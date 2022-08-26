Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo exit, Man United to sign keeper, Arsenal and Chelsea latest

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to leave Manchester United (AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s search for a new club is intensifying as the Portuguese forward seeks an exit from Manchester United. Reports suggest his agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Sporting CP extremely interested and preparing to announce according to caughtoffside, while Sky Sports says Napoli are in the running and looking to make space in their budget for the superstar striker.

West Ham United are preparing a new bid for 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta after Lyon rejected an offer worth around £50m. Chelsea are weighing up their next – and possibly final – bid for Leicester’s wantaway defender Wesley Fofana, while Manchester United are doing likewise as they consider upping their offer for Ajax winger Antony. Football Insider claims United are also ready to offer for PSV’s Cody Gakpo despite the Athletic’s claim that interest in the winger had cooled.

Arsenal have been linked with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with Nicolas Pepe set to depart on loan to Nice. Chelsea meanwhile are set to let winger Callum Hudson-Odoi join Bayer Leverkusen on loan, as talks continue with Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continue. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.

Jorge Mendes working on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Old Trafford exit

Wesley Fofana to miss Chelsea game

Fofana not travelling to Stamford Bridge

Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers, has confirmed that Wesley Fofana will not be travelling to Stamford Bridge this weekend after the Foxes rejected three Chelsea bids for the defender.

Chelsea’s third - and possibly final - bid was for a total £70million but the Foxes are holding out for a record breaking £85m and turned down the offer.

Fofana is believed to be angry and upset at the Leicester hierachy for seemingly pricing him out of a move to London and it has also been revealed that that the defender is still training with the U23 squad after skipping a first-team session last week.

When asked about whether they’re expecting another bid from Chelsea, Rodgers responded that his focus is on the current players he’s got.

He said: “He won’t be available for the weekend and has trained with the U23 squad. I’m not sure, my concentration is on the players that we have, and the team, and I can’t lose energy.

“If something will be done it will be done with the clubs. Until that happens we just have to work with what we have.”

Mendes ‘working hard’ to secure Ronaldo move

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is still ‘working hard’ to secure a move away from Manchester United for the 37-year-old striker who wants to compete in the Champions League this season.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Mendes held talks with Napoli this week about a return to Serie A for his client and has even encouraged bids for the Italian club’s star striker Victor Osimhen so they can facilitate Ronaldo’s arrival.

Although backing Ronaldo publically to stay at the club Manchester United seem willing to let him leave if they can secure replacement forwards and are actively in pursuit of Ajax’s Antony, PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo and possibly Barcelona’s Memphis Depay.

Napoli were yesterday drawn in a thrilling group alongside Liverpool, Ajax and Rangers.

