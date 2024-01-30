Transfer news LIVE: Spurs hunt Chelsea talent, Villa could sell star, plus Man Utd and Newcastle latest

Conor Gallagher could be sold by Chelsea in the final days of the transfer window (Getty Images)

The January transfer window enters it’s final days after a slow month but is set to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season, ahead of Thursday night’s deadline.

Chelsea are willing to sell Conor Gallagher over the next two days to help meet FFP regulations, so long as they get the right offer, and Tottenham are considering a last-ditch bid, according to The Times. The Blues asked for £50m last summer which turned Spurs to other targets, but that price is likely to have come down with only 18 months left on Gallagher’s contract. Spurs want to offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, although he wants to stay.

Newcastle United are close to reaching the limit of financial fair play too, so may need to offload players over the next few days with Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier all linked to other clubs. Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey is another academy product set to be sacrificed in order to raise funds to meet profit and sustainability regulations. Grenada want to loan Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri, West Ham are in talks to sign Al-Ittihad’s Jota, and Everton and Luton are scrapping to loan Chuba Akpom from Ajax.

14:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

Chelsea have made no secret of their willingness to sell Armando Broja during this transfer window, to recoup some much needed funds to help with their profit and sustainability goals. But the Blues have rejected a loan offer from Wolves for the striker, demanding that any deal has a permanent transfer obligation worked into the terms.

More on Wolves' rejected loan bid for Armando Broja. Understand it was a straight-loan offer only. Wolves prefer a deal without an obligation. Chelsea want a permanence to any exit.🇦🇱 pic.twitter.com/Hymzv4AycJ — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 30, 2024

13:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in the club paving the way for a new era at Old Trafford, Manchester United could yet be on the lookout for additions at the end of the January transfer window.

Erik ten Hag’s side have slipped away from the chase for a top-four place and look in need of a boost to the Dutchman’s options, despite a significant number of arrivals over the last couple of years.

Defensively, the reliance on Jonny Evans and occasional deployment of Luke Shaw centrally suggest a centre-half might be a wise signing, while Jadon Sancho departure on loan could free up a place for a new winger.

Here are some of the latest Manchester United transfer rumours.

When is the transfer deadline?

13:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

Transfer deadline day for the Premier League and all men’s sides in England is Thursday 1 February, with the window shutting at 11pm GMT.

What about Scotland?

The Scottish window will shut half-an-hour later, at 11.30pm.

And the rest of Europe?

La Liga’s window closes at the same time as the Premier League, which is midnight in Spain. Clubs in Ligue 1, meanwhile, will have an hour less to make their signings.

Business in the Bundesliga has to be concluded by 6pm German time (5pm GMT), and Serie A’s window an hour later.

What about the WSL?

WSL clubs have until 11pm GMT on Wednesday 31 January to complete any deals.

12:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

Chelsea are one of the few Premier League clubs likely to remain involved in the January transfer window, with a number of rumours circulating around the west London side.

After a poor start to the season, the Blues face an uphill battle to push for any form of European football next season, while the Champions League may already be out of reach.

Aston Villa in fourth have 12 more points than Chelsea after 21 matches.

Like many clubs, a consistent goalscorer would be a welcome addition to the squad, and they may look to offload Armando Broja to secure a deal, but the financial restrictions following the owners’ initial spending spree, has left the club short of options.

Here are some of the latest Chelsea transfer rumours.

Transfers that could still be done: Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa

12:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

Aston Villa’s top target, meanwhile, is Middlesbrough’s Rogers. They have tested Middlesbrough’s resolve with a third bid for the youngster, who has thrived under Michael Carrick this season.

The Championship club won’t let him leave if the financial terms aren’t right but Unai Emery is keen to secure his man.

Morgan Rogers is wanted in the Premier League (PA)

Transfers that could still be done: Jhon Duran to Chelsea

11:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

Chelsea’s pursuit of players high on potential continues apace with Aston Villa’s Duran identified as a forward option.

The Colombia international hasn’t managed to command a regular starting spot under Unai Emery and a hamstring injury could be a complicating factor. Newcastle and West Ham have also been connected with the 20-year-old.

Jhon Duran has not made an major impact at Aston Villa (Reuters)

Lyon make big offer for Nottingham Forest’s Orel Mangala

11:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

Lyon have offered Nottingham Forest €32m for Belgian midfielder Orel Mangala.

That’s according to The Athletic, which reports Forest would like to keep Mangala but would benefit from a tidy profit if he were to go, after buying the player for £10.5m only 18 months ago.

Meanwhile, Forest defender Jonathan Panzo has joined Belgian side Standard Liege until the end of the season.

Forest midfielder Orel Mangala (Mike Egerton/PA Images). (PA Archive)

Transfers that could still be done: Miguel Almiron to Al Shabab

10:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

Newcastle forward Almiron has become a much-loved figure on Tyneside, but may be moved on with Al Shabab most strongly linked. The Saudi Pro League club are not one of those who have benefitted from the involvement of the country’s Public Investment Fund, but the obvious ties between Newcastle and the nation may make a deal more likely.

His departure could allow Newcastle to invest, with Eddie Howe expressing frustration that the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) have hindered the search for additions to his squad.

Could Miguel Almiron be on the move? (PA)

Conor Gallagher ‘happy at Chelsea’ amid Spurs links

10:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Although it sound like Gallagher is happy where he is...

Tottenham have been reported to be considering a bid for Conor Gallagher before the end of the transfer window. However, understand that nothing has changed and Gallagher is happy at the club and focused on ending the season well there. #CFC open to selling him if offer right. — Alex Howell (@iamAlexHowell) January 30, 2024

Spurs consider late move for Conor Gallagher as Chelsea raise funds

10:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

Chelsea are willing to sell Conor Gallagher over the next two days to help meet FFP regulations, so long as they get the right offer, and Tottenham are considering a last-ditch bid, according to The Times.

The Blues asked for £50m last summer which turned Spurs to other targets, but that price is likely to have come down with only 18 months left on Gallagher’s contract.

Spurs want to offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, although he wants to stay.

Could Conor Gallagher be heading to Spurs? (Getty Images)

