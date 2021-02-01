Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool chase two centre-backs, Arsenal defender offer, Man Utd exits and more

Dele Alli, Ben Davies, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Josh King in a composite image (Getty Images)

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all in the spotlight on this transfer deadline day and you can follow the latest right here throughout the day.

The January window closes at 11pm GMT and before then Liverpool are hoping to sign a centre-back, with Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car on their wanted list and Preston defender Ben Davies also being considered. Manchester United are looking to complete final exits with defender Marcos Rojo set to join Boca Juniors in his native Argentina, and Phil Jones and Sergio Romero set to depart in the summer if not today. Arsenal are also facing a decision on a defender’s departure as bids come in for Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Southampton, West Brom, Newcastle and Leicester are all thought to be jostling in the queue for the England international.

Elsewhere Leicester want Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, Paris Saint-Germain’s Idrissa Gueye has rejected a loan move to Newcastle United, and Christian Eriksen’s future remains up in the air with Tottenham interested in securing his services on loan until the end of the season, after last night’s disappointing defeat at Brighton. Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin is heading for Galatasaray while Southampton are in talks for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour to join on loan. And in France, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in taking Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos to join Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

Follow all the latest rumours, gossip and done deals below.