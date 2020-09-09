Transfer news LIVE: Man United deal held up by Real Madrid, Arsenal could sell goalkeeper, Liverpool to offload Rhian Brewster with buy-back clause

Follow the latest updates live from the summer transfer window as Premier League clubs look for last-minute reinforcements ahead of the new 2020/21 season, which kicks off this Saturday afternoon. Manchester United’s move for Sergio Reguilon is being held up by Real Madrid’s desire to have a buy-back clause inserted into any deal, with the Spanish right-back wanted by officials at Old Trafford.

Arsenal are set to receive an offer from Aston Villa for in-form goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, with a deal being targeted in time for their first game of the season, while Manchester City are facing renewed efforts from Barcelona in their attempt to sign centre-back Eric Garcia, who wants out of the Etihad after expressing his decision not to sign a new contract.

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is wanted by a number of clubs including Villa, Sheffield United and Brighton, with the Anfield club also looking to insert a buy-back clause in any deal, while Leicester City look set to win the race for Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks despite competition from Manchester United and Liverpool. Follow the live updates below.