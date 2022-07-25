Transfer news LIVE: Barcelona push Frenkie De Jong to Man United as Liverpool ‘receive Roberto Firmino bid’

Manchester United’s pursuit of Frenkie De Jong could be coming to an end with reports of a Plan B after links to Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic Savic. With the start of the Premier League season fast approaching, Erik ten Hag will be desperate to get new players in to quickly revamp the Red Devils.

The same is true of Chelsea, who have encountered more difficulty getting a target over the line after a late intervention from Barcelona in the race to sign Sevilla star Jules Kounde. The Blues may need to look elsewhere for their second significant defensive upgrade after bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly to reload after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. The Sevilla star will cost in excess of £50m with Barcelona poised to trump the Blues again after landing former Leeds star Raphinha.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s future remains in doubt, the Portuguese wants to leave Manchester United, but his wages remain prohibitive and Erik ten Hag maintains the No 7 is not for sale with one more year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford. Real Madrid are not interested according to the latest reports, while a shock move to Atletico Madrid has also been rumoured. The Mail reports Leicester have rejected a £15m bid from Monaco for Boubakary Soumare. And Leicester are willing to consider big-money offers for James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho in order to raise funds to strengthen the squad, the Telegraph claims. Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:

Transfer News and Rumours

Manchester United ‘eager to keep Anthony Martial amid Juventus interest’

Arsenal keen on Lyon star Lucas Paquetá

Newcastle and Everton interested in Chelsea striker Armando Broja

Liverpool ‘receive Roberto Firmino bid’ from Juventus

Arsenal technical director Edu criticises older players for ‘killing’ the club

10:15 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal technical director Edu says the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil were “killing” the club before they managed to offload their big-money contracts.

The duo are among a number of players to be shown the exit door at the Emirates in recent years as manager Mikel Arteta looks to reshape his playing squad.

The Gunners have targeted much younger players in that time with players in the older age bracket - such as Aubameyang and Ozil - ushered out.

Edu, who also agreed deals for Shkodran Mustafi, Sead Kolasinac and Sokratis to leave, has explained the thinking behind the new philosophy.

“When a player is 26 or older, has a big salary and is not performing, he’s killing you,” he said.

Arsenal technical director Edu criticises older players for ‘killing’ the club

Leicester City’s summer of stasis threatens to unravel progress under Brendan Rodgers

10:00 , Jack Rathborn

New York City FC are aware of interest, their head coach said. Nick Cushing admitted Valentin Castellanos has admirers. The 2021 MLS Golden Boot winner is tipped to join Girona, possibly on a loan deal after joining NYC’s sister club Manchester City. And if the Argentinian forward does go to Italy, it would leave Leicester City on their own as the only club in Europe’s five major leagues not to sign anyone this summer.

The Premier League’s spending this window has topped £1bn, but no arrivals are imminent at the King Power Stadium. A club widely admired for their transfer business in recent years have done none, beyond releasing third-choice goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic. Welcome to the paradox of Leicester. They have signed no players and yet they have too many. Brendan Rodgers may have imagined a revolving door, as perhaps five came in and eight went out, when he had the scene for an overhaul. Instead, the exit has been jammed, also preventing anyone from entering.

They may be encountering an increasingly familiar problem for Premier League purchasers who have stockpiled players in recent years: others, especially abroad, are reluctant to pay the prices and the wages to rid them of the unwanted. In accidental fashion, Leicester have become the division’s continuity club. The faces are all familiar. With no European football, and with so many pedigree players that the £13m signing Nampalys Mendy was not even named in their Premier League squad for the first half of last season, the intention now was for a slimmed-down squad. Instead, they still lack room on the pitch and the wage bill alike for newcomers.

Leicester City’s summer of stasis threatens to unravel progress under Brendan Rodgers

Tottenham set to sell Tanguy Ndombele?

09:28 , Jack Rathborn

Tottenham could cut their losses on France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Media Foot, in France, report Galatasaray are keen on the 25-year-old.

Spurs spent £55.45 million on the former Lyon star in 2019 and the Londoners may do well if they can recoup half of that fee.

Liverpool ‘receive Roberto Firmino bid’

09:14 , Jack Rathborn

Liverpool are considering an offer from Juventus for Roberto Firmino.

That’s according to Tutto Juve, who claim the Old Lady have offered €23m for the Brazilian.

The report claims the Italians would happily raise this to strike a deal too.

Jules Kounde set for Chelsea and Barcelona choice

09:00 , Jack Rathborn

Barcelona and Chelsea are jostling to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, the Daily Mail reports.

The paper writes that Barca are increasingly confident of securing the 23-year-old, who has made no secret of preferring the Spanish giants.

The Blues have held long-standing interest in the France international with Sevilla blocking a move last year.

Newcastle switch attention to Dwight McNeil

08:47 , Jack Rathborn

Newcastle have switched attention to Dwight McNeil with the Sun claiming the Burnley winger is their latest target.

The 22-year-old has moved to the top of their list, with Leeds standing firm on Jack Harrison.

The West Yorkshire club previously rejected a Newcastle bid for Harrison, 25, and want £35 million.

Nordi Mukiele set for PSG move

08:32 , Jack Rathborn

Nordi Mukiele looks set to move to Paris Saint-Germain.

A fee for the RB Leipzig star has been agreed by PSG, report the Daily Mail.

The French defender will cost around £13m, with some reports in France claiming he could cost up to £16m.

New manager Christophe Galtier is keen on Mukiele as he revamps the identity of the French side.

Newcastle and Everton interested in Armando Broja

08:21 , Jack Rathborn

Armando Broja is attracting interest from Premier League clubs after the Chelsea starlet’s impressive loan at Southampton.

i reports Newcastle and Everton have stepped up their pursuit of the 20-year-old Chelsea and Albania striker after West Ham lost interest.

Arsenal keen on Lyon star Lucas Paquetá

08:08 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal have admitted to being interested in Lyon attacking midfielder Lucas Paquetá but are yet to commence talks with the Ligue 1 club.

The Times reports Edu, Arsenal’s Brazilian technical director, has been a “big fan for a long time” of the 24-year-old.

Manchester United ‘eager to keep Anthony Martial amid Juventus interest’

08:01 , Jack Rathborn

Juventus are reportedly targeting Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial as a summer transfer target – but his club have signalled they have no intention of selling him, the Daily Mirror reports.

The 26-year-old has been impressing during pre-season, solidifying his value to new boss Erik ten Hag.

Man United ‘eager to keep Anthony Martial amid Juventus interest’