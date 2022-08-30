Transfer news LIVE: Man United confirm €100m Antony deal as Cristiano Ronaldo targets exit

The transfer window enters its final days and hours with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future still not settled. Reports suggest his agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Napoli and Sporting CP the final options if the Portuguese wants to return to Champions League football this season.

West Ham United continue to spend lavishly with 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta arriving from Lyon while Chelsea will be frantic in the final days with Wesley Fofana set to join from Leicester and links to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Gordon. Manchester United aren’t done signing players either, with Ajax winger Antony now confirmed in a €100m deal. PSV’s Cody Gakpo was also a target.

And Arsenal look to be active in a bid to capitalise on their fine start with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto targets. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.

Transfer news and rumours

Manchester United confirm €100m deal for Ajax winger Antony

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi joins Bayer Leverkusen on loan

Cristiano Ronaldo pushing for loan to Napoli or Sporting

Victor Osimhen transfer to Man United unlikely

West Ham break transfer record after signing Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta

Chelsea negotiating Hakim Ziyech loan to Ajax and considering move for Wilfried Zaha

13:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United have confirmed that they have reached an agreement worth up to €100m with Ajax for Antony, Mark Critchley writes.

The deal will see United pay a guaranteed €95m (£81.3m), plus a further €5m (£4.2m) in add-ons, subject to a medical, finalising personal terms and international clearance.

The 22-year-old winger will not be available to his new manager Erik ten Hag for Thursday’s Premier League trip to Leicester City due to visa issues.

Antony arrived in Manchester on Monday afternoon to undergo a medical at United’s Carrington training ground and personal terms are expected to be a formality.

The former Sao Paolo winger becomes the second-most expensive signing in United’s history, behind only the world record-breaking £89.6m arrival of Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

13:05 , Jamie Braidwood

According to The Independent’s Mark Critchley, Antony will not be available for Leicester on Thursday as his visa won’t be ready in time.

But... United have their man. And what a price! The forward becomes their second-most expensive transfer in history.

Manchester United confirm €100m deal for Antony, with €95m guaranteed plus €5m in add-ons. Antony will not be available to play vs Leicester. — Mark Critchley (@mjcritchley) August 30, 2022

13:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Confirmed: “Manchester United has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to a medical, player terms being finalised, and international clearance.

“Antony has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and two goals and two assists in nine senior appearances for his native Brazil.

“He has won two Eredivisie titles, and a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics.”

An agreement has been reached for the transfer of @Antony00 🤝🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 30, 2022

12:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Callum Hudson-Odoi was an unused substitute in each of Chelsea’s last three Premier League fixtures and was not set to feature in manager Thomas Tuchel’s plans this season.

Chelsea retain the option to recall their academy graduate in January but the Stamford Bridge club are hopeful of completing moves for forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Gordon before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Hudson-Odoi was close to joining Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund last summer while Bayern Munich also tried to sign the England international earlier in his career. Despite staying in England and making 21 starts for Chelsea last season, the winger has often struggled for consistent game time following his debut for the club in 2018.

12:38 , Jack Rathborn

Callum Hudson-Odoi has joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan.

The English winger will move to the Bundesliga for a season after falling down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues can recall the player in January after inserting a clause in the deal.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will spend the rest of the 2022/23 season on loan in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen. ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 30, 2022

Aston Villa move for West Ham’s Craig Dawson

12:18 , Jack Rathborn

Aston Villa are looking into signing West Ham defender Craig Dawson.

The Mail report David Moyes is keen to retain the player for the upcoming season though.

Wolves are also keen, with just one year remaining on the 32-year-old’s deal at the London Stadium.

PSV line up Cody Gakpo replacement?

11:51 , Jack Rathborn

More on PSV star Cody Gakpo...

Royal Antwerp and PSV Eindhoven are in advanced talks to sign Nice winger Calvin Stengs, reports Fabrizio Romano.

If Stengs joins PSV, it would appear he is of a similar profile to allow Gakpo to leave.

Man United have been linked, while Southampton have reportedly tabled a bid today.

11:23 , Jack Rathborn

AC Milan have completed the signing of Malik Thiaw from Schalke for a fee of €6m plus add-ons.

The Rossoneri had been linked with a move for Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, but the German defender’s arrival may have ended that.

Thiaw has played eight times for the Under-21s, scoring twice, with the Serie A champions confirming the deal: “AC Milan is delighted to announce that Malick Thiaw has joined the Club on a permanent basis from FC Schalke 04. The German defender has signed a deal with the Rossoneri lasting until 30 June 2027.”

Conor Gallagher interest grows ahead of deadline

11:14 , Jack Rathborn

Conor Gallagher could attract interest late in the window as Chelsea consider his future.

The Standard report West Ham, Newcastle and Everton are all keen to take the midfielder on loan.

While Crystal Palace have reportedly lodged a bit of around £27m.

The Blues previously valued Gallagher at £50million.

Cristian Romero completes permanent Tottenham transfer after impressive loan spell

11:04 , Jack Rathborn

Cristian Romero has signed a permanent contract to remain with Tottenham until 2027.

The Argentina international joined on a season-long loan from Serie A side Atalanta in August 2021 and has established himself as a key member of Spurs’ defence.

The 24-year-old has made 32 appearances for the club, helping Antonio Conte’s side secure a fourth-placed finish last season.

Romero, who began his career with Argentinian side Atletico Belgrano and has 11 senior international caps, joined Atalanta from Juventus in 2021.

Saints have £21m bid rejected for United target Cody Gakpo

10:53 , Jack Rathborn

Southampton have made a move to sign Manchester United target Cody Gakpo.

The Saints have seen their £21m bid for the PSV winger rejected.

United were linked with Gakpo in recent weeks, but it seems as if interest has cooled amid a breakthrough for Ajax star Antony.

Brighton keen on loan move for Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour

10:35 , Jack Rathborn

Brighton are looking to sign another Chelsea player this summer after bringing in Levi Colwill as part of the deal to send Marc Cucurella to Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Billy Gilmour is a priority for Graham Potter and a loan move could be on the cards.

The Scottish midfielder struggled for game time last season on loan at Norwich and finds himself down the pecking order this season, with Thomas Tuchel sending him home from the US tour earlier this summer due to the need to cut numbers down.

Newcastle wait for Isak work permit

10:15 , Jack Rathborn

Newcastle are still waiting on a work permit for Alexander Isak, reports Craig Hope of the Mail.

The Swede is now in a race against time to play against Liverpool tomorrow, though they can wait until 75 minutes before kick-off to confirm it.

Eddie Howe said: “I desperately hope (it comes through). There is no guarantee as I sit here now. It could go down to the wire.”

Fabian Ruiz set for PSG move

10:08 , Jack Rathborn

Fabian Ruiz is poised to move to PSG from Napoli.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports a €23m deal has been agreed.

The Spanish midfielder will travel to Paris today to complete a medical.

10:02 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United are set for a busy few days with targets still to get over the line ahead of the summer transfer window’s deadline on Thursday night.

United have picked up some momentum on the field with back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Southampton, and they have a testing week ahead with two more Premier League games against Leicester and Arsenal.

While Erik ten Hag’s side take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night, behind the scenes United may well be putting the finishing touches on some last-gasp transfers.

09:49 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal have enjoyed an excellent start to the Premier League season, sitting pretty on top of the table after four wins in a row to open their campaign, but that has not stopped the Gunners being linked with new signings before the end of the transfter window.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with a winger, as Nicolas Pepe is heading out on loan for the season. Arsenal’s strong start on the pitch has followed a productive summer off it as Arteta further refines his squad after missing out on Champions League qualification last season, and there are rumours that recruitment drive could continue.

Gabriel Jesus has begun life in London well, already scoring twice, while Oleksandr Zinchencko also appears to have settled in quickly. The indications are that Arteta may not be finished tweaking with his playing group, though, with a handful of major targets still linked with the club.

09:21 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United are close to signing Brazil forward Antony after agreeing a transfer fee with Ajax for the 22-year-old.

The PA news agency understands United have agreed to pay a fixed fee of 95 million euros (£80.6million) with a further five million euros (£4.2million) in potential add-ons.

Antony is in line to be the second player to follow manager Erik ten Hag from the Dutch champions to Old Trafford following defender Lisandro Martinez.

08:57 , Jack Rathborn

Scott Parker has been sacked by Bournemouth just four games into the new Premier League season.

Parker guided Bournemouth to automatic promotion from the Championship last season but becomes the first managerial casuality of the new campaign.

After opening the new top-flight campaign with a home win over Aston Villa, Parker’s side were beaten heavily by Manchester City and Arsenal.

Willian poised for Fulham move

08:48 , Jack Rathborn

Brazilian midfielder Willian looks to be heading back to the Premier League with Fulham, report BBC Sport.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal has left Corinthians in Brazil after the 34-year-old’s contract was cancelled.

The Whites will now put Willian through a medical with no time constraints ahead of the deadline due to the player unattached.

08:33 , Jack Rathborn

Brighton boss Graham Potter said it was no surprise Moises Caicedo was attracting interest from the Premier League’s top clubs.

Ecuador midfielder Caicedo has been linked with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, but Potter is confident he will remain on the south coast beyond Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Potter, whose side bid to extend their unbeaten start to the season at Fulham on Tuesday night, told a press conference: “Well, it doesn’t surprise me that people are looking at him because he is playing at a fantastic level.

08:21 , Jack Rathborn

Callum Hudson-Odoi has travelled to Germany to complete a season-long loan move to Bayer Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old has agreed a Bundesliga move, with Chelsea happy for the England forward to head out on a temporary switch.

Chelsea were determined to keep Hudson-Odoi in the long term, with Blues bosses hoping the talented attacker can find full sharpness and form at Leverkusen.

08:12 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea are in negotiations with Ajax over a loan for Hakim Ziyech, with the London club set to pay a significant portion of his wages.

The Dutch champions are set to confirm Antony’s €100m departure to Manchester United, after a summer of significant outgoings, so need to bolster their attack. Ziyech’s return to Ajax is an obvious choice, with the Moroccan star having fallen out of favour with Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

While he had seemed set for a permanent move to AC Milan, the Italian champions didn’t match Chelsea’s valuation or the playmaker’s salary. That is an issue that could be solved by a loan move, with the London club set to still pay part of Ziyech’s wages if he goes back to Ajax.

08:06 , Jack Rathborn

West Ham have broken their transfer record after landing Brazil international Lucas Paqueta from Lyon.

The 25-year-old becomes the eighth new recruit for the Hammers this summer, signing a deal until 2027 with a one-year option.

Boss David Moyes will be hoping the former AC Milan midfielder can help his side find the back of the net on a more consistent basis, West Ham having managed just one goal from their opening four Premier League games.

07:58 , Jack Rathborn

Jorge Mendes is making a last attempt to get Cristiano Ronaldo regular Champions League football, with a loan option to either Napoli or Sporting now among the few remaining options.

The Portuguese “super agent” was in discussions with the Manchester United hierarchy at the weekend to try and “unblock” the situation, although a key issue remains how few takers there are for the 37-year-old.

Mendes has been in contact with both Napoli and Ronaldo’s first club, Sporting, in the last few days, as both appear amenable to a deal. Any move would likely be a loan to see out the remaining year of Ronaldo’s two-year contract at Old Trafford, with United paying a portion of the wages. The extent of the Portuguese’s salary – understood to be more than £500,000 a week – has been one of the major obstacles to a move this summer, with most top clubs feeling his impact is no longer worth the money.