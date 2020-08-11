Transfer news LIVE: Man United maintain Jadon Sancho move, Arsenal to announce Willian and eye defender, Chelsea given Kai Havertz price

Follow the latest updates live from the summer transfer window as Premier League clubs look to strengthen ahead of the new season, which gets under way in just 18 days’ time. Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho saw a major development occur when Borussia Dortmund publicly announced that he will not be leaving this summer, only for the Premier League club to retain full confidence that they will sign him before the 5 October deadline. However, a £100m offer was reportedly rejected as soon as Dortmund announced their intention to keep Sancho this season.

Arsenal are on the verge of completing the deal for Willian after he left Chelsea, and interest in Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes is growing with the club one of many in for his signature. Speaking of Arsenal, their former midfielder Aaron Ramsey is available this summer after Andrea Pirlo informed him that he is not in his Juventus plans next season.

Chelsea meanwhile have agreed a five-year deal with Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, but the asking price remains a problem with the German club now wanting £90m to let him leave this summer. The Blues are also looking at signing Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico as an alternative to Ben Chilwell, while Liverpool snapped up their left-back target by signing Kostas Tsimikas on a five-year deal from Olympiakos last night. Follow the live updates below.

Newcastle United are targeting Tottenham Hotspur’s out-of-favour wide-man Ryan Sessegnon as they look to strengthen on a budget following the collapse of their takeover deal, while Liverpool have told interested clubs including Leeds, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Southampton that sought-after Harry Wilson will cost £20m.