Thursday's transfer news: Arsenal have second Thomas Partey bid rejected, City’s £41m Ake offer accepted, Man United to make goalkeeper decision

Follow the latest updates live from the Premier League summer transfer window as clubs continue to strengthen ahead of the new season. Manchester City look poised to announce their first signing of the off-season with reports that a £24m fee has been agreed with Valencia for winger Ferran Torres, who could arrive to replace Leroy Sane imminently.

City have also been alerted to the availability of David Alaba, whose contract extension talks with Bayern Munich have hit a stalemate, while Chelsea are pressing on with their interest in another defender in Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell.

Arsenal meanwhile appear to have had a second offer for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey rejected which included offering midfielder Matteo Guendouzi in the opposite direction, while the Gunners continue to be one of three clubs linked with Barcelona’s unwanted midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who is also being monitored by Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester. Manchester United meanwhile remain coy on their interest in Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish, with Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa demanding £90m and £80 respectively for their prized assets. Follow the latest transfer news below.

Liverpool are also expected to dip their toes into the transfer market this summer, although Jurgen Klopp appears to have no interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara and will not make a move for the 29-year-old. The club instead have been linked with a replacement for Dejan Lovren in the form of Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, while they will also be on the hunt for a replacement for Adam Lallana, who joined Brighton on a three-year deal.