Harassment by Former NBC News Correspondent

GettyImages-689130708

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

The Spanish and German giants could square up in the transfer window, with former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon suggesting the Merengues will turn their attention Bayern’s striker Robert Lewandowski this summer if they fail to lure Harry Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur.

“The objective for Real Madrid, no doubt, is Kane,” Calderon was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“If they want a player for the next five or six years they are going to go for Kane but [Spurs chairman Daniel] Levy is going to ask a fortune for him.

Don't miss: Nintendo E3 2018 Schedule Released: Super Smash Bros. Gets Spotlight

“As far as I know, Tottenham are not willing to let him go but Bayern also say Lewandowski is not going anywhere.”

While Spurs want to hold on to Kane, they are seemingly prepared to let Danny Rose leave, namely to Manchester United. However, according to The Sun, if Jose Mourinho wants to sign the left-back, he will have to send a $55.8 million check and Luke Shaw the other way.

Story Continues

On the red-and-white side of north London, Arsenal are reportedly convinced they have stolen a march on Chelsea in the race to Luis Enrique. According to the Daily Mirror, the former Barcelona manager is a target for both Premier League clubs, but The Gunners are in the box seat.

However, while Arsenal are keen for the Spaniard to succeed Arsene Wenger at the end of the season, Enrique’s financial demand could prove to be a sticking point, as he is understood to want around $20.9 million a year.

Most popular: How to Watch ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ Online: WWE Network Free Trial and Start Time

While the 47-year-old is among the favorites to take over at the Emirates, Joachim Low could soon rule himself out of the running to replace Wenger. According to The Times, the 58-year-old fears he may be burned out after coaching Germany in a third consecutive World Cup.

Chelsea may also be looking for a manager this summer, as Antonio Conte’s future remains shrouded in doubts. According to the Guardian, the Italian could be replaced by one his countrymen, with Juventus boss Max Allegri in pole position, as former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti looks set to become Italy’s new manager.

While Conte may leave Stamford Bridge, two of his signings, Alvaro Morata and Tiemoue Bakayoko, will be staying put. The Telegraph reported Chelsea will resist offers for the duo, unless either player makes it clear they want to leave.

Finally, The Guardian reported that Andres Iniesta is a surprise target for Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The Spaniard will leave Barcelona at the end of the season and is yet to make a formal announcement on his future. A move to Manchester would see him reunited with Pep Guardiola.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph added City have no intentions to let John Stones go, dismissing reports Guardiola was looking to offload the defender in the summer.

This article was first written by Newsweek

More from Newsweek