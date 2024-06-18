Transfer news: Marc Guehi asking price, Barcelona reject United’s offer, Branthwaite latest – LIVE
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
Mbappé received a yellow card after attempting to return to the field from injury. His status moving forward at the European Championship is unclear.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the injures to Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, umpire Pat Hoberg being suspended for gambling and all the other action from baseball this weekend. They also preview the 2024 MLB Draft Combine with Nate Tice.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is joined by Rob Cassidy, national basketball analyst at our sister site, Rivals, to evaluate some of the players who hope to make a name for themselves in the NBA in the years to come.
For the first time, HBO's "Hard Knocks" NFL docuseries will follow four teams during its in-season edition.
Tim Cato from The Athletic joins Vincent Goodwill to detail how the Dallas Mavericks have rebuilt their organization over the last 3 years to end up in the NBA Finals.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
The U.S. men’s national team will get its first formidable, official test since the 2022 World Cup at the 2024 Copa América, a stateside soccer extravaganza that begins Thursday and, as U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams said, “feels big.”