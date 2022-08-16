Transfer news: De Jong, Gomez, Ronaldo - Live

(Getty Images)

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. The 21-year-old Spanish defender joins on a four-year deal having made 49 appearances for the Belgian club across the 2021-22 campaign which saw him voted as the Belgian club’s Player of the Year.

“I am incredibly proud and happy to have joined Manchester City,” Gomez said. “City are the best team in England and in Pep Guardiola I have a chance to learn and develop under the most outstanding manager in world football.”

Elsewhere, Manchester United continue to chase Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong with a new report coming out saying that the club could be willing to pay the midfielder’s deferred wages which has been a major sticking point in any deal.

Wolves are also making moves and have agreed a club-record £42.2m deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes but personal terms are yet to be finalised whilst Leicester’s Wesley Fofana is annoyed at the club for pricing him out of a potential move to Chelsea.

Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.

15:30 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have opened up talks with the representatives of Matheus Cunha, according to Caught Offside.

The Brazilian has been linked with a big-money move to the Red Devils this month, although Atletico Madrid want more than £42million for the player.

With the rumours circulating linking Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico and Alvaro Morata or Antoinee Griezman to Old Trafford, this one is also to be taken with a pinch of salt.

15:23 , Michael Jones

The Glazer family’s acquisition of Manchester United remains controversial to this day.

Their £790m takeover in the summer of 2005 came by way of a leveraged buyout: when a significant amount of borrowed money is used to fund the acquisition of a company, with the debt secured against that company itself.

In the case of this leveraged buyout, it was not just any company but one of the most famous and successful clubs in English and world football.

Over the years, that debt, the interest paid on it and the dividends handed out to shareholders along the way - the majority going to the Glazers themselves - have proved controversial.

Newcastle interest in four Chelsea players

15:15 , Michael Jones

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United are planning to swoop in for four Chelsea players in a late transfer window as Eddie Howe tries to bolster his squad before September 1st.

The players in question are Callum Hudson-Odoi, Conor Gallagher, Christian Pulisic, and Armando Broja.

Newcastle are keen on a move for Broja but would only be able to sign one Chelsea player on loan and they do not have the capability to sign multiple players on permanent contracts

Man Utd consider Dembele

15:08 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are reportedly still considering a move for Lyon forward Moussa Dembele.

The Manchester Evening News claims the club remain in contact with the player’s representatives and the French forward is being considered for a possible late swoop.

26-year-old Dembele only has one-year left on his current deal at Lyon and has already rejected an offer from Everton this summer.

Tottenham bid for Garner

15:00 , Michael Jones

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur have put in a bid for Manchester United midfielder James Garner but it has not met the Reds’ valuation.

United, who have made the surprise decision to sell the former Nottingham Forest loanee, are open to selling him for somewhere between £15million and £20million.

The value of the bid has not been disclosed but it has not met United’s expectations.

14:53 , Michael Jones

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has received death threats and thousands of abusive messages after his role in Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez’s red card on Monday night.

The Danish centre-back has taken to social media to show just some of the “3,000 to 4,000” abusive messages following the 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield.

Nunez was given a straight red card, a club first for a home debut, after headbutting Andersen, reacting angrily after the pair jostled in and around the penalty area.

Forest close to signing Aouar

14:45 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest are reportedly close to signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer.

According to journalist Nicola Schira, the 24-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Midlands club as they close in on a deal until 2027.

Real Betis were also ‘very interested’ in the midfielder but could not complete a deal due to La Liga’s financial fair play constraints.

Casemiro to Old Trafford?

14:37 , Michael Jones

This signing would undoubtably strenghten Manchester United’s midfield and reports from Marca say that Old Trafford representatives are in Madrid to discuss a deal for midfielder Casemiro.

Casemiro has been a focus of Carlo Ancelott’s Real Madrid side so this rumour seems unlikely and as of yet Los Blancos have not received an offer.

Chelsea on verge of signing Casadei

14:30 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Cesare Casadei after agreeing personal terms with the 19-year-old who is expected to be in London this week to complete a medical.

Chelsea are now set to sign Cesare Casadei, official bid has been sent and accepted by Inter as revealed in the last days - after personal terms agreed on a six year contract. 🚨🔵 #CFC



Fee: €15m & €5m add-ons. Casadei will be in London this week to undergo medical tests. pic.twitter.com/qhTZ2PgD5G — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2022

Joel Glazer against Ronaldo transfer

14:22 , Michael Jones

Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer is against the prospect of selling of Cristiano Ronaldo despite the player’s wish to leave the club.

The Manchester Evening News understands that United manager Erik ten Hag has privately been willing to sell Ronaldo for weeks but Glazer has so far resisted any proactive attempts to sell the Portuguese.

Ronaldo is unhappy at United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League, the 25% salary reduction he has incurred as a result, and the club’s dealings in the transfer market.

Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has sought an exit route for his client during the summer but Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have each distanced themselves from a move though Sporting Lisbon have also been linked with Ronaldo.

14:15 , Michael Jones

Virgil van Dijk has told Darwin Nunez he needs to learn to control himself after Liverpool’s new striker was sent off on his home debut for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen.

The Reds had to come from behind for the second time in the opening two games of the 2022/23 Premier League season, eventually drawing 1-1 at Anfield.

It was Liverpool’s first red card for violent conduct in Jurgen Klopp’s long reign and Van Dijk described his moment of madness as something that “should not happen.”

Newcastle debating improved bid for Pedro

14:07 , Michael Jones

Newcastle are debating whether to offer an improved bid for Watford forward Joao Pedro this week or focus on other targets.

Sky Sports News revealed that the Hornets have already rejected a £17.5m bid for the 20-year-old but Newcastle have their own valuations of players and don’t want to overpay for the Championship forward.

Watford’s stance remains Pedro is not for sale and they are under no pressure to sell with three years remaining on Pedro’s contract.

West Ham agree deal for Kehrer

13:59 , Michael Jones

West Ham have agreed a deal to sign PSG defender Thilo Kehrer. The fee is believed to be €12m (£10m) plus add-ons and Kehrer has arrived in London for a medical and finalise personal terms.

West Ham hope to complete the deal in time for Kehrer to be available for Thursday night’s Europa Conference League qualifier against Viborg.

Chelsea and Casadei agree terms

13:52 , Michael Jones

Chelsea have reportedly agreed personal terms with Cesare Casadei.

The Inter Milan star is free to leave the San Siro and the Blues are the frontrunners to seal his signature. According to reports in Italy, they have agreed a six-year deal with the Italian and are set to submit an improved bid.

Napoli want Ndombele

13:46 , Michael Jones

Talks continue between Tottenham and Napoli over the loan signing of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele however there is no final agreement yet between the two sides.

Personal terms close to being agreed but Ndombele hasn’t made a final decision about where we will go amid interest from other clubs.

13:40 , Michael Jones

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte have been charged by the Football Association following their touchline fracas during Sunday’s Premier League draw.

The pair clashed twice at Stamford Bridge, causing two melees as tempers flared during a fiery London derby which saw Spurs snatch a 2-2 draw with a last-gasp Harry Kane goal.

Both managers were booked for the first bust-up, then sent off at full-time when a niggly handshake sparked further ugly scenes.

The FA confirmed on Monday evening that Tuchel and Conte now had a charge to answer.

Stoke sign Fosu

13:34 , Michael Jones

Stoke City have completed their eighth summer signing with Tariqe Fosu arriving on a season-long loan from Brentford.

The 26-year-old can play as a wing back as well as an attacking midfielder.

The Ghanaian international follows the arrivals of Aden Flint, Josh Laurent, Harry Clarke, Liam McCarron, Gavin Kilkenny, Dwight Gayle and Will Smallbone.

Welcome to Stoke City, @TariqeFosu 🤝 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 16, 2022

Gordon bid rejected by Everton

13:28 , Michael Jones

Everton have rejected a £45m bid by Chelsea for Anthony Gordon.

Sky Sports understands Everton remain uninterested in selling the 21-year-old this summer. An offer of a new contract for Gordon remains on the table from the Toffees but the midfielder has not signed that deal either.

United ready to let Ronaldo leave

13:22 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are open to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo according to talkSPORT.

Ronaldo returned to United last summer, joining from Juventus on a two-year deal but has made it clear to the club he wants to quit Old Trafford after just 12 months, with the 37-year-old determined to continue playing in the Champions League.

United finished sixth last season and missed out on playing in Europe’s elite competition before making a terrible start to this campaign by losing to Brighton on the opening weekend and being humbled 4-0 by Brentford last Sunday. They sit bottom of the Premier League and face Liverpool next.

Erik ten Hag has insisted all summer that Ronaldo is not for sale and is a key part of his plans yet the manager’s stance seems to have changed and he is understood to be willing to sanction an exit for the forward.

Vestergaard rejects Fulham move

13:15 , Michael Jones

The Athletic reports that Jannick Vestergaard has rejected a move to Fulham after the Cottagers agreed a £10million move for the centre-back.

The Denmark international is currently fifth-choice at Leicester City and the Foxes are hoping to offload the former Southampton man, despite only signing him a year ago.

13:10 , Michael Jones

Gareth Bale received a personal message from Hollywood star Will Ferrell as Los Angeles FC rolled out the red carpet when signing the Wales international for the World Cup build-up and beyond.

There was intense speculation about the 33-year-old’s future – and even talk about his love for the sport – after a medal-laden spell with Real Madrid came to a frustrating end.

Bale was linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff ahead of Wales’ appearance at the winter World Cup, but LAFC swept in under the radar and brought him to Major League Soccer.

Runarsson moves to Turkey on loan

13:02 , Michael Jones

Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Runarsson has completed a move to Turkish club Alanyaspor.

The Icelandic goalkeeper joined the Gunners in September 2020 and spent last season on loan at OH Leuven.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Fofana unsettled at Leicester

12:56 , Michael Jones

Sky Sports reports that Wesley Fofana is becoming increasingly unsettled at Leicester and feels the club are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea.

The 21-year-old centre-back wants to play in the Champions League to increase his chances of being picked for France at the World Cup this winter.

The Foxes have so far rejected two bids from Chelsea in the region of £60m which has displeased Fofana who is said to have been under the impression that Leicester would listen to any substantial offers for him from Europe’s top clubs.

Leicester are understood to want more than the £80m they sold Harry Maguire for to Manchester United in 2019; considering Fofana to be a better player at his age and with stronger potential.

Any fee above that would be a world record transfer for a defender.

Brighton interested in Estupinan deal

12:49 , Michael Jones

Brighton are pressing to complete the signing of Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan after positive talks with the La Liga club.According to The Mirror there is optimism that the 24-year-old could arrive in England as soon as this week to undergo a medical after the Seagulls identified him as their ideal replacement for Marc Cucurella.

The deal is said to be worth around £15m and is now close to being finalised between the two clubs with Estupinan expected to seal his move to the South Coast.

West Ham close to completing Kehrer deal

12:43 , Michael Jones

West Ham United are closing in on a deal for PSG’s Thilo Kehrer with Fabrizio Romano reporting that a meeting between the club and the player took place yesterday where personal terms were agreed.

West Ham are close to complete Thilo Kehrer deal with PSG. Meeting took place yesterday and Kehrer has now agreed personal terms with West Ham, his preference over Sevilla. 🚨⚒️ #WHUFC



Sevilla are focused on Tanguy Nianzou from Bayern, as revealed. pic.twitter.com/9hLlhFre8y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2022

Atletico to offer Griezmann or Morata for Ronaldo

12:37 , Michael Jones

This seems to be a big rumour but apparantly Atletico Madrid are willing to offer Antoine Griezmann or Alvaro Morata to Manchester United in exchange for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The LaLiga side are interested in signing the 37-year-old forward despite backlash from fans against the idea earlier in the summer. Manchester United are also more open to letting Ronaldo leave as the club is reportedly unhappy with his attitude.

For his part, Ronaldo is said to have been impressed by Atleti boss, Diego Simeone’s, eagerness to bring him to the club and according to The Times the Spanish are willing to swap either Griezmann or Morata to help any potential deal along.

(Getty Images)

12:30 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp has seen his Liverpool players win the Premier League and the Champions League, watched them beat Barcelona 4-0 and Manchester United 5-0, but there was something he had never witnessed in his first 383 games as Liverpool manager.

That changed on Darwin Nunez’s Anfield bow as, in something that had never happened in a reign that began in 2015, one of his charges was dismissed for violent conduct.

“There is always a first time,” said the German, but his downbeat demeanour showed that this was one he would rather not have happened. Initially, he was not sure how it had: he spotted Joachim Andersen on the Anfield turf and Nunez walking away.

It was not until he was shown a replay that he realised the £64 million striker had headbutted the Crystal Palace defender. “Yes, it is a red card,” he said.

In a weekend when one German manager found fault with refereeing decisions, another did not.

Newcastle target Ramos

12:22 , Michael Jones

Newcastle United are set to increase their efforts to land Benfica starlet Goncalo Ramos.

The 21-year-old has four goals already for Benfica this year and has helped the team to successive domestic wins and a progession in Champions League qualifying.

The Portuguese club want at least £35million for the youngster who made his debut for them in 2020 and with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe interested in more firepower to provide competition with Callum Wilson the Magpies could complete this deal soon.

Gordon ‘not for sale'

12:15 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are continuing to pursue the signing of Everton’s Anthony Gordon but the Toffees have dismissed the London club’s latest approach.

Chelsea are understood to have made contact with Everton again last night to discuss a deal which could rise to above £44m with a series of bonuses and add-ons for the 21 year old.

The Mirror reports that Frank Lampard and chairman Bill Kenwright are determined to keep the England U21 star, and it will take a significantly increased offer to get them to come to the table.

Everton have made clear their valuation of Gordon, who is a vital assest to the starting XI, and that he is simply not for sale at the price Chelsea are offering.

(Action Images via Reuters)

12:07 , Michael Jones

Manchester United are reportedly sounding out a move for Jamie Vardy as they look to recover from a poor start to the season.

The Athletic says club bosses are weighing up a bid for the 35-year-old Leicester striker. The former England striker is reported to be among a number of targets for United, though Leicester are unlikely to let him go without a fight.

Rabiot set for Old Trafford move

11:58 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Adrien Rabiot following a series of discussions with his mother and agent Veronique Rabiot.

United’s director John Murtough was recently seen in Turin to meet Rabiot and agree personal terms with Veronique said to be asking for a significant increase in wages from Rabiots time at Juventus.

The transfer is worth around £14million for the 27-year-old midfielder and looks close to being completed.

(REUTERS)

11:51 , Michael Jones

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to break their transfer record to land Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon.

Personal terms are still to be finalised with the 23-year-old but it is understood Wolves are optimistic a deal can be completed quickly after they agreed to pay Sporting an initial £38m, with a further £4.2m in potential add-ons.

That eclipses the £35m Wolves paid Porto for Fabio Silva – now on loan at Anderlecht – in 2020.

The Brazil-born Nunes turned down an opportunity to play for his homeland and last year made his debut for Portugal. He has won eight caps and scored one goal for the country.

Wolves agree record fee for Nunes

11:45 , Michael Jones

Wolves have agreed a club-record £42.2m deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes. The club will pay an initial £38m with £4.2m in add-ons but personal terms yet to be finalised with the player.

Bruno Lage’s side are hoping to complete the deal and register the player by midday on Friday to ensure that he can be involved in Saturday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur.

The potential £42.2m deal would eclipse the £35m record Wolves paid Porto two years ago for forward Fabio Silva, who has sinced been loaned out to Belgian side Anderlecht.

Nunes scored in Sporting’s 3-0 home win over Rio Ave on Saturday and has spent the last three-and-a-half seasons at the Lisbon club having joined from Estoril in January 2019.

He has made 76 appearances and scored seven goals in all competitions for the Lions and also has eight caps and one goal for his country having made his debut for Portugal last year.

Are Manchester United closing in on De Jong?

11:40 , Michael Jones

After a summer of chasing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, Mancheser United’s hierarchy are said to be ‘convinced’ they will be able to bring the 25-year-old to Old Trafford.

SPORT are reporting that Man Utd are putting forward an ‘irrefutable’ offer that should satisfy all parties with the Premier League side willing to cover all of De Jong’s deferred wages.

This transfer really is a saga as Barcelona and United came to a £72m agreement over a fee earlier in the summer as the Calatan giants hoped to get De Jong’s wage bill off the books.

The midfielder refused to leave the club though as Barcelona owe him around £17m in deferred wages after he took a pay cut during the pandemic.

Erik ten Hag is said to be found of De Jong and sees the midfielder as his no. 1 priority this summer but things are moving slowly.

However, Marcel van der Kraan of De Telegraaf is reporting contrasting news and says that United are back to square one after their initial bid has expired.

“Manchester United have officially withdrawn their offer to Barcelona,” said Van der Kraan. “They had this offer on the table of £72m for weeks and there was a deadline on it. This deadline has now passed.

“Before the deadline, Manchester United had to take a decision and have withdrawn the entire package over everything they’ve agreed.”

Der Kraan doesn’t believe United will come back to the table with an offer to cover De Jong’s deferred wages and even if they do, he feels it is unlikely De Jong would accept.

“Will Man Utd make a new offer? One that is more extended that could cover more of Frenkie’s demands? I doubt it actually. He wants the [deferred wages] from Barcelona.” added Der Kraan.

“It could also mean they do not make another offer at all, there is a whole new blank situation at this moment.”

11:28 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have completed the signing of left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht for £11million.

The 21-year-old Spaniard arrives as a replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joined Arsenal, and becomes City’s fourth summer signing, after Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega Moreno.

City turned their attentions to Gomez, who has signed a four-year contract at the Etihad Stadium, after they were reluctant to pay Brighton’s asking price for Marc Cucurella, who instead signed for Chelsea in a deal that could cost £62million.

Gomez provides cover for Joao Cancelo and Pep Guardiola suggested last week that he will not try and bring in another left-back.

Gomez said: “I am incredibly proud and happy to have joined Manchester City. City are the best team in England and in Pep Guardiola I have a chance to learn and develop under the most outstanding manager in world football.

“To be able to be part of this club is a dream come true for me and something any young player would aspire to. The number of trophies City have won over the past few years has been incredible and the style of football the team plays under Pep is the most exciting in Europe.”

