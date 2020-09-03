Transfer news LIVE: Lionel Messi in ‘U-turn’, Manchester United rival Liverpool for Thiago, Arsenal struggling to offload midfielder

Follow the latest updates live from the summer transfer window as Premier League clubs continue to strengthen ahead of the new season. Lionel Messi’s future remains a hot topic, with the Barcelona forward said to be considering a shock U-turn following a meeting between the club and his father, Jorge Messi, who represents him. A two-year contract has been offered to Messi, but it’s reported that a bid of €100m may be enough to convince the Spanish side to sell if he continues to pursue a move.

Manchester United have been offered Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara after talks with Liverpool dragged on, with a lack of progress frustrating the German side as the Spaniard moves into the final year of his contract. Arsenal meanwhile are struggling to shift unwanted midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, with Paris Saint-Germain rejecting the chance to sign the Frenchman. They are however hopeful of announcing a new deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the near future.

Gareth Bale has hit out at Real Madrid for making it “difficult” for him to leave the club, and says he would be open to a Premier League return if a deal can be negotiated this summer. Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman meanwhile is keen to test Liverpool’s resolve by making a move for Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who is out of contract next summer. Follow the live updates below.