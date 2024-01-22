Transfer news LIVE! De Ligt to Arsenal; Chelsea learn Benzema update; Spurs in Nusa bid; Man Utd latest

Transfer news LIVE!

The January transfer window has entered it's final full week as the Premier League's biggest clubs continue to weigh up major signings. Arsenal are being linked with an audacious move for Matthijs de Ligt, while the Gunners are also reportedly keen on the likes of Xavi Simons, Jamal Musiala and Leonardo Spinazzola, but a move for Ivan Toney will be assessed in the summer.

Chelsea want a new striker and could move for Karim Benzema amid suggestions he is ready to leave Saudi Arabia. Viktor Gyokeres is no longer of interest, but Benjamin Sesko's low release clause is reportedly ignited admiring glances. Tottenham are the only major movers so far this month and are expected to firm up their interest in Antonio Nusa with a bid this week. Emerson Royal has been the subject of a bid from Saudi Arabia, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is admired by Juventus.

Manchester United are keen on Brian Brobbey and Joshua Zirkzee before the window closes, Liverpool are now being linked with Teun Koopmeiners and there remains a high chance Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier jumps ship to join Bayern Munich. West Ham have knocked back reports of a bid for Victor Boniface and interest in Jhon Duran. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!

Latest transfer news and rumours

Arsenal learn fresh Matthijs de Ligt boost

Chelsea target Karim Benzema set for talks

Tottenham set to lodge Antonio Nusa bid

West Ham move to clarify double striker offer

Liverpool join race for Teun Koopmeiners

Barcelona keen on Port Vale wonderkid

07:18 , Alex Young

Barcelona are exploring a remarkable deal to sign Port Vale youngster Liam Brazier.

According to the Daily Mirror, 17-year-old Brazier is attracting plenty of interest after a string of impressive displays in midfield for the club's academy.

Brazier, who only recently turned 17, has been dubbed by some as the 'next Jack Grealish, and is being slowly introduced to first-team football by manager Andy Crosby.

Barcelona are hoping to steal a march on English rivals and snap up the player for around £750,000.

Tottenham reject Emerson Royal bid

07:10 , Alex Young

Tottenham have rejected a bid from Al-Nassr for Emerson Royal, according to The Sun.

The right-back, who has deputised at centre-back this season, is behind Pedro Porro in Ange Postecoglou's plans but, journalist Tom Barclay reports, is happy at Spurs.

Al-Nassr are expected to be readying another offer for the Brazilian.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Conor Gallagher told why he must stay at Chelsea

06:57 , Alex Young

Joe Cole believes Conor Gallagher could match Jordan Henderson's legacy at Liverpool if he renews his Chelsea contract, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 23-year-old midfielder has started every match he has been available for this season under Mauricio Pochettino. But his future remains in doubt, with little progress being made to renew his contract with under 18 months left on his current deal.

"Conor Gallagher is a crucial one and is the face of the club," Cole said when launching the Green Football Weekend at Wembley Stadium.

"He's a captain in the leadership group, so to take him out of the team now would not be good. If I was advising him, I'd tell him he has a big future at Chelsea.

"I think what Jordan Henderson was to Liverpool, he can be that for Chelsea."

Read the full story!

(Various)

Liverpool join race for Teun Koopmeiners

06:51 , Alex Young

Liverpool are among the clubs interested in a deal for Teun Koopmeiners, reports claim.

Atalanta are said to want around €40m for the Dutch international midfielder, who is also believed to be on the transfer radar of Newcastle.

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport also say that Juventus are set to make Koopmeiners their No1 transfer priority for the summer, having already failed with an approach to their Serie A rivals in this window.

(Getty Images)

West Ham deny two striker bids

06:47 , Alex Young

West Ham have denied interest and bids in Victor Boniface and Jhon Duran.

According to The Sun, West Ham ewre ready to smash their transfer record to sign Boniface - also linked with the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle - before the January deadline, with technical director Tim Steidten apparently trying to negotiate a deal with former club Leverkusen, who only signed the player from Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise in the summer.

But the club have little money to even consider such a move.

The Guardian then claimed that West Ham had asked about a deal to take the young Aston Villa forward on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy included.

Chelsea have also been linked with the 20-year-old in recent weeks but, again, West Ham say there is no truth in the reports.

(Getty Images)

Karim Benzema set for transfer talks

06:40 , Alex Young

Karim Benzema is set for talks over his future in Saudi Arabia.

It is believed that the Frenchman did not report for the start of pre-season training with Al-Ittihad, and he has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United this month.

RMC Sports report that the Saudi side are furious with Benzema conduct, and plan to hold discussions with the striker over his short-term future. A move has not been ruled out.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Tottenham set to lodge Antonio Nusa bid

06:35 , Alex Young

Tottenham are stepping up their move for Antonio Nusa, reports suggest.

Spurs opened talks with Club Brugge earlier this week over a deal for the Norwegian attacker, 20, who was also subject to an offer from Chelsea on transfer deadline day back in the summer.

Now according to Fabrizio Romano, negotiations are reaching a key stage with a new round of talks scheduled and Tottenham keen to push on with other clubs interested in a deal this month.

Apparently Nusa does not want to leave Brugge now, but could rather move permanently in the summer.

(BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal and Man United handed Matthijs de Ligt boost

06:29 , Alex Young

Arsenal and Manchester United look to have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt.

Both Premier League giants have been heavily linked with the Dutch centre-back, who has had something of a difficult time under Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

Sky in Germany now report that De Ligt could be open to moving on in the summer, with Bayern potentially happy to offload one of their highest earners, though a January move is highly unlikely.