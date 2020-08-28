Transfer news: Man City make Messi swap offer as Liverpool rule out move for Barca star, United target midfielder, Chelsea sign Thiago Silva

Check back on the latest updates live from the summer transfer window as Lionel Messi continues to push for a move away from Barcelona, with Manchester City putting together their opening offer for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. The Argentinian wants out at the Nou Camp, and City are rated alongside Paris Saint-Germain as the most likely destination for his signature, with the Premier League club willing to offer three platers plus cash to land Messi.

Chelsea announced the signing of Thiago Silva from PSG, following the additions of other defenders Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr this week, with £90m target Kai Havertz expected to join soon.

Manchester United have made an approach for Brescia’s 20-year-old midfielder Sandro Tonali, according to reports in Italy, while the club continue to pursue talks with Borussia Dortmund over their move for Jadon Sancho. Arsenal meanwhile are close to announcing the signing of defender Gabriel Magalhaes in a £22m switch from Lille. Here’s how Friday’s transfer action played out.

Tottenham Hotspur are set to complete the £12m signing of Wolves defender Matt Doherty, which should pave the way for current right-back Serge Aurier to leave the club. However, AC Milan saw an initial offer rejected by Spurs, with Leverkusen also keen on the Ivory Coast international.