Transfer news: Martial to Atletico Madrid in swap deal, Arthur to Liverpool

Associated Press

Fighting back tears, Sergio Aguero took a deep breath and finally made the announcement soccer fans had dreaded ever since he left a game with chest pains six weeks ago. “I have decided to stop playing professional football,” the 33-year-old Barcelona striker said Wednesday in front of an intimate audience of friends, family and teammates from a prolific 18-year career that has come to a sad and sudden end. Aguero, one of the world's greatest strikers of this generation, underwent tests after leaving the field, holding his chest, during Barcelona’s match against Alaves in the Spanish league on Oct. 30. There were goals — and lots of them — shown from his time playing for Independiente, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, Argentina and his brief spell at Barcelona, which he joined in May but for whom he only managed to make five appearances.