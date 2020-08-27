Transfer news LIVE: Lionel Messi to cost Man City £500m but Manchester United steer clear as they chase defender, Arsenal to confirm Gabriel

Follow the latest updates live from the summer transfer window as the topic of Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona continues to dominate the headlines, with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner pushing for a move away from the Spanish club. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are seen as the leading candidates to land the Argentine, but it will cost in excess of half-a-billion pounds to sign the 33-year-old this summer if he is not let go on a free transfer.

Despite Messi’s availability, Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho remains the top target for Manchester United, who will continue their efforts to negotiate a deal with the Bundesliga club to bring the England international back to the Premier League. Chelsea are nearing a major swoop of their own, with the £50m addition of Ben Chilwell set to be followed by the £90m arrival of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

Arsenal are on the verge of announcing the signing of Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes in a £22m deal, having fought off competition from Napoli, Manchester United and Everton, while Tottenham are nearing their third signing of the summer in the form of Wolves defender Matt Doherty in a £12m switch. Follow the live updates below.

United meanwhile will have two leading goalkeepers at Old Trafford next season after Dean Henderson signed a new six-year deal to battle with David De Gea for the No 1 spot, with the England international set to remain with the club rather than go out on loan once again.