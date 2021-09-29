Transfer news: McKennie to West Ham; Pulisic to Bayern Munich

Two USMNT stars have been linked with moves in recent days, as Weston McKennie to West Ham and Christian Pulisic to Bayern Munich has cropped up.

Both of those reports probably have USMNT fans thinking ‘hmm, that would probably be okay’ as both McKennie and Pulisic are struggling for regular minutes at their current clubs.

There are plenty of transfer reports out there as we head towards the winter months and the January window opens in just three months.

And alongside Ricardo Pepi being linked with a move to Ajax, there could be plenty of movement for some of the young USMNT stars.

Latest transfer news

USMNT midfielder heading to Premier League?

Let’s focus first on a possible move to the Premier League for Weston McKennie.

A report from Football Insider claims that West Ham have opened talks with Juventus about signing McKennie, 23, and want him to replace Declan Rice.

Rice, 22, hasn’t agreed to a new contract and it is expected that Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City will battle to sign the England international either in January or next summer.

The Hammers want McKennie as Rice’s replacement and with Mark Noble due to retire at the end of this season, this is a good spot for the FC Dallas product. McKennie would suit West Ham’s combative and direct style well.

He doesn’t appear to be first-choice under Max Allegri at Juventus and a move to England to play for David Moyes, and for a club which is on the way up and battling for a top six finish in the PL, could suit him.

Given McKennie’s off-field issues in recent months, it seems like he may need a fresh start and a move to West Ham could work well. ProSoccerTalk was told in August that McKennie is happy at Juventus and wants to stay in Turin, as Tottenham reportedly wanted to sign the versatile midfielder/defender.

Swap deal lined up between Chelsea, Bayern Munich?

A move to London could see McKennie hanging out with his close friend and USMNT teammate Christian Pulisic a lot more.

But hang on. Maybe not…

Several reports in recent weeks have stated that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are in talks over a swap deal as Pulisic would head to Bavaria and Leroy Sane to Stamford Bridge.

However, Fabrizio Romano has debunked that report and says those talks aren’t happening.

Chelsea have also been linked for Italy winger Federico Chiesa and it appears that the Blues may be losing their patience with Pulisic.

Pulisic, 23, has been linked with Bayern before and after his success in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund it is clear to see he could have a future in Germany.

Injuries continue to hamper Pulisic at Chelsea as he made a very bright start to this season but hasn’t played for them since Aug. 14. His entire Chelsea career has been up and down, as the highs of scoring in the FA Cup final and playing a key role in their UEFA Champions League glory has been curtailed by constant injuries and losses in form.

A move to Bayern may actually suit him, as the Bundesliga is less physical and his skill set translates better to the German game. Pulisic still has three years left on his contract at Chelsea, but it feels like January could be the right time to move on.

Transfer news: McKennie to West Ham; Pulisic to Bayern Munich originally appeared on NBCSports.com