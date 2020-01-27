Transfer news LIVE: Man United’s Bruno Fernandes latest, Arsenal eye James Rodriguez plus Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs latest

Thursday's latest transfer news, rumours and done deals: Getty

Welcome to Independent Football’s live coverage of today’s latest transfer news, gossip and done deals around the Premier League and across the continent, with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and more frantically pushing for deals before Friday’s deadline.

The biggest saga of the window is Manchester United’s pursuit of Sporting Lisbon skipper Bruno Fernandes. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to bring in reinforcements after losing Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay to injury. Tottenham, too, look eager to finalise deals this week to satisfy Jose Mourinho, namely Steven Bergwijn from PSV.

While Barcelona are looking for a new striker due to Luis Suarez’s serious injury, while Olivier Giroud, Rodrigo and others have been mentioned, the latest name is now Wissam Ben Yedder, with a £67m offer rumoured to have arrived for Monaco. Arsenal, also looking to compliment Mikel Arteta’s initial ideas at the Emirates, with Everton looking to compete with them for James Rodriguez. While Frank Lampard has spoken out on the need to reinvest due to their inability to spend the Eden Hazard money from last summer due to the transfer ban. The Blues have been offered Spurs target Krzysztof Piatek.

Dani Olmo to Leipzig, Takumi Minamino to Liverpool and Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund remain some of the biggest moves of the window to date with several more of a similar size to come in the following days.