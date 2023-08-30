Transfer news LIVE: Mo Salah ‘likely to leave Liverpool’ as Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd chase deadline deals

Mohamed Salah, right, has been linked with a move away from Anfield (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool in the closing stages of the transfer window, according to former Premier League midfielder Jan Aage Fjortoft. The club have repeatedly made it clear they do not have the 31-year-old up for sale however with interest coming from the Saudi Pro League, and club Al-Ittihad in particular, a high bid may tempt Liverpool’s ownership into reconsidering their position.

Elsewhere, Wolves are closing in on signing Paraguayan winger Enso Gonzalez on a £5m deal as they look to continue their rebuild under Gary O'Neil and Nottingham Forest are in talks over a deal for Fenerbahce striker Michy Batshuayi after the former Chelsea man missed out on a move to the midlands club late on deadline day last year.

Meanwhile, Manchester United hope to solve their left-back issue after both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia sustained injuries. With three days left in the window Erik ten Hag is hoping to bring in a short-term replacement.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals ahead of Friday’s deadline below.

12:05 , Mike Jones

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks with Chelsea over a deal for Callum Hudson-Odoi and it is thought that the discussions include the option for a permanent transfer.

Forest head coach Steve Cooper has previously worked with 22-year-old Hudson-Odoi when he was part of the England side that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

Hudson-Odoi spent last season on loan at German club Bayer Leverkusen and has one year left on his contract with the Blues.

He made his debut for Chelsea in January 2018 and has gone on to make 126 appearances winning the Champions League, Europa League, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time with the senior squad.

Villa considering loan move for Lenglet

11:59 , Mike Jones

Aston Villa are considering a loan move for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

Lenglet returned to Barcelona after spending last season on loan at Tottenham. The French international made 35 appearances in all competitions for the London side, including 26 in the Premier League and there was an expectation of a permanent transfer to the club which never came about.

For their part, Barcelona have been keen to offload Lenglet, with his wages thought to be among the larger burdens on the club’s finances.

Tyrone Mings damaged his knee ligaments in the opening day defeat to Newcastle and is expected to miss the majority of the season so head coach Unai Emery is looking for defensive cover.

Villa have Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres and Calum Chambers at their disposal but Lenglent would add experience, versatility and stability to the back line should a deal get finalised.

He can provide cover as a left-sided centre back and has experience in European competition with Villa close to reaching the Europa Conference League group stages.

(EPA)

Djed Spence moves to Leeds!

11:53 , Mike Jones

Overlooked Tottenham right-back Djed Spence has joined Leeds United on a season-long loan after struggling to break into the first team at the London club.

Spence signed for £20m last summer and spent the second half of the campaign on loan in Ligue 1 with Rennes. He made just six appearances for Spurs joins fellow Tottenham defender Joe Rodon on loan at Leeds.

Can he rediscover his form in the Championship?

(REUTERS)

Wolves close to signing teenage star

11:48 , Mike Jones

Wolves are closing in on a deal to sign Paraguayan winger Enso Gonzalez from Club Libertad.

The agreement is said to be for £5m for the 18-year-old who will sign on a six-year contract with the club as as they look to continue to rebuild under Gary O’Neil.

Gonzalez, who has flown to the UK to complete the deal, would become Wolves’ fifth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Matheus Cunha, Boubacar Traore, Tom King and Matt Doherty.

He has made 38 appearances for Libertad last season scoring four times.

Nottingham Forest in talks with Batshuayi

11:43 , Mike Jones

Nottingham Forest are in talks over a deal for Fenerbahce striker Michy Batshuayi.

The 29-year-old was close to agreeing a deal with the midlands club a year ago before the complicated free transfer fell through late on deadline day.

He subsequently moved to Turkey for £3m but Forest have maintained their interest and hope to bring the former Chelsea man back to the Premier League.

Can Manchester United solve their left-back crisis?

11:38 , Mike Jones

With only three days left in the summer transfer window Manchester United are desperately hoping to sign a left-back after injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

The England international and his understudy are both expected to be out for at least two months meaning Alvaro Fernandez is the only ture left-back at Erik ten Hag’s disposal.

There is cover with Diogo Dalot able to play on the opposite side of the pitch and Ten Hag can always switch up his formation to make up for the weakness in that area of the pitch yet the first aim is to sign a recognised left-back before the deadline.

Marc Cucurella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rico Henry, Sergio Reguilon, Luke Thomas, Leonardo Spinazzola and Marcos Alonso are among a host of names linked with the club.

Gary O’Neil expects Matheus Nunes to remain at Wolves with no fresh Man City bid

11:33 , Mike Jones

Gary O’Neil has said he expects Matheus Nunes to remain at Wolves beyond Friday’s transfer deadline day with Manchester City yet to lodge an improved offer for the Portugal international, who has stopped training in a bid to force through a move.

City last week saw a £47million bid rejected for the 25-year-old, who moved to Molineux for a club-record £38million last summer, and O’Neil said the champions were yet to return with a better offer.

“He’s not with the group at the moment, his choice,” O’Neil said. “After the bid from Manchester City he decided it was best for him to not to be with the group. Club policy and how we deal with things like that is set in place.”

O’Neil expects Nunes to remain at Wolves

11:28 , Mike Jones

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss, Gary O’Neil, expects Matheus Nunes to remain at the club this summer despite interest from Manchester City who are prepared to walk away from a deal.

The Premier League champions had a £47million bid turned down last week, with Wolves holding out for at least £60m.

It is understood City do not want to pay above £55m but there is time left in the window for the two clubs to come to an agreement over a suitable fee.

(AP)

Mo Salah ‘likely to leave’ Liverpool

11:24 , Mike Jones

