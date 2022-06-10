Premier League transfer news live, today! Latest updates on the summer window

We are all set for a very busy summer of transfer activity, as the latest transfer news keeps flooding in and plenty of big names are expected to be on the move in the coming months.

The 2022 summer transfer window opens on June 10 and closes at 6pm ET on September 1.

With Erling Haaland already signing for Manchester City, Kylian Mbappe staying at PSG (for now), plus Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah potentially leaving Liverpool — and plenty of other superstars in demand and contemplating moves — this feels like it will be a summer like no other.

After limited transfer action over the last 18 months, the transfer news is coming thick and fast.

Below we roundup the latest transfer news, done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on what’s going on as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Latest transfer news

June 10 – Liverpool frontrunners to sign Darwin Nunez

A report from The Athletic states that Darwin Nunez has decided he wants to sign for Liverpool and there is an agreement in place between the club and the player. The Benfica and Uruguay star, 22, has a host of suitors across Europe thanks to his prolific season with the Portuguese giants which saw him star in their run to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal where they lost to Liverpool. Nunez impressed Klopp when Liverpool played against Benfica (Nunez scored in each leg) and with the future of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah uncertain, plus Roberto Firmino coming towards the end of his career and Divock Origi already out, Liverpool need to revamp their attacking lineup.

Per the report, Liverpool would have to pay a club-record $106 million to sign Nunez. The Reds spend big when they want to and that worked out well in the case of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson. Nunez is a rising star in world soccer and his aggression, clinical finishing and pace mean he is perfect for this Liverpool team and will slot in well alongside Luis Diaz and Salah (at least for next season) up top. Liverpool don’t mess around when they close in on buying a player and with Manchester United, Real Madrid and others pushing hard to sign Nunez, it seems like his heart is set on a switch to Anfield. (JPW)

June 8 – West Ham still pursuing Jesse Lingard, willing to sell Said Benrahma

West Ham reportedly remain in hot pursuit of Jesse Lingard, who is set to be a free agent when his Manchester United contract expires on June 30, as David Moyes appears set to finally land his top target after months of coveting the 29-year-old. In other West Ham transfer news, Moyes is ready to offload Said Benrahma after a disappointing first two seasons at the London Stadium. West Ham paid Brentford $40 million for the Algerian winger. (AE)

June 8 – DONE DEAL: Spurs sign Fraser Forster to serve as Hugo Lloris backup

Tottenham announced on Wednesday that Fraser Forster has been signed on a free transfer from Southampton. Forster will serve as backup to captain and no. 1 goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, thus guaranteeing an experienced Premier League ‘keeper in net game in and game out. (AE)

Our newest addition ✊ pic.twitter.com/JVNW22EVil — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 8, 2022

June 8 – Everton agree deal to sign James Tarkowski from relegated Burnley

James Tarkowski won’t be joining Burnley in the EFL Championship following Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League, as the 29-year-old center back has reportedly agreed a contract with Everton, who were very nearly relegated themselves this season. Tarkowski’s contract is set to expire on June 30, so he’ll move to Goodison Park without a transfer fee involved. Tarkowski has been at Burnley since January of 2016, when he moved from Brentford, who he previously joined when they were in League One, before winning promotion in his first season at the club, for just under $4 million. (AE)

June 8 – DONE DEAL: Leeds sign Red Bull Salzburg right back Rasmus Kristensen

Jesse Marsch has been reunited with another former Red Bull Salzburg star, with Leeds announcing on Wednesday their signing of Danish international Rasmus Kristensen. The 24-year-old joined Salzburg the same summer that Marsch took over, in 2019. Kristensen is, of course, the second former Salzburg player to re-join Marsch at Leeds, after USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson signed last month. According to a report from Sky Sports, Borussia Dortmund and Brentford were also in the mix to sign Kristensen. (AE)

💬 “Others wanted him, including teams in the Champions League, but he wants to prove himself in the best league in the world" — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 8, 2022

June 7 – Liverpool reject opening bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich reportedly offered $26 million (plus $5 million in add-ons) for Sadio Mane, but the Bundesliga giants were quickly turned away by Liverpool. Bayern will no doubt be back with another offer, though they hope to cap their costs at around $50 million. (AE)

June 7 – Man City want $63 million from Newcastle for Nathan Ake

Newcastle United are expected to make a move for Manchester City center back Nathan Ake this summer, but the Dutchman won’t come cheaply. Man City intend to recoup all of the $52 million they paid for him two summers ago — plus a little profit on top. (AE)

June 4 – Arsenal one of a few clubs interested in Leeds’ Raphinha

With Nicolas Pepe expecting (or, at least hoping) to leave the club this summer, Arsenal could soon have two things in abundance: 1) room in the wage bill (Pepe earns $175,000 per week), and 2) playing time for a star attacker (this was present already). That’s why Arsenal are reportedly considering making a move for Leeds star Raphinha, though they’re likely to face stiff competition from other clubs as well as Leeds, who have dug their heels in and said that Raphinha will only leave if a club meets their valuation. Though he and Bukayo Saka play a similar role, Raphinha is versatile enough that he could play in other attacking positions to get Arsenal’s two best (theoretical) attackers on the field together. (AE)

June 1 – Manchester United “in talks with Barcelona” over signing Frenkie de Jong

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are in direct talks with Barcelona over the possibility of signing Dutch international midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The 25-year-old has spoken over the last few days and says he’s keen to stay at Barca and wants to play in the Champions League. However, it is believed that De Jong may be sold as Barcelona need to get him, and others, off the wage bill in order to fund a move for Robert Lewandowski. The price tag is over $91 million for Frenkie de Jong and he would be the man that Erik ten Hag builds his new-look Manchester United around. If United can pull off this deal it would be a huge coup but is seems like FDJ has reservations. (JPW)

Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid. 🚨 #MUFC De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football – Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. pic.twitter.com/jT18D37sPK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2022

June 1 – USMNT goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina linked with Chelsea

Slonina, 18, has been tracked by some of the top clubs in Europe and it is believed that Chelsea and Real Madrid are going head-to-head to sign the young Chicago Fire goalkeeper. Slonina is currently with the USMNT and the dual-national turned down a call-up to the Polish national team last month. Would this be a good move for him? He’d certainly head out on loan somewhere in Europe for a few years and as long as he’s playing regularly somewhere in a top European league, that would be great news for the USMNT. (JPW)

May 31 – DONE DEAL: Tottenham sign Ivan Perisic on two-year deal

Croatian star Ivan Perisic, 33, has signed a contract at Spurs until the summer of 2024. He worked with Antonio Conte at Inter and the experienced wide player will bring a winning mentality and quality to Tottenham’s squad. Here we focus on where Perisic will fit in at Tottenham, as this signing suggests that Conte is getting to sign the players he wants this summer. After leading Spurs back to the Champions League, this is no more than the Italian coach deserves. (JPW)

🎙 “I’m really excited to start with the Spurs family” Watch Ivan Perišić’s first interview as a Spurs player! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ktsbfAUEiR — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 31, 2022

May 31 – Tottenham want Nottingham Forest loan star Djed Spence

According to Football.London, Spurs are very interested in 21-year-old right back/right wing-back Djed Spence. The Middlesbrough player excelled on loan at Nottingham Forest in the 2021-22 campaign, as he played a key role in their run to the FA Cup quarterfinals and promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs. Per the report, Spence is very interested in working with Antonio Conte and Spurs’ technical director Fabio Paratici has watched Spence closely this season. However, the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Roma, Newcastle, Brentford and Forest are all trying to sign him permanently too. Spurs have Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty as their current right back options but Spence would push both for a starting spot. (JPW)

May 31 – Sadio Mane set to leave Liverpool this summer

Well then. Sadio Mane appears to have played his final game for Liverpool. Mane, 30, has one year on his contract and he said he would reveal his decision on whether or not he wanted to stay at Liverpool following the Champions League final. Yours truly was waiting for Mane in the mixed zone after the final in Paris but he didn’t appear, but now multiple reports say he wants to leave Liverpool and Bayern Munich will be his next destination. Per the reports, Liverpool and Bayern are negotiating a price for Mane. What a few years he’s had at Liverpool and if he does leave then this is a big blow for Jurgen Klopp. (JPW).

May 31 – Robert Lewandowski confirms he wants out to move on from Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski confirms he wants to leave Bayern Munich and he’s really pushing hard for that move to Barcelona, isn’t he? Here are more details on what the Polish striker has been saying as the goal machine has won everything he can at Bayern and surely they’ll let him move on as he has just one year left on his current contract. What a fit he would be at Barca. (JPW)

