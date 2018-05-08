Transfer News: Manchester United Hit With Major Blow, Chelsea to Sell £60 Million Star

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has always had a thing for signing his former players.

When he first arrived at Chelsea in 2004, he brought Paulo Ferreira and Ricardo Carvalho with him from Porto, players who knew his style and would help him implement it in England.

And it worked, of course, with Chelsea going on to win back-to-back Premier League titles.

Now at Manchester United, 14 years later, Mourinho has signed Romelu Lukaku from Everton—but formerly of Chelsea—for £75 million.

In the summer he brought Nemanja Matic to Old Trafford after the Serbian had been a key part of his title-winning Chelsea team in 2015.

But today’s transfer round-up starts in the north west of England where it appears Mourinho is unable to get another of his former stars.

According to the Daily Mail, there is “no chance” of Eden Hazard swapping Chelsea for Manchester United this summer. The 27-year-old Belgian has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with Zinedine Zidane a big fan of the forward.

But Chelsea may be saying goodbye to one of their signings from last summer. According to Tuttosport in Italy, Alvaro Morata is considering making a return to Juventus less than 12 months after making his £60 million move to London. The deal could see Chelsea then move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

Jose Mourinho



Jose Mourinho at the AmEx Stadium, Brighton, England, May 4.

Bryn Lennon/Getty

In North London, there is plenty of change happening at Arsenal this summer after they bid farewell to manager Arsene Wenger on Sunday. But according to the Daily Mirror, Jack Wilshere is likely to stay with the club after a new contract was offered to him.

Manchester United could be set to sign another striker this summer. According to Calciomercato, Bayern Munich are open to the possibility of selling Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. The 29-year-old is reportedly a target for United but Real Madrid are also interested.

Manchester United’s conquerors on Friday, Brighton and Hove Albion, are not as likely to be quite so busy this summer. Before this season Brighton signed seven players in a bid to remain in the Premier League, a target achieved on Friday, but manager Chris Hughton says they won‘t be so busy this year.

