Transfer news: Messi not leaving Barcelona; Zaha leaving Palace

The latest transfer news in the Premier League includes Lionel Messi not leaving Barcelona, Wilfried Zaha wanting out of Crystal Palace, and Chelsea set to sign another young star…

Messi to stay at Barcelona

Cover your eyes and plug your ears, Man City fans. Messi might not be on his way to the Etihad Stadium after all, as a proposal has reportedly been made in which he stays at the Camp Nou in exchange for president Josep Maria Bartomeu leaving the club. It’s a trade that every Barcelona fan would make 1 million times out of 1 million if it means Messi not leaving Barcelona, but will the undisputed greatest player of all-time be convinced that one change alone fixes the larger systemic issues at the club? More likely, it can only be the start.

ATENCIÓN: según informa TV3, Josep Maria Bartomeu abandonará su cargo como presidente del Barcelona si Lionel Messi se compromete públicamente a seguir en el club. pic.twitter.com/uZdVHVQilN — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) August 27, 2020





Zaha wants to leave Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha has reportedly decided now is the right time to leave Palace (again) and test himself at a higher level at the age of 27. Zaha is so intent on moving away from Selhurst Park that he has accepted a transfer might not come to pass until near the end of the transfer window in October. While Arsenal have long been linked with the Ivorian international, Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco and Borussia Dortmund are also reported to have interest, though a formal bid is yet to be made. Palace are said to have agreed a fee of $21 million for Queens Park Rangers youngster Eberechi Eze as a potential replacement should Zaha leave.

Sarr the latest signing for Chelsea

Chelsea have been incredibly busy during the early days of the transfer window, and the Blues are expected to add another young piece to their puzzle, in the form of French defender Malang Sarr. The 21-year-old left Nice last month following the expiration of his contract, but Chelsea are just one of dozens of clubs interested. The expectation is that, should he sign with Chelsea, he will be loaned out for the 2020-21 season to further his development before being considered for a first-team place in the future.

Arteta confident Aubameyang staying at Arsenal

After initial reports of a new contract having been agreed earlier this month, talk of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang committing his long-term future to Arsenal has cooled considerably. Arsenal fans might be worried, but manager Mikel Arteta isn’t among them. He says talks have been “really good” and that he expects a deal will be completed in due time.

