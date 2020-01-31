Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United reject striker bid, Gareth Bale to Spurs, Arsenal close to second signing plus all deadline day deals

Getty

Follow the latest live updates from transfer deadline day as the January window builds towards a busy crescendo, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and a host of other clubs all expected to do late business in their final chance to improve their squads. Manchester United set the tone on Thursday by completing the big-money deal for midfielder Bruno Fernandes in a deal that could reach as much as £67.8m, but that could just be the start of a top-six flurry ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

United are understood to have seen a bid for Bournemouth striker Josh King rejected this morning, but could yet return for the Norway international given Marcus Rashford's injury-enforced spell on the sidelines. Arsenal are expected to make their second signing of the month after Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that right-back Cedric Soares is on his way out of the club, with the Gunners looking to complete a loan move until the end of the season with a view to a permanent deal. It is unlikely to be the only business in London today, with Chelsea determined to land a new striker that could also see one of their own make a switch to fierce rivals Spurs. Napoli’s Dries Merthens is being strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, and if Frank Lampard can bring in the Belgian, the expectation is that out-of-favour Olivier Giroud will be on his way out of the club. However, he may not have to move far as the French striker is keen on a move to Tottenham, who need injury cover for Harry Kane, while Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has also confirmed they have had an offer for the former Arsenal man rejected. Spurs are also interested in Willian Jose of Real Sociedad, who could yet head to the Premier League.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

United have ruled out a move for Willian Jose, meaning the Brazilian will not be heading to Old Trafford in their desperate search for a striker, but there are expected to be plenty of moves elsewhere. One of the fiercest transfer battles is set to be over Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen, who despite having a deal in place to join Crystal Palace yesterday now appears to be on his way to West Ham for a medical. The one certainty appears to be that neither Liverpool nor Manchester City will be active in any capacity, but then again on deadline day you never know what’s around the corner. Follow the live updates below.

Please allow a moment for updates to load.

Krzysztof Piatek has snubbed the Premier League for the Bundesliga, with Hertha Berlin sealing the forward’s signature ahead of Spurs and Chelsea due to their offer being for the permanent transfer, rather than a loan. The Polish forward’s struggles this season saw the Rossoneri snap up Zlatan Ibrahimovic to drive their second half of the season.