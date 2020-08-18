Transfer news LIVE: Messi’s future in doubt at Barcelona, Arsenal close on deals, Liverpool won’t pay Thiago fee, Man United maintain Sancho talks

Follow the latest updates live from the summer transfer window as Premier League clubs look to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season, which begins in fewer than four weeks’ time. Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona may hinge on whether president Josep Bartomeu leaves or not, with reports that the Argentine will push for an exit unless he is replaced as the man in charge at the Nou Camp in the coming weeks. Manchester City continue to monitor the situation, with the club weighing up a move for the Barca great.

Arsenal are on the verge of announcing a new contract for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a three-year deal worth £250,000 a week, and the club also hope to make progress this week in their pursuit of Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes. Borussia Dortmund meanwhile have insisted that they do not have to sell Jadon Sancho to Manchester United this summer, despite seeing a near-£40m loss in their financial results due to coronavirus.

Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing 29-year-old Thiago Alcantara this summer as he has just one year remaining on his contract, but the club will not meet Bayern Munich’s €30m valuation and hope to talk the German club down to a negotiated fee in the coming days. Follow the live updates below.

Lazio are said to be furious with David Silva after the midfielder failed to inform them he was rejecting their contract offer to join Real Sociedad following his departure from City - who have reignited their interest in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, while former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey looks set to remain at Juventus as the club do not want to sell the Welshman this summer.