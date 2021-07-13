Transfer news: Man Utd ‘not far off’ terms for Varane; Giroud to AC Milan

The conclusion of EURO 2020 can only mean one thing for the footballing world: attention returns to the club game, thus the wave of transfer rumors is (belatedly) set to wash over us in the coming weeks ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

It’s transfer rumor roundup time…

Manchester United, Varane “not far off” personal terms

Manchester United appear set to partner Harry Maguire with Raphael Varane in central defense, with the Frenchman reportedly “not far off” agreeing personal terms at Old Trafford. The 28-year-old has one year left on his current contract at Real Madrid and it is now a foregone conclusion he will leave the club this summer despite making 41 appearances last season.

Manchester United are said to have offered a transfer fee in the neighborhood of $70 million, while Real Madrid were holding out for $110 million (at least initially). Given the lack of other suitors, expect the final figure to be closer to 70 than 110.

After agreeing a deal for Jadon Sancho, Manchester United spending a further eight (and almost nine) figures on Varane will likely signal the end of their dealings this window, as they put to be two of the hotter transfer rumors of the summer.

Giroud close to joining AC Milan

Olivier Giroud’s time in west London — and London as a whole — is reportedly coming to an end as he is expected to sign a two-year contract to join AC Milan this week. Giroud extended his contract with Chelsea through the 2021-22 season just last month, but the purpose of that new pact now appears solely intended to net the reigning European champions a transfer fee for the 34-year-old forward.

Giroud bagged 11 goals in 31 appearances for Chelsea last season, but playing time will be increasingly hard to come by this season with Timo Werner and Kai Havertz having had a full season to adapt to life at Stamford Bridge, not to mention rumors linking the Blues with superstar striker Erling Haaland.

Bellerin wants to leave Arsenal

With no European football at Arsenal this season, Hector Bellerin has reportedly informed the club he would like to leave north London amid interest from Serie A champions, and Champions League participants, Inter Milan. Any potential deal could be an initial loan with an option (or an obligation) to make the move permanent. Bellerin still has two years remaining on his contract, thus any fee paid will be fairly sizable.

Wolves to sell Patricio, sign Sa

Wolves are set to swap one Portuguese goalkeeper for another, as they are reportedly close to sending the incumbent, Rui Patricio, to Roma and signing Jose Sa to replace him. Patricio, who has just one year left on his contract at 33 years old, will cost Jose Mourinho’s new club close to $14 million. Sa is expected to cost Wolves roughly half that amount, as they turn a small profit and get younger (by five years) at the position.

Transfer news: Man Utd 'not far off' terms for Varane; Giroud to AC Milan