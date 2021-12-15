Transfer news: Martial to Atletico Madrid in swap deal, Arthur to Liverpool
The Browns have a full-blown COVID outbreak. They play in three days, against the Raiders.According to the league, the game is still on.“There’s been no discussion of changing the game’s status,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email.The league’s attitude continues to be that the games will be played. With 69 total players available [more]
With 12 players on their COVID-19 lists, the Browns already had a full-blown crisis.Then the team announced on Wednesday morning that head coach Kevin Stefanski had tested positive for the virus.Now Cleveland’s quarterback has, too.According to multiple reports, Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports Mayfield is a “longshot” [more]
Washington also has a COVID-19 problem.According to multiple reports, the Football Team is placing defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis on its COVID-19 list on Wednesday.This will be the fifth consecutive day with at least one player added to COVID reserve for Washington.Ioannidis has played 56 percent of Washington’s defensive snaps this season, appearing in 12 games [more]
Leicester had a request to postpone Thursday's clash with Tottenham due to a coronavirus outbreak turned down by the Premier League, according to manager Brendan Rodgers.
Burnley vs Watford, previously scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak among the Hornets' ranks.
Aguero scored 260 goals for Manchester City.
Fighting back tears, Sergio Aguero took a deep breath and finally made the announcement soccer fans had dreaded ever since he left a game with chest pains six weeks ago. “I have decided to stop playing professional football,” the 33-year-old Barcelona striker said Wednesday in front of an intimate audience of friends, family and teammates from a prolific 18-year career that has come to a sad and sudden end. Aguero, one of the world's greatest strikers of this generation, underwent tests after leaving the field, holding his chest, during Barcelona’s match against Alaves in the Spanish league on Oct. 30. There were goals — and lots of them — shown from his time playing for Independiente, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, Argentina and his brief spell at Barcelona, which he joined in May but for whom he only managed to make five appearances.
Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes was on from Kansas City’s first defensive snap against the Raiders on Sunday.When defensive lineman Jarran Reed forced running back Josh Jacobs to fumble on the first play from scrimmage, Hughes was there to pick up the loose ball and return it for a 23-yard touchdown.Hughes is not a regular starter [more]
In September, the NFL Players Association urged the league to resume daily COVID testing of all players. The NFL decided not to do so.Now, the NFLPA is telling the league “I told you so.”“The NFL decided to take away a critical weapon in our fight against the transmission of COVID-19 despite our union’s call for [more]
USFL 2.0 arrives in 2022. And two networks will be broadcasting the games.NBC will formally announce on Wednesday that an agreement has been reached to televise regular-season and postseason games presented by the USFL.Fox, which owns the resurrected USFL, will partner with NBC to televise the 43 games to be played by the league. NBC [more]
Manchester City ascended to another level on Tuesday, putting all the pressure on Liverpool and Chelsea to keep pace.
London will host the first edition of a new intercontinental final between the champions of Europe and South America when Italy face Argentina on June 1, UEFA said on Wednesday.
Charlotte FC’s roster is closer to complete after the MLS expansion draft on Tuesday. Here are some key takeaways.
Crystal Palace vs Southampton will be a real clash of styles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday as the Eagles and Saints do battle.
A major stand-off is looming over the Africa Cup of Nations after European clubs threatened to block their players taking part over a lack of measures in place to stop them catching coronavirus.
The Seahawks have made a few roster moves on Wednesday, bringing a former third-round pick to their 53-man roster.Seattle announced that the team has signed linebacker Tanner Muse off its practice squad to the active roster.The Raiders drafted Muse in the third round of last year’s draft but he missed all of the 2020 season [more]
Bayern Munich opened a nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga on Tuesday as Serge Gnabry claimed a hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski scored twice in a 5-0 rout at strugglers Stuttgart.
White is still working to qualify for the Olympics, which would be his fifth.