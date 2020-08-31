Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United target Upamecano, Liverpool make £40m Sarr bid, Chelsea’s breakthrough, Arsenal, Messi updates

Kai Havertz is in line for a big-money move to the Premier League: Getty

Follow all the day’s transfer news, rumours and gossip as Lionel Messi‘s uncertain Barcelona future takes centre stage once again. Yesterday, La Liga backed Barca in the dispute over the Argentine’s €700m release clause, with a lengthy legal battle now looming after Messi failed to attend the club’s mandatory pre-season coronavirus testing.

Manchester United are set to confirm the signing of playmaker Donny van de Beek after agreeing a £40m deal with Ajax last night. Personal terms will be put to paper over the coming days, with the Dutch international set to sign a five-year contract and snub interest from Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Arsenal have U-turned on the futures of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Emiliano Martinez, with both players seemingly earning their place in Mikel Arteta’s immediate plans. The Gunners are set to announce the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s contract extension imminently. Meanwhile, Chelsea are nearing a club-record deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz. Follow the live updates below:

Please allow a moment for the blog to load.