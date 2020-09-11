Transfer news LIVE: Man United’s Jadon Sancho breakthrough, Chelsea reject N’Golo Kante offer and Real Madrid make Kylian Mbappe plan

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and gossip around the Premier League, Europe and beyond as the market looks set to impact the season with the window open until October.

On the eve of the Premier League season, clubs are still frantically looking to get deals done, with Manchester United still hopeful of landing Jadon Sancho, Liverpool and Thiago Alcantara will not go away and Chelsea look determined to sign a new goalkeeper. Meanwhile Barcelona are looking to clear out their squad with Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez available.