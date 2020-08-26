Wednesday’s Transfer news: Lionel Messi forcing Barcelona exit as Man United and City eye move, Arsenal to sign Gabriel, Thiago Silva to Chelsea latest

Lionel Messi could pursue a move away from Barcelona if Josep Bartomeu is not replaced at president: PA

Re-live the latest updates live from the summer transfer window as Premier League clubs remain on red alert following the sudden availability of Lionel Messi. The Barcelona great informed the club of his desire to leave following a frosty conversation with new manager Ronald Koeman, which has alerted the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City over a stunning move.

Arsenal are close to completing a move for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes for an initial £22m fee, while Chelsea are nearing a done deal for a defender of their own in the form of Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell, with the England international poised to complete a £50m switch to Stamford Bridge.

A surprise development saw Everton make their move for Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez, who previously played under manager Carlo Ancelotti while in Spain, while Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all in contention to sign former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer as he pursues a move away from Barcelona. Re-live the updates below.

Leeds United are on the verge of making their first marquee signing since returning to the Premier League after reaching an agreement with Valencia for the transfer of Spain striker Rodrigo. The Liga club announced on their website on Tuesday evening that a deal in principle has been agreed, for a reported £30m fee, with personal terms and a medical still to be finalised.