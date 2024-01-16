Transfer news live: Chelsea bid £73m for former Coventry striker, Man Utd target Barcelona defender plus Arsenal latest

The January transfer window has been slow to get going this month but may be starting to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.

This month, Arsenal and Chelsea are expected to be two of the teams trying to bring in at least one player each, with Ivan Toney a name on both clubs’ wishlists. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with the Blues, although the Seagulls value the teenager at more than £100m. Given the strictness of financial fair play rules, any signings might depend on sales though.

Tottenham and Liverpool could look to bring in reinforcements to deal with the likes of Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah being absent at mid-season international tournaments. Spurs have completed the signing of Genoa’s Radu Dragusin to improve their defence and added Timo Werner to their attack, while Chelsea eye Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but could face competition from Real Madrid as they also target Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester United are in the business of offloading players with outcast Jadon Sancho having sealed a loan return to Borussia Dortmund with Hannibal Mejbri making his way to Sevilla.

Chelsea reportedly bid £73m for Viktor Gyokeres but deny interest

The Blues also interested in Karim Benzema and Evan Ferguson

Chelsea and Liverpool target Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes

Manchester United keen on Araujo and Zirkzee

Jadon Sancho and Hannibal Mejbri complete loan moves away from Old Trafford

Arsenal line up Santiago Gimenez and Borja Mayoral bids

Real Madrid switch targets from Kylian Mbappe to Victor Osimhen?

Eric Dier joins Harry Kane at Bayern Munich

Man Untd and Varane in contract extension talks

10:15 , Mike Jones

Raphael Varane and his representatives are in conversation with Manchester United over a new contract as the defender’s current deal expires in the summer.

The club opted against triggering the one-year option in his current contract though with no defensive reinforcements on the horizon Varane may have a strong chance of remaining at Old Trafford.

The club refused the automatic extension as it would have seen Varane remain on his eye-watering £300,000-a-week wages. Sky Sports report that Varane could now remain at Old Trafford if the two parties can agree on a suitable reduction in wages.

Jose Mourinho sacked by Roma

10:08 , Mike Jones

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Roma, ending his spell in Italy during its third season.

Mourinho joined the Giallorossi in 2021 and won the Europa Conference League in 2022, before guiding the team to the Europa League final last season.

But defeat to Milan last weekend leaves the club in ninth in Serie A, and with his contract set to expire this summer, the club has made the decision to make a change.

Dyche on potential Danjuma departure

10:00 , Mike Jones

There are rumours that Arnaut Danjuma may be cutting his loan spell at Everton short after he did not receive a guarantee of minutes.

Lyon are reportedly interested in bringing in the winger but Villarreal and Everton would need to come to an agreement to release him from his current deal.

Sean Dyche reiterated his position on Danjuma after rumours of a January exit surfaced this week.

“He’s an Everton player. There isn’t really a story there,” Dyche said. “I don’t know where these quotes come from. He’s a part of our plan and will be a part of what we do.”

Man Utd and Crystal Palace open to Olise-Wan Bissaka swap

09:52 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have discussed a summer move for Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise which would also see defender Aaron Wan-Bissakka return to Selhurst Park.

Palace have been rumoured to want Wan-Bissaka back ever since he left the club and it seems as though he’s linked with them every transfer window.

ESPN report that Palace are open to the deal but would demand cash plus the defender to let Olise move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd target Barcelona defender Araujo

09:50 , Mike Jones

Sky in Germany are reporting that Manchester United have their sights on Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

Any potential deal would probably be made for the summer - as a possible replacement for Raphael Varane - but the club have opened discussions with the Spanish giants over the availability of a move in January.

One hold-up may be due to United’s financial restraints. Barca have reported issued a £69m price tag in order to sanction a winter move.

The 24-year-old Argentina international has played 20 times for Barcelona this season and apparantly does not want to leave the club.

Elsewhere, United are said to be interested in Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee though this interest is in the early stages.

Bayern Munich confirm Eric Dier signing

09:45 , Mike Jones

The Bundesliga champions have confirmed the signing of Eric Dier in a deal that, initially, is on loan for the remainder of the season though there is an option to make it permanent.

Dier has made 365 appearances for Spurs in all competitions in nine-and-a-half years with the club. A Spurs statement read: “We wish Eric and his family all the best for the future.”

Dier said: “This move is a dream come true for me, because as a child you want to play for a club like Bayern one day.

“Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world and has an incredible history. I want to help the team with my versatility in defence.

“I’m really looking forward to my new teammates and the fans at the Allianz Arena, which in my eyes is one of the best stadiums in the world.”

Chelsea bid £73m for Viktor Gyokeres

09:37 , Mike Jones

Chelsea have made a £73m offer for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres according to the Daily Mail. Mauricio Pochettino‘s men have struggled in front of goal this season with only 35 goals in 21 league games.

They have been linked with bringing in a striker this month with Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen, Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino emerging as potential targets.

However, a new report claims they have gone all in on the former Coventry striker Gyokeres only to have an €85m (£73m) bid knocked back by Sporting Lisbon, as first seen in Portuguese outlet Record.

The report states Gyokeres has a release clause of €100m (£86m), and Chelsea’s offer falls comfortably short of this valuation.

Chelsea and Liverpool want Newcastle star

09:32 , Mike Jones

Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this morning, according to Fichajes.

With Newcastle reportedly having issues with FFP, could Eddie Howe’s side be forced to sell in order to strengthen their injury hit squad?

Guimaraes would certainly be their most in-demand star - but would command a sizable fee. Real Madrid have also been linked to the Brazil international.

Chelsea look to Saudi Pro League for striker options

09:32 , Mike Jones

Chelsea are exploring the possibility of bringing in a striker from the Saudi Pro League with Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino the preferred options.

Mauricio Pochettino insists that he has not requested a new striker, but the club’s struggles in front of goal are clear. The Telegraph report that Firmino and Benzema are of interest, though it remains to be seen if either would join.

Arsenal continue striker search with Gimenez and Mayoral on list

09:25 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have decided to step up efforts to sign Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord.

The striker, who is also being watched by West Ham, has had an impressive start to the season in the Eredivisie and the Gunners are convinced he could be an asset, according to TEAMtalk.

Gimenez is considered a cheaper, more attainable, striker option in January with Mikel Arteta’s club also keen on Getafe striker, Borja Mayoral.

Arsenal reportedly made a £22m bid for the striker who has scored 12 goals in 19 La Liga matches this season according to The Sun, though there hasn’t been any further updates on that front as of yet.

Brighton want £100m for Ferguson

09:23 , Mike Jones

Chelsea are tracking Brighton striker Evan Ferguson as the Blues continue to be linked with a new No 9.

However the Evening Standard are reporting that the Seagulls will not listen to any offers under £100m for the 19-year-old Ireland striker.

That would put him out of the realms of possibility for Chelsea who are already skirting the edges of Financial Fair Play.

Real Madrid to switch to Victor Osimhen?

09:20 , Mike Jones

Chelsea have been considered favourites to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - but that could be in doubt after Football Transfers reported that Real Madrid may look to sign the Napoli striker as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe.

They say senior figures at the Bernabeu no longer see Mbappe as the club’s first choice due to his reluctance to confirm his intentions over a possible summer move.

Ajax still in for Henderson?

09:17 , Mike Jones

Dutch football expert, Marcel van der Kraan, spoke to Sky Sports News earlier about the Jordan Henderson situation and revealed that Ajax are willing to sign the former Liverpool midfielder permanently.

He said: “Initially, Ajax wanted to see if a loan for Jordan Henderson was possible. A big player, maybe not affordable to buy.

“But because of the difficulties getting him out on a loan, Ajax have intensified their efforts. They really want to buy him permanently.

“Normally £5m is the maximum wage structure for any player joining Ajax, and I’ve never seen them break the bank before, but they really need to change something in the squad and need to change results.

“They seem prepared to break the bank to pay Henderson a much bigger wage than they’ve ever paid a player before.

“Ajax have everyone prepared to get this deal going. The agent is talking to the player. There are other individuals involved because there are also tax issues at play.

“There is also a bit of prestige in Saudi Arabia. They bought in Henderson as a major coup - a top player with a big trophy cabinet. That kind of player gone after six months would be difficult to accept in Saudi Arabia; they would see this as a loss of image.”

Manchester United agree loan exit of Hannibal Mejbri with option to buy

09:14 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have agreed to loan midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to Sevilla as the January exodus from Old Trafford continues.

The Europa League winners, who are signing the Tunisia international as part of their bid to avoid relegation from LaLiga, have an option to buy him for €20m (£17.2m) in the summer.

As part of the terms of the deal, United would have both a buyback option and a sell-on clause. United extended the 20-year-old’s contract by a year, until 2025, earlier this month to protect his value in the transfer market.

Hannibal will become the fourth player to leave Old Trafford this month, with Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho joining Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund respectively on loan and Sergio Reguilon sent back to Tottenham after his own loan spell in Manchester.

