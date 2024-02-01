Transfer news LIVE! Deadline Day; Arsenal triple deal; Chelsea bids; Bergvall to Spurs; Mbappe update; Man Utd

Transfer news LIVE!

Deadline Day has arrived as a remarkably quiet January window threatens late drama. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United continue to be linked with moves after as yet failing to dip into any transfer kitty, while Tottenham - one of the busiest teams of the window - could yet see both incomings and outgoings before tonight's 11pm GMT deadline.

Around £50millon has been spent this window, compared to the record £815m spent 12 months ago. Still, the likes of Victor Osimhen, Karim Benzema and Joshua Zirkzee continue to be linked. The biggest name most likely on the move is Conor Gallagher, who has strong interest from Spurs and is available for the right price - around £45million. Chelsea could also allow Armando Broja to depart, with Fulham keen to take the striker on loan as the Blues push for an obligation to buy.

Spurs are working on a late deal for Lucas Bergvall, while Brighton are in talks to take Bryan Gil on loan. Arsenal youngster Lino Sousa is heading to Aston Villa and Wolves could turn to Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto. Follow all the latest news, rumours and gossip with Standard Sport's live transfer centre below!

West Ham agree Fornals deal

16:55 , Matt Verri

West Ham have accepted a £6.8million offer from Real Betis for Pablo Fornals.

Betis, who are managed by former Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini, have been targeting the midfielder throughout the January transfer window and had an initial bid knocked back earlier this week.

With hours to go until this evening’s deadline, however, the clubs have agreed a deal that will see the Spaniard’s wish of returning to his homeland granted.

The LaLiga outfit now have until the Spanish transfer deadline at 10pm GMT this evening to complete the deal.

(Getty Images)

Stalemate in Brentford's push for Nusa

16:39 , Matt Verri

Antonio Nusa's situation between Brentford and Club Brugge remains deadlocked, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Both teams are steadfast in their position: Brentford want a discount, Brugge will not grant it. It's an unusual situation, brought about by a medical in which Brentford discovered multiple issues which make the deal risky.

It might not be resolved until after the transfer window as the Bees are in no rush, given they were going to loan him back to Belgium anyway.

Talks are likely to continue through the winter and spring months ahead of the summer, but there's a possibility another club may be able to hijack the move.

(BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Gil unlikely to leave Tottenham

16:32 , Matt Verri

It's quiet at Spurs for now, with Bryan Gil's future still unresolved but the club expecting him to stay put as it stands, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

Gil had loan interest from Brighton and Dutch club Feyenoord but is happy at Spurs. There's still time before the deadline but barring a late change of heart, he will continue to fight for a place in Ange Postecoglou's squad.

Alejo Veliz is in Sevilla and his loan move should be announced this evening.

No word yet from Lucas Bergvall's camp on whether he will be joining Spurs or Barcelona but, as reported earlier, he does not have to make a decision today because any move to north London would not happen until the summer.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chalobah to remain at Stamford Bridge

16:19 , Matt Verri

Trevoh Chalobah is expected to stay at Chelsea for the rest of the season.

Football.london claim that a number of clubs have been interested in signing the defender, but are unwilling to spend significant money on a player who has not made a competitive appearance this season.

Chalobah has therefore accepted he will remain at Chelsea until the summer, when he will likely look for a move.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Palace still keen on Cornet

16:01 , Matt Verri

Crystal Palace have still not given up their hopes of signing Maxwel Cornet on loan either, writes Malik Ouzia.

It goes without saying that allowing three wingers to depart without bringing in a replacement would be a step too far for West Ham.

It is also clear that David Moyes’s hopes for a nice serene deadline day in the build-up to tonight’s Premier League game against Bournemouth have not materialised.

Lots of moving parts at the moment and given Lucas Paqueta is still injured and Callum Marshall has already left on loan, you’d have to assume that at least one, if not both, of Cornet and Fornals were due to be on the bench tonight.

(Getty Images)

Munoz set for Palace debut

15:48 , Matt Verri

New signing Daniel Munoz is in line to make his Crystal Palace debut at Brighton on Saturday, writes Dom Smith.

The 27-year-old right-back is available to feature against Palace’s rivals after he passed his medical on Monday.

Munoz joined the Eagles this week in an £8.5million move from Genk, where he had won the 2021 Belgian Cup during a three-and-a-half-year stay.

Munoz is viewed as the long-time solution at the right-back position, where veterans Joel Ward, 34, and Nathaniel Clyne, 32, are out of contract this summer.

Ward is close to returning from a hamstring injury, with Clyne having played while he has been out. But Munoz is expected to move ahead of both in the pecking order, and is likely to make his debut in some capacity against Brighton.

Colombia’s first-choice right-back at international level, Munoz is an attacked-minded player and registered 19 goals and 20 assists in 148 games for Genk.

(BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Frank: Toney will stay

15:39 , Matt Verri

Thomas Frank has confirmed Ivan Toney is going nowhere.

Arsenal and Chelsea were linked with £100m moves for the Brentford striker earlier in the window, but that has appeared increasingly unrealistic in recent weeks.

“This will be breaking news, OK – but Ivan will stay,” Frank said at his press conference.

He added: “Happy? Yes, but I was pretty sure as I said from the beginning that Ivan will stay with us so I was not worried about that.

“In general, it is nice to know what you are working with so in that situation, yes [I am happy].”

(Action Images via Reuters)

West Ham open to Fornals exit

15:13 , Matt Verri

West Ham are still not expecting any incomings at this stage, but they have not ruled out Pablo Fornals being allowed to leave the club today, as well as Said Benrahma, writes Malik Ouzia.

Negotiations with Real Betis are still ongoing and if an offer West Ham consider to be acceptable comes in they may well let the Spaniard go.

Fornals was denied a return to his homeland in the summer when Villarreal were interested but has been a bit-part player this season. His contract was extended late last year but that was to protect his value with a view to a sale.

He is a popular figure around the club and has served West Ham well so perhaps there is a goodwill element to potentially sanctioning his departure - but allowing both him and Benrahma to go without signing a replacement would be a big risk.

(REUTERS)

Done deal!

15:03 , Matt Verri

The one we were all waiting for.

As we reported earlier, Arsenal have now confirmed that Alex Runarsson has returned from a loan spell at Cardiff and his contract has been terminated by mutual agreement.

The goalkeeper is expected to join Copenhagen on a free transfer.

Wishing you all the best, Alex 💪 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 1, 2024

Interest in David on hold

14:55 , Matt Verri

Jonathan David is set to stay at Lille beyond the end of the window, but a move in the summer is on the cards.

The striker has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea in recent weeks, but their interest has not materialised into a serious approach.

The Guardian report that Premier League sides are expected to pursue David, who has 18 months left on his contract, in the summer.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Francois set for Denmark move

14:44 , Matt Verri

Fulham midfielder Tyrese Francois is set to join newly promoted Danish top-division side Vejle Boldklub on loan for the rest of the season, writes Dom Smith.

The Australia under-23 international was on loan at Croatian side HNK Gorica last season, before injury interrupted that loan.

Francois, 23, joined Fulham’s youth system in 2013, and his two appearances for the first team this season both came in cup competitions.

Fulham have Benrahma approach rejected

14:30 , Matt Verri

Fulham failed in a late bid to sign Said Benrahma.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Fulham had hoped to take the West Ham winger on loan until the end of the season.

That was rejected though, with Benrahma in France to complete his move to Lyon on an initial loan deal.

(AP)

Silva addresses Broja rumours

14:12 , Matt Verri

Marco Silva has been speaking ahead of Fulham's trip to Burnley this weekend, and he has unsurprisingly been asked about the club's interest in Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

He said: "I'm not going to make any comments on players or rumours. It's not necessary. I'm here to talk about our players and the most important thing is the game against Burnley.

"I understand the questions."

Fulham are in the market for a striker, with Raul Jimenez facing a spell out injured, but are unwilling to meet Chelsea's £5m loan fee demand.

On Fulham's striker search, Silva added: "Not just because Raul got injured, from last summer, we sold a striker for a big amount of money and were not able to replace him.

"That is the reality. It was important last time and was important from the start of this window."

(Getty Images)

Gallagher staying at Chelsea

13:56 , Matt Verri

Conor Gallagher will remain a Chelsea player beyond the end of the window, as expected.

Tottenham have been linked with the midfielder throughout January, with Chelsea believed to be open to selling Gallagher for the right price.

However, Fabrizio Romano reports that Spurs did not open talks with Chelsea at any point, despite Ange Postecoglou being a big fan of the 23-year-old.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Sevilla wait for Veliz medical

13:45 , Matt Verri

Alejo Veliz is in Spain as he looks to complete a loan move to Sevilla.

The Tottenham forward is expected to join the La Liga side on a straight loan, with no option to make the move a permanent one.

However, reports in Spain suggest Sevilla hold some concerns over Veliz's injury issues, with the striker set for a thorough medical before a final decision is made.

(Getty Images)

Runarsson contract could be terminanted

13:36 , Matt Verri

More on Alex Runarsson, the transfer saga we were all hoping for on deadline day...

Runarsson has six months on contract at Arsenal, writes Simon Collings.

Currently sounds like his contract will be mutually terminated so he can leave for free. Copenhagen wanting to sign a goalkeeper today.

Enrique in the dark over Mbappe

13:24 , Matt Verri

It's all been fairly quiet on the Kylian Mbappe front.

The Frenchman is out of contract at PSG in the summer, meaning he is able to talk with clubs across Europe.

Mbappe has been linked with a shock move to Liverpool, but a free transfer to Real Madrid at the end of the season remains the most likely option.

PSG haven't given up hope of persuading him to sign a new deal, but boss Luis Enrique has admitted he is still waiting for answers.

“Kylian didn’t tell me anything so far," Enrique said.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Copenhagen keen on Runarsson

13:11 , Matt Verri

Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Runarsson could be on the move again, writes Simon Collings.

The 28-year-old has been recalled from his loan at Cardiff, and is now attracting interest from Copenhagen. One to watch.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

City to benefit from Rogers deal

13:00 , Matt Verri

As we covered earlier, Morgan Rogers has signed for Aston Villa from Middlesbrough.

BBC Sport that the fee is an initial £8m, but could rise to £15m depending on add-ons.

And former club Manchester City will have been keeping a close eye on the deal. They will receive 25% of any Middlesbrough profit, meaning they are set to earn £3.375m from the deal.

Benrahma set to seal Lyon move

12:45 , Matt Verri

Still a bit to resolve with Said Benrahma’s move to Lyon but there is now confidence on all sides that the deal will get done, having seemed uncertain early this morning, writes Malik Ouzia.

His time in east London really has fizzled out badly but the French side will need him to hit the ground running as they look to get themselves out of a relegation scrap.

Ligue 1 sides have until 9pm GMT this evening to complete their business.

(Getty Images)

West Ham to make loan decisions

12:35 , Matt Verri

May be the case that one or two more young players depart West Ham on loan before the transfer window shuts this evening, writes Malik Ouzia.

Callum Marshall and Gideon Kodua have both gone out already this month and both Patrick Kelly and Dan Chesters have attracted interest from EFL clubs.

Divin Mubama, however, appears to be staying put despite now entering the final five months of his contract.

(Getty Images)

Simon Collings on Arsenal's youngsters

12:24 , Matt Verri

Not giving youngsters a chance has been a criticism lobbied at Mikel Arteta this season, especially during Arsenal's dead rubber v PSV in December.

The fact Lino Sousa, Bradley Ibrahim and others are looking elsewhere suggests academy players are realising the grass may be greener elsewhere.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Waiting game for Tottenham

12:15 , Matt Verri

Very little left to do at Tottenham today, with the club now waiting on decisions from Bryan Gil and Lucas Bergvall, as Alejo Veliz completes his medical at Sevilla, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

But the club are working on loans for a couple of young players, including 20-year-old forward Jude Soonsup-Bell, who is being touted for a potential move before the deadline.

One to keep an eye on.

Moore on the move

12:08 , Matt Verri

Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore is set to join Ipswich on loan until the end of the season, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The surprise Championship promotion chasers will pay 75% of the Wales international's wages.

(PA Wire)

Jonathan David 'appreciates' Chelsea and Arsenal interest

12:03 , Alex Young

Lille's Jonathan David appears flattered by the latest speculation surrounding his future.

Arsenal have long been linked with the Canadian international forward along with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, but it is Chelsea who are now rumoured to have opened talks over a potential late January move for David.

Speaking this week, the 24-year-old told Telefoot in France: "When you're young, these are the clubs you watch and think about.

"It's flattering. I appreciate that."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal winger Marquinhos set for Brazil return

11:54 , Alex Young

Arsenal winger Marquinhos is expected to return to Brazil on loan, writes Simon Collings.

Corinthians and Fluminense are both interested in the 20-year-old, with the latter currently the frontrunners.

The Brazilian transfer window does not close until March, which means there is no rush to wrap up a deal, but talks are nonetheless accelerating fast.

[object Object] (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho wants Manchester United return

11:44 , Alex Young

Some slightly surprising manager news for you.

The Mail report that Jose Mourinho is keen to return to Manchester United, believing he has "unfinished business at the club".

Mourinho is currently out of work, after being sacked by Roma, and is reportedly keen to secure another shot at the United job, having been in charge at Old Trafford for two and a half years before his departure in December 2018.

It's suggested that Mourinho is particularly keen to work under Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Is the feeling mutual?

(AFP via Getty Images)

Brentford abandon January deal for Antonio Nusa

11:35 , Alex Young

Brentford have put a move for Antonio Nusa on hold and will reassess in the summer, writes Dom Smith.

A club-record fee of £31.5million, including add-ons, had been agreed with Club Brugge, but the medical raised a number of concerns and the 18-year-old was sent back to Belgium.

Brentford sought more medical information from both Club Brugge and the Norwegian Football Federation.

The situation has made the Bees wary of parting with such a large amount of money, given there was already risk involved in the deal due to his age and inexperience at the top level, and will now return to the deal at the end of the season.

(BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Done deal: Sunderland sign ex-Tottenham youngster Romaine Mundle

11:25 , Alex Young

Sunderland have signed former Tottenham youngster Romaine Mundle.

Mundle rejected a ne contract at Spurs to join Standard Liege on a free transfer in the summer but is back in English football six months later.

The Black Cats have signed Mundle as a replacement for Alex Pritchard - another former Spurs youngster - who has forced through a Deadline Day deal to join Birmingham City.

Tottenham agree £8.5m Lucas Bergvall fee but no decision yet

11:13 , Alex Young

Tottenham are still waiting on Swedish wonderkid Lucas Bergvall to decide between them and Barcelona but a deal does not necessarily have to be agreed before today's 11pm deadline, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

Spurs have agreed a deal with Djurgardens, worth around £8.5million, that would see the 17-year-old midfielder move in the summer, so there is no pressure for Bergvall to make a decision today.

Bergvall visited Spurs' training ground on Monday but was in Barcelona last night, with both clubs pushing hard to sign the teenager.

Done deal: Aston Villa announce Morgan Rogers signing

11:09 , Alex Young

Aston Villa have signed Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough.

Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough! ✅ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 1, 2024

Done deal: Brentford sign Mukhammadali Urinboev

11:03 , Alex Young

Brentford have completed the signing of Mukhammadali Urinboev, writes Dom Smith.

The 18-year-old arrives from Uzbekistan Super League side Pakhtakor Tashkent on a six-month loan deal. He will play for Brentford B.

Uzbekistan Under-18s' captain said: “It’s the dream of every young player to be in the Premier League, and I am excited to be another step closer to where I want to be.”

Malik Ouzia on Said Benrahma transfer twise

10:53 , Alex Young

I wonder whether we may yet see a late twist in the tale today regarding Said Benrahma and Brentford.

The latter have clearly been keen to bring in a winger this month and the former is stalling over his loan move to Lyon.

We've see how Thomas Frank has revived the career of one of his struggling former players in Neal Maupay already - could it happen again?

(PA)

Tottenham agree to send Alejo Veliz on loan to Sevilla

10:45 , Alex Young

Tottenham striker Alejo Veliz is this morning travelling to Seville to complete a medical and agree a straight loan deal with La Liga club Sevilla until the end of the season, writes Dan Kilpatrick.

Spurs have agreed to let the 20-year-old Argentine go after receiving assurances he will get game time in Spain.

There is no option to buy in the agreement.

Veliz is yet to start for Spurs since a summer move from Argentine club Rosario Central in the summer and Dane Scarlett's return from a loan spell at Ipswich has potentially forced the Argentina youth international down the pecking order in Ange Postecoglou's squad.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Galatasaray end Cedric Soares interest with Serge Aurier move

10:29 , Alex Young

Galatasaray have agreed a deal to sign Nottingham Forest right-back Serge Aurier, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The move ends the Turkish giant's interest in Arsenal defender Cedric Soares.

Besiktas are among the clubs in Turkey keen on signing the Gunners outcast, with interest driven by former Portugal manager Fernando Santos.

The Turkish Super Lig transfer window does not close until February 9, so he could still move after today.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Update: Chelsea demanding £5m loan fee for Armando Broja

10:20 , Alex Young

Chelsea are demanding a £5million loan fee for striker Armando Broja, with Fulham and Wolves both interested, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Both clubs are unwilling to pay the sum quoted to sign the 22-year-old for just three and a half months.

Talks will continue throughout the day in the hope Chelsea's position weakens before the transfer deadline at 11pm tonight.

[object Object] (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Simon Collings on Arsenal youngsters staying put

10:09 , Alex Young

Two academy players who shouldn't be leaving Arsenal today are Amario Cozier-Duberry and Reuell Walters.

Like Lino Sousa, they have six months on their contracts, but Arsenal want them to stay.

The plan is to continue talks with them after the window in the hope they stay. Walters is happy to wait until May before deciding what to do.

Dan Kilpatrick on Brighton interest in Bryan Gil

10:00 , Alex Young

Tottenham are happy to let Bryan Gil join Brighton on a straight loan until the end of the season today and it was significant that youngster Jamie Donley came off the bench ahead of the Spaniard against Brentford last night, suggesting Gil may have fallen even further down the pecking order.

But Gil will need some persuading to accept the Seagulls, who want to boost their options in wide areas amid a succession of injuries. Gil is happy at Spurs, enjoys working under Ange Postecoglou and playing in this group, so there is no guarantee he will be on the move before the deadline, however limited his opportunities in north London are likely to be.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal set to sell Lino Sousa to Aston Villa

09:49 , Alex Young

Arsenal defender Lino Sousa was today expected to complete a move to Aston Villa, writes Simon Collings.

The 19-year-old was due to sign a four-and-a-half-year contract with Villa before going on loan to Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

Sousa was one of a number of academy players who could leave the Gunners either permanently or on loan before the deadline.

Winger Charles Sagoe Jr is a loan target for Swansea, while midfielder Bradley Ibrahim, who captained Arsenal to the FA Youth Cup Final last season, completed his move to Hertha Berlin today, with a deal until 2027.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest end Sam Johnstone interest with Matz Sels bid

09:43 , Alex Young

It appears Nottingham Forest, as expected, have moved on from interest in Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Both The Athletic and Sky Sports report that Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels is now the desired target and could cost around £10million, which is cheaper than Palace's price for Johnstone.

Sels has experience in English football with one season in the Championship with Newcastle, where he struggled. He has since established himself as first choice at Ligue 1's Strasbourg, who are linked with Chelsea.

Nizaar Kinsella on Trevoh Chalobah interest

09:34 , Alex Young

West Ham and Nottingham Forest have both shown loan interest in Trevoh Chalobah during the January window.

Any deal is currently considered unlikely, with the defender reluctant to move until he is back fully fit and playing.

Atletico Madrid also showed an interest earlier in January, but have since signed an alternative in ex-Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista.

(Getty Images for Premier League)

Exclusive: Chelsea in talks to send Andrey Santos on loan

09:22 , Alex Young

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is in talks to join Strasbourg on loan until the end of the season, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 19-year-old was recalled from Nottingham Forest at the beginning of January and is now considering a move to France until the summer.

The one-cap Brazil international is currently away at a pre-Olympic qualifying tournament with his national team.

But could move to join Chelsea's sister club, which is part of the Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital-owned multi-club network under the BlueCo umbrella.

[object Object] (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Bournemouth rule out Dominic Solanke move to Tottenham

09:10 , Alex Young

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola does not expect Dominic Solanke to join Tottenham or anyone else before tonight's transfer deadline.

Reports this week suggested that Spurs were pondering a late swoop for the former Chelsea and Liverpool striker that could cost in excess of £50m.

West Ham and Newcastle are among the other clubs to be recently linked with one-cap England international Solanke, though the Cherries are not anticipating any late January exit for their 14-goal top scorer, who has netted 10 more times than any other Bournemouth player so far this season.

"I know nothing about this. I have no news about this," head coach Iraola said of the latest Solanke links at a press conference held before Bournemouth's Premier League trip to West Ham this evening.

(Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella on Fulham interest in Rayan Cherki

08:56 , Alex Young

Fulham have been linked with a sensational £30million move for Lyon forward Rayan Cherki.

However, Standard Sport understands that there are no talks ongoing for the France Under-21 international.

Sevilla lodge loan bid for Spurs' Alejo Veliz

08:48 , Alex Young

Sevilla want to take Tottenham striker Alejo Veliz on loan for the rest of the season.

According to The Athletic, Spurs are yet to respond to the bid but will need to act fast with the transfer deadline approaching.

Veliz, who is currently sidelined with an injury, has seen his first-team chances hampered by the loan arrival of Timo Werner.

The 20-year-old has made 10 appearances for Spurs this season, scoring two goals, though nine have been as a substitute.

(Getty Images)

West Ham not back in for Armando Broja

08:36 , Alex Young

As Chelsea prepare to field loan bids for Armando Broja, Standard Sport understands that West Ham will not be stirred by the change in stance.

The Hammers explored a move for Broja earlier in the window but are not ready to reignite that interest on Deadline Day, reports Malik Ouzia.

Chelsea ready to loan out Armando Broja without obligation

08:27 , Alex Young

Chelsea are now ready to let Armando Broja leave on loan without an obligation to make the move permanent, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The striker is of interest to both Fulham and Wolves today, but the Blues were initially holding out for a permanent sale or the promise of one in the summer.

But those demands have now relented on the final day of the transfer window, with Chelsea now ready to accept a sizeable loan fee and a guarantee of regular starts for the young Albanian.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Crystal Palace wrapped up Adam Wharton deal

08:15 , Alex Young

Crystal Palace are closing in on a £22million deal to sign Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton today, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 19-year-old travelled to London on Tuesday for his medical as the final terms of a deal, which could rise to £22m with add-ons, were agreed.

Wharton is an England Under-20 international and only signed a four-and-a-half-year contract a month ago, but is now set to move on.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

West Ham launch surprise bid for highly rated Arouna Sangante

08:05 , Alex Young

West Ham have launched a surprise Deadline Day move for Le Havre captain Arouna Sangante.

According to Football Insider, the centre-back is closing in on a loan move to the Hammers as transfer talks have escalated overnight and are now at an advanced stage.

The 21-year-old is considered one of the hottest properties in French football and has already been made skipper of the Ligue 1 side.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella on Nottm Forest interest in Sam Johnstone

07:56 , Alex Young

There is some interest from Nottingham Forest in goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who has lost his place to Dean Henderson in recent weeks.

Forest are looking to sign a new no1 amid poor performances from former Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos.

They have limited funds, however, and it is unlikely Palace will allow a loan move to a rival in a relegation battle.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Exclusive: Brentford reject Frank Onyeka bids

07:39 , Alex Young

Brentford have rejected bids from Girona and Reims for midfielder Frank Onyeka, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 26-year-old is producing impressive performances at the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, which is driving recent transfer interest.

Girona, part of Manchester City's multi-club network City Football Group, had made a loan bid, which included an option to buy that could rise to £17million inclusive of performance-related add-ons.

Reims had made a similar loan offer, which could rise to £20m if performance-related add-ons are met.

Fulham and Everton have also expressed an interest but Brentford are unwilling to strengthen a Premier League rival in the loan market.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Done deal! Granada sign Facunda Pellistri on loan

07:29 , Alex Young

A late move last night as Manchester United youngster Facunda Pellistri has joined Granada on loan for the season.

A straight loan with no obligation.

Fulham launch audacious late move for Rayan Cherki

07:16 , Alex Young

Fulham have made an approach to Lyon to sign young midfield star Rayan Cherki.

According to the Mail, the former Chelsea target could make a Deadline Day move to west London as Fulham look to take advantage of Lyon's struggles.

Lyon have signed Said Benrahma from West Ham and want to add Orel Mangala from Nottingham Forest, meaning Cherki could be sacrificed.

One to watch!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham get Bergvall boost as Barcelona rule out Deadline Day signings

07:02 , Alex Young

Barcelona have ruled out making any January signings, appearing to hand Tottenham an advantage in their Deadline Day bid for wonderkid Lucas Bergvall.

Both Barca and Spurs have made moves to sign the 17-year-old from Djurgardens in the final days of the January transfer window in a deal which could cost around £17million.

Spurs showed Bergvall around the training ground on Monday after sensing an opportunity to hijack Barca's bid for the midfielder.

While Spurs are comfortable financially, having already been one of the busiest clubs in the January window, Barca are wary of falling foul of Financial Fair Play rules and sporting director Deco has claimed the club's business is over for the month.

David Moyes downbeat on West Ham winger search

06:54 , Alex Young

David Moyes has admitted West Ham are now unlikely to sign a winger before the transfer window closes on Thursday night, as he vented his frustration at once again being forced to play on deadline day.

The Hammers had been keen to add a left-sided forward to their squad this month and explored deals for Ajax’s Steven Bergwijn and Sunderland’s Jack Clarke at the start of the window.

More recently, attention has shifted towards FC Nordsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman and former Celtic forward Jota, who is now at Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

However, the Hammers have been unable to agree a fee for Osman, while hopes of signing Jota on loan have been complicated by tax issues and Moyes confirmed on Wednesday that - barring any twist in the final 24 hours of the window - further reinforcements will have to wait until the summer.

(PA)

Lino Sousa set to leave Arsenal for Aston Villa

06:41 , Alex Young

Arsenal defender Lino Sousa has undergone a medical at Aston Villa after the Midlands club agreed a deal for the left-back, writes Simon Collings.

Sousa has been with Arsenal since January 2022 after electing to leave West Brom and sign professional terms with the Gunners.

He has since featured regularly for the club’s under-21 side, but has failed to make his first-team debut.

Sousa, whose Arsenal contract is due to expire this summer, is now heading to Aston Villa after they agreed a permanent deal for him.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea expecting Deadline Day bids for Armando Broja

06:34 , Alex Young

One striker who should be on the move today is Armando Broja.

Nizaar Kinsella reports that Fulham are keen on making a late move for the striker after Raul Jimenez was injured in the 0-0 draw with Everton on Tuesday.

Jimenez was forced off at half-time with a suspected hamstring strain and Fulham face a nervous wait to discover the extent of the problem.

Broja was left on the bench at Anfield as Chelsea were thumped by Liverpool and could still leave the club before tonight's transfer deadline.

Fulham appear his most likely destination, with Wolves reluctant to make another offer after their loan bid was rejected. Aston Villa and West Ham had also explored a move for Broja but are not expected to revive their interest this month.

(REUTERS)

Man United make contact to beat Arsenal to Joshua Zirkzee

06:30 , Alex Young

Manchester United have made contact with Joshua Zirkzee's representatives in a bid to beat Arsenal to the Bologna striker.

According to CBS Sports, the Gunners and United lead the race for the young forward - with Tottenham also keen - but Bayern are considered frontrunners.

United, though, believe they have lure Zirkzee to Old Trafford with Bayern not yet convinced the outlay - which would be around £34million - to be worthwhile given they have the likes of Harry Kane.

Any deal would be for the summer.

(Getty Images)

Tottenham launch bid to beat Barcelona to Lucas Bergvall

06:24 , Alex Young

One player who could be moving to Tottenham today, though, is £17million-rated Djurgardens youngster Lucas Bergvall, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 17-year-old is deciding between the north Londoners and Barcelona. He visited Spurs training ground on Monday but is now in Barcelona before making his final decision.

It’s unclear which club the one-time Sweden international will pick, as he makes his final decision before completing a move on deadline day tomorrow.

Conor Gallagher expected to stay at Chelsea

06:21 , Alex Young

First things first, Conor Gallagher's name is one that has popped up throughout the month.

Chelsea are believed to be open to selling the midfielder, while Tottenham are keen on bringing him to north London.

However, a deadline day move appears unlikely, with talkSPORT reporting that Spurs have no interest in meeting Chelsea's £50m asking price.

(Evening Standard)

Welcome

06:19 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to Deadline Day! The final day of the January transfer window is upon us.

It's been a remarkably quiet window, especially in comparison to last season's staggering £815million mid-season spend. Today should see the outlay exceed £50m... but let's not rule out any late drama just yet.

There are still a few deals in the pipeline, and who knows if any clubs will be willing to make a final-day splurge.

So stick with us until beyond tonight's 11pm GMT deadline.