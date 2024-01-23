Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal close in on Zubimendi, Miguel Almiron ‘leaving’ Newcastle plus Liverpool latest

(Getty Images)

The January transfer window has been slow to get going this month, but might be start to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.

Kieran Trippier is on the list for clubs like Bayern Munich, although Newcastle United are likely to want to hold onto the player Eddie Howe described as the “heartbeat” of the side.

Kalvin Phillips is a wanted man with Newcastle, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all interested in the out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder, with other clubs also monitoring the situation.

Chelsea are prepared to let Armando Broja leave - but only for a substantial fee of £50m, with Ivan Toney a key name on both the Blues’ and Arsenal’s wishlists. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, although the Seagulls have put a high price on the forward, valuing the teenager as over £100m.

09:30 , Mike Jones

Mohamed Salah will return to Liverpool for treatment on a muscle injury picked up while on international duty, the Egyptian Football Association has announced.

The influential forward was forced off during the first half of Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana in Thursday’s Africa Cup of Nations group match, causing concern for club and country.

It was later revealed the 31-year-old would miss the Pharaohs’ next two fixtures, if they progressed to the knockout stages of the competition in the Ivory Coast.

Mohamed Salah to return to Liverpool from AFCON for injury treatment

Hojbjerg to leave Tottenham?

09:23 , Mike Jones

More news from Sky Germany but this time regarding Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The rumour is that the 28-year-old wants to leave during this window due to a lack of game time under Ange Postecoglou.

Florian Plettenberg reported: “That’s his target [to leave in January]. He played 90 minutes against Manchester United but he’s open to leaving Tottenham in the next few days.

“Our understanding is that he wants to play regularly and be a regular starter but it’s very difficult under Postecoglou right now for him at Spurs.

“There is nothing close, there is nothing advanced but we’re hearing Daniel Levy doesn’t want to give him away with an option to buy, he wants to have an obligation to buy or a permanent deal.

“Levy wants to see some money for Hojbjerg.”

Joelinton not extending Newcastle contract?

09:15 , Mike Jones

According to reports from Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle midfielder Joelinton will not be extending his contract with Newxastle United at this stage.

The player and club have been in negotiations over a new deal to keep the 27-year-old at St. James’ Park past his current expiry date in 2025 but have not yet reached an agreement.

There is plenty of time for the two parties to come together on agreed terms but Joelinton is focused on recovering from injury. He is set to have a groin surgery tomorrow in Barcelona and is likely to be out until the end of April at the minimum.

🚨🆕 News #Joelinton: The 27 y/o will undergo a groin surgery tomorrow in Barcelona and he‘s likely to be out until the end of April | #NUFC



⚠️ Clear tendency at this stage: Joelinton WON‘T extend his contract beyond 2025 ✔️ @SkySportDE 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Fl0ksUjUc6 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 22, 2024

Zubimendi deal close

09:08 , Mike Jones

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a deal for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi who has been a long-term target for the Gunners.

The Spaniard has been top of Arteta’s wishlist for some time and a switch to the Emirates could now be on the cards. According to The Mirror, Zubimendi is ‘very close’ to accepting an offer to join Arsenal in the summer on a pre-agreement.

Barcelona, who were among those rivalling Arsenal, have reportedly turned their attentions away from Zubimendi, who has a €60m (£52m) release clause.

Diogo Jota confident Liverpool can sustain trophy challenge without absent stars

08:00 , Mike Jones

Diogo Jota is confident Premier League leaders Liverpool can sustain their quest for silverware in the absence of a host of star names following his second-half brace at Bournemouth.

The Reds set aside being without Mohamed Salah, who is due to return to Merseyside for treatment on a muscle injury suffered at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt, to move five points clear at the top thanks to a thumping 4-0 win.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was also missing defenders Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip and midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcantara and Wataru Endo at Vitality Stadium.

Arsenal continue striker search with Gimenez and Mayoral on list

06:00 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have decided to step up efforts to sign Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord.

The striker, who is also being watched by West Ham, has had an impressive start to the season in the Eredivisie and the Gunners are convinced he could be an asset, according to TEAMtalk.

Gimenez is considered a cheaper, more attainable, striker option in January with Mikel Arteta’s club also keen on Getafe striker, Borja Mayoral.

Arsenal reportedly made a £22m bid for the striker who has scored 12 goals in 19 La Liga matches this season according to The Sun, though there hasn’t been any further updates on that front as of yet.

Martial agent denies Ten Hag rift

05:00 , Mike Jones

Anthony Martial’s agent has denied reports the Manchester United striker has been told to train alone because he is not fit.

Phillipe Lamboley, the France international’s representative, told Sky Sports News that Martial has a hip issue that requires surgery.

“What is said about him is completely false,” Lamboley said on Thursday. “He was not excluded from the group and he has no problem with [Erik ten Hag].

“Anthony has been in Manchester for nine seasons and if he was not a great professional then he would not have been at the club for so long.

“He is simply going to undergo a small operation on his adductors, which he should have done for a while and which did not allow him to be 100 per cent, so he will do it now.”

Martial’s contract has the option of a further year but it is not expected to be taken up by the club.

Nuno Espirito Santo expects difficult end to transfer window

04:00 , Mike Jones

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo is expecting a difficult end to the January transfer window as he tries to balance his huge squad.

Nuno expressed concern over the size of the squad he inherited and wants to ship several players out as he is wary of finishing the window with players he does not want at the club.

Forest’s activity is not going to be affected by this week’s Premier League charge for breaches of profitability and sustainability regulations but they will have to break even on any transfers.

“It’s very difficult. You have to realise this is a difficult window to operate in because normally the targets you really want are not available,” he said.

“This happens at all the clubs; the players who are available are the players who are not in a happy moment where they are. It happens to us also, the speculation of players in our squad going out because they are not happy here or some circumstances happen.

“We have to be really careful. What you want is sometimes not what you get. We have to be ready for everything in the transfer window. Anything can happen.”

Eintracht Frankfurt close in on Wolves target

03:00 , Mike Jones

Eintracht Frankfurt have reached a verbal agreement with Hugo Ekitike over his wages and he should complete a transfer from Paris Saint-Germain soon says Sky in Germany.

The 21-year-old is understood to have accepted a pay-cut to roughly £50,000 per week (£2.6m-a-year) in order to join the Bundesliga side.

Talks are ongoing with PSG about the club-to-club deal but discussions are in the early stages. The Frenchman seems keen on the move which may put an end to Wolves’ hopes of signing the striker who was close to the top on their list of forward options.

West Ham interested in Smith Rowe loan

02:00 , Mike Jones

West Ham have registered an interest in signing Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal on loan, according to The Telegraph. The 23-year-old, who has been struggling with injuries. has made six Premier League appearances this season, starting once.

At this stage a loan move for the midfielder seems unlikely but could still happen.

Added to this is the possibility of the Hammers signing Kalvin Phillips. Should they manage to get a deal for the Man City midfielder over the line they may cool their, already limited, interest on Smith Rowe.

Newcastle to sell Miguel Almiron?

01:00 , Mike Jones

Newcastle have reportedly agreed a deal to sell Miguel Almiron to Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab this month according to the Daily Express.

The Magpies are seemingly readying themselves to offload star players in the January window as the club have been forced to appease Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs claims the two clubs have already reached a provisional agreement regarding a fee for Almiron though the deal is yet to be finalised.

Eddie Howe is fond of the winger who plays on the right flank but rumours continue to circulate around Newcastle of potential outgoings with Bayern Munich lining up Kieran Trippier and Joelinton refusing a contract extension.

Newcastle CEO Darren Eales has already admitted that some big sales will need to take place for Newcastle to stay within the Profit and Sustainability margins.

“It’s just the nature of the beast. If you trade players on, it creates more headroom,” he explained. “You have to keep growing that headroom, increasing commercial revenue and player trading.

“It’s difficult to hypothesise, but if we’re offered £1bn for one of those players, then no one could argue against that making sense. Any decision we make will always be against the backdrop of the medium to long-term benefit for the club.

“It’s difficult to say specifically on certain players, but I can say that, if we’re going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players.”

Henderson talks ‘perfect move’ to Ajax and time in Saudi Arabia

00:00 , Mike Jones

Jordan Henderson has described his move to Ajax as the perfect opportunity after cutting short his time in Saudi Arabia. The 33-year-old signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Dutch club after failing to settle at Al-Ettifaq.

“(Ajax) is one of the biggest clubs in the world, the biggest club in Holland and I felt as though it’s a great opportunity for me personally to come to a huge club, to try and help this club go forward and be as successful as possible.” said the former Liverpool captain.

He added that there was no finanical incentive to choosing Ajax over an English club for his return to European football saying: “Don’t believe what you read in the press,

“It had nothing to do with anything but football. I felt it was the perfect opportunity to come to such a huge club and showcase what I’ve tried to do my whole life - to dedicate myself to football.

“The welcome here has been incredible and I’m overwhelmed to be given the opportunity at a great football club and to repay the faith shown in me.

“Over the next two-and-a-half years I will give everything to get the club back on track and to be as successful as possible.”

Nottingham Forest write to PGMOL and Premier League over controversial Ivan Toney goal

Monday 22 January 2024 22:30 , Mike Jones

Here’s a story from yesterday that you might have missed:

Nottingham Forest have asked PGMOL and the Premier League for an explanation regarding Ivan Toney’s controversial free-kick that aided Brentford in their return to winning ways against the midlands side on Saturday.

Toney moved the referee’s foam and moved the ball into a more favourable position for a free-kick, which he then scored from to bring the home side level.

The incident drew complaints from Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo, and the club have written to the governing bodies to find out whether Toney’s actions constituted foul play. The club want clarification over whether players can move the ball in that way before a set piece and if not, why VAR did not intervene.

Kieran Trippier latest

Monday 22 January 2024 22:00 , Mike Jones

Sky in Germany reported that Kieran Trippier remains a target for the club, because there is no conclusion to the ongoing negotiations between Paris Saint Germain and Bayern for Nordi Mukiele.

Bayern are reportedly interested in an option-to-buy deal for Mukiele but PSG want an obligation, therefore the club are looking elsewhere, and most notably at Kieran Trippier.

Brian Brobbey plays down reported reunion with former boss Erik ten Hag

Monday 22 January 2024 21:45 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag has been linked with another return to his former club Ajax on a hunt for players.

Brian Brobbey made 32 appearances under the current Manchester United manager during his time at the Dutch club, and briefly moved away to Red Bull Leipzig before returning to Ajax.

Brobbey reportedly rejected an offer to join United in 2022, but is still on the manager’s radar.

However, the move has been refuted by the player, who was quoted by Voetbal International saying: “I am not in contact with Erik ten Hag anymore.

“We used to text through WhatsApp, but I think Erik is busy.

“I have a new number as well, so...I know nothing about any interest from Manchester United. I read it on the news, but I am staying in Amsterdam.”

Manchester City and Kalvin Phillips latest

Monday 22 January 2024 21:30 , Mike Jones

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have not yet made an approach to Manchester City for Kalvin Phillips.

However, West Ham could push for a loan deal, which Barcelona have considered too expensive with the current conditions.

While Sky have reported that the Hammers are “hopeful” of finalising a loan deal, and that Crustal Palace and Newcastle have also made contact over the availability of the midfielder this month.

Churlinov undergoing medical in Germany

Monday 22 January 2024 21:15 , Mike Jones

Burnley winger Darko Churlinov has been photographed in Germany ready to undergo a medical ahead of a return to Schalke according to Sky in Germany.

The deal is reportedly one with an initial loan and then an option to buy Churlinov for £3m.

The winger has not played for Burnley this season, and only 13 times in total since moving to the club in August 2022.

Gore heading out on loan

Monday 22 January 2024 21:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester United will send Dan Gore out on loan, just over a year following his training ground bust-up with Anthony Martial, according to the Daily Mirror.

The news comes shortly after the teenager made his Premier League debut for the club on Boxing Day.

What’s going on with Toney?

Monday 22 January 2024 20:45 , Mike Jones

Now for the man of the weekend, Ivan Toney.

He announced his return to football with a goal, albeit a controversial free kick and has been linked with a number of Premier League sides during the window.

The Brentford striker wants to stay with the Bees, according to the Daily Mirror, despite being linked to both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Saudi club interested in Emerson Royal

Monday 22 January 2024 20:30 , Mike Jones

Al-Nassr are believed to have made an offer totalling £21m for Tottenham defender Emerson Royal, the Daily Mail reports, but the Saudi Arabian side have been rebuffed.

They are not cooling their interest though and could increase that bid.

Latest on Kieran Trippier

Monday 22 January 2024 20:15 , Mike Jones

Here is the latest from Newcastle via PA:

German side Bayern Munich plan to test Newcastle’s resolve by offering a higher bid for 33-year-old defender Kieran Trippier after an initial offer for the England international was rejected, the Guardian reports.

The Magpies have also rejected a loan offer from Atletico Madrid for striker Callum Wilson, according to the Daily Mail.

Diogo Jota confident Liverpool can sustain trophy challenge without absent stars

Monday 22 January 2024 20:00 , Mike Jones

Diogo Jota is confident Premier League leaders Liverpool can sustain their quest for silverware in the absence of a host of star names following his second-half brace at Bournemouth.

The Reds set aside being without Mohamed Salah, who is due to return to Merseyside for treatment on a muscle injury suffered at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt, to move five points clear at the top thanks to a thumping 4-0 win.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was also missing defenders Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip and midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcantara and Wataru Endo at Vitality Stadium.

Mohamed Salah facing a month on the sidelines after ‘serious’ hamstring injury

Monday 22 January 2024 19:50 , Mike Jones

Mohamed Salah’s hamstring injury is worse than was initially thought and could keep him out for four weeks, his agent has said.

It means Liverpool’s hopes of getting their top scorer back for their double header against Chelsea and Arsenal next week are over and could result in him missing their next six games.

Salah’s Africa Cup of Nations is probably over unless Egypt, who need to avoid defeat against Cape Verde on Monday to prevent a group-stage exit, can survive without their captain until the final on 11 February and he makes a swift recovery.

Mohamed Salah facing a month on the sidelines after ‘serious’ hamstring injury

Newcastle scout Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Monday 22 January 2024 19:30 , Mike Jones

Newcastle also have their eye on Atalanta’s talented Brazilian, Ederson, according to reports in Italy.

The club sent their head scout to watch the 24-year-old, who has five goals and one assist in Serie A this season playing as a central midfielder, and are keen to pursue a permanent transfer.

But Atalanta are reluctant to sell in January, so the summer looks a more likely moment for any deal.

Arsenal lead race to sign Xavi Simons

Monday 22 January 2024 19:20 , Mike Jones

Arsenal are at the front of the queue to sign the highly rated attacking midfielder Xavi Simons from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sport Bild.

PSG would consider a sale of Simons, who is currently on loan at RB Leipzig, to balance the books. Any deal would need to be completed in the summer.

Simons, who can play in the No 10 role and on both wings, has scored four goals and registered seven assists across 17 Bundesliga games this season, catching the eye of a number of clubs around Europe.

Arsenal and Manchester United interesting in Joshua Zirkzee

Monday 22 January 2024 19:10 , Mike Jones

Arsenal and Manchester United are monitoring Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Zirkzee is an imposing 6ft 4in Dutch striker who came through the Bayern Munich academy. The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive two and a half years in front of goal, scoring 18 times for Anderlecht on loan in 2021/22, and notching 10 since joining the Bologna in August 2022.

The Daily Express says Erik ten Hag is keeping a close eye on the forward as he looks to bolster Man Utd’s attacking options.

Victor Osimhen will play in the Premier League ‘one day’

Monday 22 January 2024 19:00 , Mike Jones

Victor Osimhen has vowed to play in the Premier League “one day”, but he doesn’t know when that day will be.

The Napoli striker is one of the sought-after players in Europe right now and both Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old.

But Osimhen, who is currently on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, suggested he would not be moving to England imminently.

“Of course one day, definitely, but for now I have other plans in my career I am looking forward to. When the time comes, everyone will know.”

Chelsea and Liverpool want Newcastle star

Monday 22 January 2024 18:50 , Mike Jones

Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to Fichajes.

With Newcastle reportedly having issues with FFP, could Eddie Howe’s side be forced to sell in order to strengthen their injury hit squad?

Guimaraes would certainly be their most in-demand star - but would command a sizable fee. Real Madrid have also been linked to the Brazil international.

Man Utd and Crystal Palace open to Olise-Wan Bissaka swap

Monday 22 January 2024 18:40 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have discussed a summer move for Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise which would also see defender Aaron Wan-Bissakka return to Selhurst Park.

Palace have been rumoured to want Wan-Bissaka back ever since he left the club and it seems as though he’s linked with them every transfer window.

ESPN report that Palace are open to the deal but would demand cash plus the defender to let Olise move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd and Varane in contract extension talks

Monday 22 January 2024 18:30 , Mike Jones

Raphael Varane and his representatives are in conversation with Manchester United over a new contract as the defender’s current deal expires in the summer.

The club opted against triggering the one-year option in his current contract though with no defensive reinforcements on the horizon Varane may have a strong chance of remaining at Old Trafford.

The club refused the automatic extension as it would have seen Varane remain on his eye-watering £300,000-a-week wages. Sky Sports report that Varane could now remain at Old Trafford if the two parties can agree on a suitable reduction in wages.

Man Utd target Barcelona defender Araujo

Monday 22 January 2024 18:20 , Mike Jones

Sky in Germany are reporting that Manchester United have their sights on Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

Any potential deal would probably be made for the summer - as a possible replacement for Raphael Varane - but the club have opened discussions with the Spanish giants over the availability of a move in January.

One hold-up may be due to United’s financial restraints. Barca have reported issued a £69m price tag in order to sanction a winter move.

The 24-year-old Argentina international has played 20 times for Barcelona this season and apparantly does not want to leave the club.

Elsewhere, United are said to be interested in Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee though this interest is in the early stages.

Fati nearing Brighton return

Monday 22 January 2024 18:10 , Mike Jones

Ansu Fati is due to be back at Brighton this week as he steps up his recovery from injury.

The on-loan Barcelona forward spent some of his rehabilitation programme in Spain after damaging his hamstring in a Premier League game against Nottingham Forest in late November.

It’s thought Fati will be back in action by the end of next month.

Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri set to join Granada on loan

Monday 22 January 2024 18:00 , Mike Jones

Facundo Pellistri is set to join Granada on loan until the end of the season.

The Manchester Evening News says the Uruguayan winger, 22, will head to La Liga after struggling to break into Manchester United’s first team this season. He has only made four starts for the club.

The recent return to fitness of Amad Diallo and the impressive form of Alejandro Garnacho has meant there is little room for Pellistri this season.

Barcelona would consider Mikel Arteta as next manager

Monday 22 January 2024 17:50 , Mike Jones

Barcelona would make Mikel Arteta a candidate should they decide to sack manager Xavi, according to Adrian Sanchez.

Xavi is under huge pressure, with the team fourth in La Liga off the title pace, and after suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of rivals Real Madrid in the recent Spanish Super Cup final.

Spanish journalist Sanchez says Arteta, who played for Barcelona, would be a target should the hierarchy decide to make a change.

There is news from Saudi Arabia - but it’s not a new signing

Monday 22 January 2024 17:40 , Mike Jones

There was a new managerial contract this morning, instead of a new signing in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq have extended Steven Gerrard’s managerial contract until 2027.

The former Liverpool captain was initially appointed on a two-year deal in July 2023, but has been rewarded with a further two-year extension, and an offer to renew in 2027.

The 43-year-old said: “This is very pleasing for myself and my family and feels like recognition for a lot of hard work and commitment.”

Al-Ettifaq extend Steven Gerrard’s managerial contract

Spurs reportedly join race for Michael Olise

Monday 22 January 2024 17:30 , Mike Jones

Tottenham are the latest Premier League club to have registered an interest in Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise. Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all in the race to sign the Eagles winger this summer.

Olise is expected to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season but he is yet to decide where his future lies. The ‘Big Six’ are all keen, plus Newcastle.

HITC report that Olise has a release clause, believed to be in excess of £50m, that becomes active in the summer and there are already rumours of a potential swap deal involving United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

PSG, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are monitoring the situation too by all accounts.

Nuno tells Forest players to ignore points deduction

Monday 22 January 2024 17:20 , Mike Jones

Nuno Espirito Santo says he will tell his Nottingham Forest players to forget about the threat of a Premier League points deduction.

Forest have been referred to an independent commission over an alleged breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability regulations (PSR).

The league have started the next steps in the process to decide what punishment the club will face, which could include a points deduction and fines.

“Today we will train and we know the players know the situation but I’ll tell them the same thing that I am telling you — let’s forget about it and focus on our job. Our job is the game against Blackpool,” said Nuno.

“We are all concerned within the club but me as a coach, it’s nothing I have to think about or to deal with. My job is clear, it is to prepare the team and that’s what we’re focused with.

“All the conversations and meetings we have are private. I understand that this is the news but at the same time, it’s not my concern. I have to focus, I have to wait until the decision comes and when it does we’re here to deal with that.

“My job is to work, work, work and then work even more. This is all I think about.”

Aston Villa submit improved offer for Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers

Monday 22 January 2024 17:10 , Mike Jones

Aston Villa have put in a significantly improved offer for Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers, after a bid earlier this week was rejected.

Unai Emery sees the forward as a priority for this window, although it has so far been a protracted process between the clubs.

Middlesbrough are understood to want around £10m for the 21-year-old, although a figure has not actually been given to Villa as the preference is to keep a highly-rated player only signed in the summer.

Aston Villa submit improved offer for Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers

Manchester United set to appoint Man City’s Omar Berrada as new CEO

Monday 22 January 2024 17:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester United are set to pull off a coup in the first major appointment of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era, as Omar Berrada of Manchester City is set to be appointed chief executive.

The recommendation comes from INEOS, and has been backed by the board, who have been looking to fill the role since Richard Arnold left last year.

Although there had been expectation that Jean-Claude Blanc would step in as CEO, his preference is to stay with the wider sporting group owned by Ratcliffe. That led United to Berrada, and it is understood he has been earmarked for months.

Manchester United appoint Man City’s Omar Berrada as new CEO

Race heats up for Kalvin Phillips

Monday 22 January 2024 16:50 , Mike Jones

There is a clamour for Kalvin Phillips’ services as a host of clubs try to sign the Manchester City midfielder this month.

Phillips has widely been identified as the best central player available on the market right now, and Newcastle are thought to be at the front of the queue among Premier League clubs interested, who include Wolves, West Ham and Fulham.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the situation and have registered their interest with City, according to the Telegraph.

His future will come down to who can afford to pay the highest proportion of his sizeable wages until the end of the season.

Brentford loan out Peart-Harris

Monday 22 January 2024 16:40 , Mike Jones

Brentford midfielder Myles Peart-Harris has joined Sky Bet League One leaders Portsmouth on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old will return to League One after a successful spell with Forest Green Rovers last term though he made his Premier League debut against Luton Town earlier this season.

If you believe in the football pyramid, you must stand up for Financial Fair Play

Monday 22 January 2024 16:30 , Mike Jones

As Premier League executives started to agitate for changes to financial control rules, it led to a pointed quip from one official. When it comes to any kind of regulation, those in football are utterly incapable of looking beyond how it affects them alone.

They almost never think of the wider game. It has led to some distorted positions, as the last few days have made clear.

Eddie Howe bemoaned how Newcastle United do not have “friends in the market” willing to do loans to ease pressures on the team from Profit and Sustainability restrictions, at the same time as his bosses were loudly letting it be known that other clubs shared concerns on that regulation.

There were even mutterings after Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester City about how the rules facilitated a situation where the champions could just bring Kevin De Bruyne, and that they were restricting a similar state-owned project in building the same sort of force.

“That’s the difference,” was one grumble.

If you believe in the football pyramid, you must stand up for FFP

Mazilu joins Brighton

Monday 22 January 2024 16:20 , Mike Jones

Adrian Mazilu has completed his transfer to Brighton, and has subsequently joined Vitesse Arnhem on loan for the rest of the season.

The Romania U21 international had previously agreed to join the Seagulls in this window from FCV Farul last summer though he continued to play in Romania for the first half of the season.

Technical director David Weir said, “We have been monitoring Adrian and he has done well in Romania. He now has a new challenge with Vitesse in a new league and environment, and we will continue to track his progress closely.”

Manuela Zinsberger signs new Arsenal deal

Monday 22 January 2024 16:10 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have announced that goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger has signed a new contract with the club. Zinsberger said: “I’m so happy to have signed a new contract with this club.

“I’m so motivated to continue to develop myself as a goalkeeper but also grow as a person – and with the progression that’s taken place here on and off the pitch since I joined, I know this is the right place for me to do that.

“When I step out onto the pitch, hearing the crowd cheering us on, it’s a feeling I can’t describe. The passion our supporters bring lifts us up and together we can go so far.”

West Ham exploring options for attacking reinforcements

Monday 22 January 2024 16:00 , Mike Jones

West Ham are still exploring deals for Al Ittihad’s Jota and Nordsjaelland’s Ibrahim Osman as they hope to sign a left-sided forward in this window.

Jota has 18 months of his contract left at Al Ittihad but has effectively been omitted from their league games since September. It is understood that he is currently being paid £200,000 per week which would mean taking a massive pay cut should he move to the Hammers.

Osman, meanwhile, is in the US on a warm weather training camp with Nordsjaelland. Should either move happen then West Ham will step up progress for a potential Said Benrahma departure.

Brighton close to signing new goalkeeper

Monday 22 January 2024 15:50 , Mike Jones

Brighton are nearing completion on a deal to sign Adelaide United goalkeeper Steven Hall. It is understood the 19-year-old is on his way to the UK to complete a medical and finalise the move.

Hall is an Australia U23 international and Brighton are making an investment in him as a possible future Premier League star.

Pochettino not ruling out Broja exit

Monday 22 January 2024 15:40 , Mike Jones

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has not ruled out the possible sale of striker Armando Broja this January. The Blues are understood to be demanding a fee of £50m for the 22-year-old, who is attracting interest from Wolves and Fulham.

“At the moment, there is no news,” Pochettino said, “We cannot update in any way.

“It’s all so quiet and I think it’s a good thing because we are working really well and there are no surprises. There is no news about players who can leave or come in.”

Brighton Women sign goalkeeper Loeck

Monday 22 January 2024 15:30 , Mike Jones

Brighton Women have signed goalkeeper Melina Loeck from Kristianstads DFF for undisclosed terms.

Head coach Melissa Phillips said: “We’re really pleased to welcome Melina to the club as our first signing of the January window.

“She’s a young talent and possesses key attributes that will benefit our defence. She brings uniquely different strengths within our squad and will thrive competing with our other goalkeepers.”

We are delighted to announce the signing of Melina Loeck, subject to necessary regulatory processes. ✍ — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) January 22, 2024

Casadei and Moreira brought into Chelsea squad

Monday 22 January 2024 15:20 , Mike Jones

Mauricio Pochettino says Cesare Casadei and Diego Moreira will be included in his injury-hit first-team squad having been recalled from loan spells at Leicester and Lyon respectively.

Midfielder Casadei made 22 appearances during his spell with Championship-topping Leicester, while winger Moreira featured seven times for French outfit Lyon.

“We need to assess them both now,” said Pochettino. “They have both come back from loan. They have good potential.

“They are going to be part of our squad and then the decision is going to be every week whether they are part of the team. I think it’s good news because we were suffering too many injuries, so to recover players from loan was possible for us.”

Arsenal not in talks over Benzema

Monday 22 January 2024 15:15 , Mike Jones

The ex-Real Madrid striker could be making a move back to Europea amid issues with current club Al-Ittihad just six months after his switch to Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea are said to be interested in the forward and Arsenal had been rumoured as potential suitors though the club are not currently thought to be in talks over a move.

Dimitar Berbatov thinks a move to the Emirates pay be the best outcome for both sides.

“Benzema would like playing for Arsenal because of their style of play,” the ex-Manchester United legend told The Sun: “He has an interesting choice to make but right now he’d probably choose to move to a London club.”

Sheffield United loan bid for Mason Holgate off after Everton ask for higher fee

Monday 22 January 2024 15:10 , Mike Jones

Sheffield United’s loan swoop for Mason Holgate has collapsed after Everton’s last-minute demand for a bigger fee.

The Toffees wanted the Blades to pay £250,000 after it was agreed the defender’s loan at Southampton would be cancelled and he would move to Bramall Lane, the PA news agency understands.

United had also agreed to cover a portion of the 27-year-old’s wages but fourth-bottom Everton wanted a late payment as the Blades are Premier League relegation rivals.

Sheffield United loan bid for Mason Holgate off after Everton ask for higher fee

Newcastle face big transfer decisions on Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson

Monday 22 January 2024 15:00 , Mike Jones

Newcastle United are preparing themselves for a series of big decisions over the final 10 days of the January transfer window as suitors attempt to take advantage of their spending restrictions.

It is understood that the Magpies have rejected a loan offer from Bayern Munich for key defender Kieran Trippier and have received and rebuffed a similar approach from Atletico Madrid for striker Callum Wilson.

However, they are bracing themselves for follow-ups which could present the kind of dilemmas chief executive Darren Eales suggested might arise in the wake of the £400m-plus spending spree on which the club have embarked since their Saudi-backed owners took charge in October 2021 as a result of profit and sustainability rules.

Eales’ comments came earlier this month as Newcastle reported a loss after tax of £73.4m in their latest financial figures, after which he admitted that every player in Eddie Howe’s squad had their price as the club attempt to balance their books.

Newcastle face big transfer decisions on Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson

Chelsea have eyes on Dybala

Monday 22 January 2024 14:50 , Mike Jones

Chelsea are not ruling out a move for Paulo Dybala who has long been rumoured with a move to the Premier League.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Blues are monitoring the Roma striker’s situation especially following the sacking of Jose Mourinho as manager.

There are fear over the striker’s fitness but he is understood to be available for a cut-price fee this month and Chelsea need to bring in forward options.

Leah Williamson issues warning to Fifa over ‘unsustainable’ schedule after ACL injury

Monday 22 January 2024 14:40 , Mike Jones

Leah Williamson has issued a warning to Fifa and Uefa that their crowded calendar is placing “unsustainable” demands on top women’s players.

Arsenal defender Williamson is closing in on a return from a serious knee injury having resumed training for the first time since tearing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in April.

The injury forced the England captain to miss last summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

A number of high-profile footballers, including Arsenal teammates Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, also suffered ACL tears last season.

Leah Williamson issues warning to Fifa over ‘unsustainable’ schedule after ACL injury

Armando Broja could make permanent move away from Chelsea this month

Monday 22 January 2024 14:30 , Mike Jones

Chelsea could let Armando Broja go on a permanent deal, reports The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

There are plenty of mid-table clubs interested in taking the striker, who Mauricio Pochettino views as surplus to requirements with Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku in his ranks.

Watch this space.

Smithies retires

Monday 22 January 2024 14:20 , Mike Jones

Leicester goalkeeper Alex Smithies has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33 due to injury.

The former Huddersfield, Cardiff and QPR keeper has not played for the Foxes since joining in August 2022.

Following a run of persistent injuries, Smithies has been forced to call time on a 17-year playing career that saw him make nearly 500 senior appearances.

Forest reject approach for Williams

Monday 22 January 2024 14:12 , Mike Jones

Nottingham Forest have rejected a loan approach from Feyenoord for Neco Williams.

The full-back has played more regularly recently under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo having started against Wolves, Tottenham and Bournemouth and coming off the bench versus Newcastle, Man Utd and Brentford.

Forest signed Williams in 2022 and he has two-and-a-half-years left on his contract.

Newcastle won’t sell Trippier and Wilson this month

Monday 22 January 2024 14:02 , Mike Jones

Newcastle United are adamant that they will not sell Kieran Trippier or Callum Wilson in January.

Bayern Munich had an initial loan bid rejected for Trippier over the weekend, while Atletico Madrid have shown interest in Wilson.

Newcastle are very close to their limit when it comes to the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), as things stand there is a steadfast desire to keep key first-team players at St James’ Park for the second half of the season.

Senior figures have spoken with Trippier and Wilson and neither seem massively keen on a move away from the club.

Saudi club Al-Hilal sign Brazil’s Lodi from Marseille

Monday 22 January 2024 13:54 , Mike Jones

Al-Hilal have signed Brazil defender Renan Lodi from French side Olympique de Marseille, both clubs said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Lodi agreed a deal that will keep him at the club until the end of 2027, with French media reporting that Al-Hilal paid 23 million euros ($24.97 million) for the transfer.

Lodi has earned 19 caps for Brazil.

Al-Hilal top the Saudi Pro League standings with 53 points, seven ahead of second-placed Al-Nassr.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project involving Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

PIF owns 75% of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25% of each.

Aston Villa reject West Ham offer for Jhon Duran loan

Monday 22 January 2024 13:45 , Mike Jones

Aston Villa have rejected an offer from West Ham United to sign Jhon Duran on loan.

The London club had proposed a deal that would see the striker move to the London Stadium until the end of the season, while they also included an option to buy the 20-year-old.

Villa, however, have turned down the approach for the Colombia international.

Spurs send Perisic out on loan

Monday 22 January 2024 13:37 , Mike Jones

Tottenham have agreed a deal with HNK Hajduk Split for the loan of Ivan Perisic until the end of the season. The club released this statement:

“We have reached agreement with HNK Hajduk Split for the loan of Ivan Perisic for the remainder of the season.

“The versatile left-sided player appeared in each of our first six games of the season, registering two assists, before he suffered a complex anterior cruciate ligament injury in September.

“Having joined us in May, 2022, the Croatia international went on to make exactly 50 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and providing 14 assists.

“We wish Ivan all the best for the future.”

Bristol City sign promising youngster

Monday 22 January 2024 13:27 , Mike Jones

Bristol City have completed the signing of Josh Stokes from Aldershot Town.

The 19-year-old is one of non-league football’s most-exciting young players and has signed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Championship club.

City have agreed to loan him back to Aldershot for the remainder of the season as part of the deal.

Stokes has scored 16 goals in only 29 appearances for Town.

Martial agent denies Ten Hag rift

Monday 22 January 2024 12:51 , Mike Jones

Anthony Martial’s agent has denied reports the Manchester United striker has been told to train alone because he is not fit.

Phillipe Lamboley, the France international’s representative, told Sky Sports News that Martial has a hip issue that requires surgery.

“What is said about him is completely false,” Lamboley said on Thursday. “He was not excluded from the group and he has no problem with [Erik ten Hag].

“Anthony has been in Manchester for nine seasons and if he was not a great professional then he would not have been at the club for so long.

“He is simply going to undergo a small operation on his adductors, which he should have done for a while and which did not allow him to be 100 per cent, so he will do it now.”

Martial’s contract has the option of a further year but it is not expected to be taken up by the club.

What business could Newcastle be doing?

Monday 22 January 2024 12:30 , Mike Jones

Here’s a round-up of some of the rumours about Newcastle’s possible dealings.

Kalvin Phillips

Midfielder Phillips appears likely to exit Manchester City, with the England international hoping for regular game-time to try and force his way into Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad. A number of Premier League clubs and Juventus are reportedly interested in the former Leeds man, including Newcastle.

But The Guardian report that the possibility of paying a loan fee and Manchester City’s desire to insert an obligation to buy into the deal have proved a sticking point for Newcastle’s owners. Joelinton’s injury may yet prompt a restarting of talks, though.

Dominic Solanke

Alexander Isak is currently the only fit senior centre forward available to Eddie Howe, with in-form striker Solanke a logical target having impressed for Bournemouth this season having originally been brough to the club by the now-Newcastle manager.

But finances may be a sticking point - Solanke is only likely to move if a significant offer is made, which Newcastle would appear unable to enact without selling one of their own key individuals.

“Yes, a frustrating story for me because, yes, I love Dominic Solanke, I signed him and I rate him very, very highly,” Howe confirmed recently. “But we have not made an enquiry for him and we don’t have the ability to sign a player of that level.”

Bruno Guimaraes

Of course, a significant outgoing could yet open the door to a major incoming. Bruno Guimaraes is the Newcastle player most often linked with a move elsewhere, with Arsenal among the admirers of the Brazilian.

An exit is unlikely to be sanctioned without a suitable replacement lined up.

Ederson

Ederson of Atalanta has caught the attention of scouts in the Premier League

Could Atalanta midfielder Ederson be the man to replace Guimaraes? The defensive midfielder is attracting the attention of several big clubs, with reports in Italy suggesting that Newcastle scouts have been to Bergamo recently to watch him in the flesh.