Transfer news LIVE: Everton sack Frank Lampard, Chelsea want Fernandez and Kane could stay at Tottenham

Chelsea’s spending spree looks set to continue after the club has reignited interest in Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Blues targeted the 21-year-old right at the start of the January transfer window but talks between them and Benfica broke down as despite Cheslea believing they had agreed an appropriate fee. A bid of £112million was reportedly accepted by Benfica and personal terms agreed with Fernandez before the Portuguese club decided not to sell. Now the Blues look set to re-open talks and get a deal over the line before the deadline.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Tottenham’s Harry Kane with the Athletic reporting that the 29-year-old striker is open to extending his career at Tottenham and will enter talks with the club this month over a contract extension. The England captain’s current deal runs out in the summer of 2024 with United reportedly hoping to bring him to Old Trafford this coming summer.

Also in the news, Everton have rejected a bid from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr who made a move for back-up goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. Thomas Frank has shut down any talk of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya possibly leaving and Hakim Ziyech is being eyed by Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

15:31 , Michael Jones

Everton have sacked Frank Lampard as manager.

Lampard departs short of a year in charge at Goodison Park with the Toffees 19th, in the relegation zone and two points adrift of safety.

Some Everton players felt it was inevitable last night, the Independent understands.

Everton have endured a dismal start to the season with Lampard’s side last winning against Crystal Palace in October, meaning just one victory in their last 12 Premier League games after defeat to West Ham last weekend.

Danjuma to join Everton

15:22 , Michael Jones

Everton are set for a boost as Arnaut Danjuma will join the club over the course of the next 24 hours.

Sky Sports News reported on Saturday that Frank Lampard played a key role in the deal though there are now whispers that Lampard faces the sack from the Everton higher ups.

Danjuma said to be aware of the challenge of joining a club in the midst of a relegation fight but he wants to test himself and help the Toffees stay in the Premier League.

The forward has completed his medical and the paperwork should be signed and completed soon.

West Ham to offload Antonio?

15:15 , Michael Jones

West Ham sealed the signing of Danny Ings from Aston Villa last week and may still be in the market for another striker as they look to up their goal scoring tally.

The Hammers have bid £25m for Terem Moffi with Lorient on the verge of accepting the bid should the player fancy moving to London. Moffi is said to be undecided about the move though.

If they manage to get that deal over the line or one for an alternate striker then West Ham are reportedly willing to consider offers for striker Michail Antonio who has interest from other Premier League sides.

Ziyech to Newcastle?

15:08 , Michael Jones

It’s already been said that Hakim Ziyech may now be surplus to requirements at Chelsea - especially after the arrivals of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix - meaning clubs across Europe are now enquiring over his availability.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma have already been in contact over a move for the Morocco international and now it’s said Newcastle United could rival them for his signature. That’s according to The Evening Standard.

Everton are also understood to be keen on the former Ajax star, who has reportedly already opened talks over a Roma switch.

Thiago focused on immediate improvements as Liverpool battle ‘psychological’ hangover

15:00 , Michael Jones

Thiago Alcantara believes Liverpool are suffering a psychological hangover from last season and the disappointment of missing out on the quadruple after coming so close to a historic achievement.

Liverpool won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup only to see their hopes of lifting the Premier League title dashed on the final day of the domestic campaign and then lose the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

The Spain midfielder feels the huge effort Liverpool put into a 63-game campaign is taking its toll on them, but that the crushing blow was having to deal with their frustration as he said they need to be tougher now.

Benfica hold firm on Fernandez stance

14:52 , Michael Jones

Benfica are holding firm on their stance to not let Enzo Fernandez leave for less than his £106m release clause, according to The Guardian.

Chelsea are expected to return with a fresh bid for the Argentina midfielder before the transfer window shuts later this month.

The Blues also remain interested in Moises Caicedo, though a bid for the Ecuadorian has been knocked back by Brighton.

14:45 , Michael Jones

Brentford manager Thomas Frank says goalkeeper David Raya is not for sale and doesn’t expect him to leave the club.

The Spanish international has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Tottenham but Frank is confident of keeping the goalkeeper at the club.

“All my players, I would like to hold onto them forever,” said the Bees boss.

“David is one of the best goalkeepers in the league. He’s in good form, he has everything a goalkeeper needs to have. He’s ours for the next one-and-a-half years and the good thing is we have decided not to do anything for one-and-a-half years.

“They [interested clubs] will need to pay a lot of money.”

14:38 , Michael Jones

The Athletic are reporting that Tottenham striker Harry Kane is open to signing a new contract with the club dealing a blow to Manchester United’s pursuit of the 29-year-old.

The England captain’s current deal at Spurs lasts until the summer of 2024, but Kane will apparantly enter talks with Spurs at the end of January transfer window.

After selling Cristiano Ronaldo and bringing Wout Weghorst in on a short term loan Man Utd are in the market for a top quality striker with Kane at the top of their list.

They were thinking of moving for him this summer but the Athletic’s report adds that Kane’s priority is to stay and succeed with Spurs.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville suggested that “Kane would be a great signing but getting him out of Tottenham is not going to be easy.”

Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness agreed with Neville, indicating that the Bundesliga giants could not afford Tottenham’s £130m asking price for Harry Kane.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri criticised by former players with club in relegation zone

14:30 , Michael Jones

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell has called out the “foolishness” of club owner Farhad Moshiri after he distanced himself from a decision on the future of manager Frank Lampard.

The 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham was a ninth loss in 12 Premier League matches, from which the Toffees have taken just five points, and left them second-bottom in the table.

Moshiri, attending his first match in 15 months, was asked after the game at the London Stadium whether it was time for Lampard to be sacked after almost a year at the club.

Sanson heading out on loan

14:23 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson is poised to sign for Ligue 1 side Strasbourg on loan for the rest of the season.

The deal would take Sanson back to France until the summer but does not include an option to buy the 28-year-old midfielder.

Villa signed Sanson from Marseille halfway through the 2020/21 season and the former France under-21 international has made 21 Premier League appearances for the club.

What’s going on with Wolves?

14:15 , Michael Jones

Wolves remain in talks over a deal for Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes but finally tied down a deal for summer target Craig Dawson at the weekend.

Gomes wants to sign for Wolves despite strong interest from Lyon and the midlands side had an offer accepted for £14.9m (€17m) that Flamengo then reneged upon when Lyon bid £16.2m (€18.5m).

Wolves have a valuation for Gomes that they plan to stick to, however, meaning Flamengo may be left with no choice but to sell to the Midlands club if Gomes refuses to move elsewhere.

Wolves have also added Mario Lemina, Pablo Sarabia and striker Matheus Cunha to the squad this month.

McKennie on Arsenal radar

14:08 , Michael Jones

It really feels as though Arsenal are ramping up their January transfer business in order to bring in players that can drive them towards the Premier League title.

With Manchester City being a powerhouse and Liverpool falling off their usual standards Arsenal may not have a better chance at winning the league and they’ll need squad depth to do so.

Juventus’ Weston McKennie is next on their agenda, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian side are open to selling the midfielder with a reported £17.5million fee up-front, plus bonuses, apparantly enough to secure a deal.

Borussia Dortmund, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Fulham are also said to be keen on the American.

Jesse Marsch defends not playing Georginio Rutter as Brentford frustrate Leeds

14:00 , Michael Jones

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch defended his decision to keep club record signing Georginio Rutter on the bench in his side’s 0-0 home draw against Brentford.

Rutter, signed last week for £36million from Hoffenheim, was an unused substitute in Sunday’s frustrating Premier League stalemate.

A disjointed match was crying out for Rutter to make himself an instant Elland Road hero, but Marsch resisted the temptation to turn to the France Under-21 striker.

Newcastle eye up McTominay

13:52 , Michael Jones

Newcastle are reportedly keen to bring Scott McTominay to St. James’ Park and have held talks with Manchester United who are unwilling to sell the midfielder.

The Athletic say Newcastle admire McTominay and may make a move for him in the future as United will not sanction his departure this month.

The 26-year-old is contracted at Old Trafford until June 2025 but may be allowed to leave sooned if Erik ten Hag can find a stronger replacement in the middle of the pitch.

Leeds interested in defender Monteiro

13:45 , Michael Jones

Leeds are interested in signing a young Portuguese centre-back Diogo Monteiro. The 17-year-old is currently playing for Swiss side Servette.

He has played seven times for Servette’s first-team this season and has been watched by Leeds scouts who are keen to bring him in at Elland Road.

Jan Bednarek back at Southampton after Aston Villa loan is cut short

13:38 , Michael Jones

Defender Jan Bednarek has been recalled from his loan spell at Aston Villa by Southampton.

The 26-year-old Poland international moved to Villa Park in the summer but made just four appearances.

He has now returned to St Mary’s to help Nathan Jones’ squad as they battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Bednarek has played 153 times for the Saints since joining from Lech Poznan in 2017.

Newcastle to sign another forward?

13:30 , Michael Jones

When Newcastle allowed Chris Wood to leave for Nottingham Forest last week it left a gap in Eddie Howe’s squad up top. They no longer have a tall striker who can hold up play and be a target man for long balls and crosses into the box.

Speaking ahead of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton, Howe confirmed he was looking to get in a replacement.

“It’s no secret that losing Chris was a blow for us,” he said. “We’re not necessarily, as I said in the previous press conference, looking for a like-for-like transfer, but someone who can bolster us in the attacking areas.”

No chance to sign Camavinga

13:15 , Michael Jones

Arsenal thought they may have had a chance at bringing Eduardo Camavinga to the Emirates on a loan deal from Real Madrid but that isn’t the case.

Standard Sport claimed last week that the Real Madrid midfielder was on the Gunners wish list as a potential loan option but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says that Camavinga remains a key player for Real and he won’t be allowed to leave the club.

There's absolutely no chance for Real Madrid to change their stance on Eduardo Camavinga. He will stay as the club considers him key player for present and future of Madrid ⚪️🔒 #RealMadrid



All parties deny potential loan deal for the French midfielder. pic.twitter.com/e62pa1tsP2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2023

Cesar Azpilicueta advises ‘very confident’ Mykhailo Mudryk to ignore price tag

13:07 , Michael Jones

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has advised new signing Mykhailo Mudryk not to allow his price tag to stifle his ability to express himself on the field.

The 22-year-old made his debut in the goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, his first action since November, following his move from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal which could be worth £89million.

That figure potentially makes the Ukraine international Chelsea’s second-biggest transfer purchase after Romelu Lukaku but Azpilicueta has urged the player to ignore the numbers around the deal.

Premier League talking points

13:00 , Michael Jones

Mudryk makes an early mark

He may not have played since November but new Chelsea signing Mykhailo Mudryk produced an encouraging cameo in an otherwise dreary goalless draw at Liverpool.

The 22-year-old Ukraine international could end up becoming the club’s second most expensive signing after joining in a potential £89million deal but was their liveliest performer in a 35-minute substitute appearance.

Cody Gakpo’s slow start to life at Liverpool can be traced to two key reasons

12:53 , Michael Jones

There were no goals at Anfield but a manager reflected on what he termed “promising signs” from the forward signed in January. It was Graham Potter, not Jurgen Klopp, and the attacker in question was Mykhailo Mudryk, not Cody Gakpo. Any comparison is indirect and inexact, and not merely because Potter was asked about a debutant and Klopp was not quizzed about an arrival making his fourth appearance. It was Arsenal Chelsea pipped for Mudryk’s signature and Manchester United who were caught napping when Liverpool nipped in to get Gakpo.

Mudryk was a substitute, Gakpo a starter but a common denominator was a difficulty finding the target amid some wayward finishing: eye-catching as the £88 million man’s pace was, he directed two efforts into the side-netting and was seemingly caught unawares when his second chance fell to him. Gakpo had seven chances, skying the first and best, and the only one that tested Kepa Arrizabalaga was struck at him, albeit after a deft spin and shot.

But if one fundamental difference is that the Ukrainian cost twice as much as the Dutchman, and would presumably have been beyond Liverpool’s budget, another is that Mudryk’s bow came in his preferred role, on the left wing. It is Gakpo’s best position, too, and with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz injured, it felt clear his short-term future would lie there.

Gakpo’s slow start to life at Liverpool can be traced to two key reasons

Will Spurs land Pedro Porro?

12:45 , Michael Jones

Tottenham are desperate to get a deal for Sporting CP’s Pedro Porro over the line and have offered to give up Marcus Edwards’ 50 per cent sell-on fee as part of negotiations.

An offer of £30m has been rejected by Sporting but Spurs have sent a second bid including Edwards’ clause with more money up-front and more add-ons included.

Sporting are adamant that only Porro’s £39.5m release clause, paid in one lump sum, will suffice in order to land the right-back.

Premier League talking points

12:37 , Michael Jones

Forest’s survival bid continues to grow

Nottingham Forest are the lower reaches’ form team as a draw at third-bottom Bournemouth made it 12 points from the last 21.

They have lost just once in that run and are up to 13th, four points clear of danger. The addition of experienced striker Chris Wood from Newcastle, who made his debut against the Cherries, has strengthened them further.

Premier League talking points

12:30 , Michael Jones

It was billed as the game where the loser would get the sack and Everton’s defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham sees Frank Lampard clinging to his job just over a week away from his first anniversary at the club.

A 2-0 loss at the London Stadium – a ninth defeat in 12 league matches – leaves his side second-bottom with leaders Arsenal and Liverpool their next two fixtures.

David Moyes, however, can breathe slightly easier for now after the Hammers climbed out of the bottom three.

Mikel Arteta lauds Arsenal’s ‘extraordinary’ first half of season

12:23 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal’s first half of the Premier League season as “extraordinary” following their last-gasp victory over Manchester United which moved them five points clear at the summit.

The Gunners ran out 3-2 winners following Eddie Nketiah’s late effort but, despite their lead at the top of the table, Arteta insists closest challengers Manchester City remain the standard bearers.

Marcus Rashford had put United ahead only for Nketiah to equalise and Bukayo Saka to put Arsenal ahead.

The visitors hit back through Lisandro Martinez’s first goal for the club before Nketiah flicked home a stray Martin Odegaard shot in the closing stages.

The win moved Arsenal on to 50 points from their opening 19 games of the campaign – a record for the club at this stage of the season – eclipsing even Arsene Wenger’s invincibles by five points.

Billing attracting interest from Europe

12:15 , Michael Jones

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is generating interest from several clubs across Europe during in this transfer window with one of those being LaLiga side Valencia.

There have been no official bids or contact from any other club yet but a move for Billing may not be too long in the making. He has been a key part of Bournemouth this season having scored four goals in 21 appearances in the league and cup.

Premier League talking points

12:08 , Michael Jones

Another hat-trick for Haaland

The City striker netted his fourth hat-trick of the season in a 15-minute spell either side of half-time. The prolific Norway international took his goal tally for the season to 31 in all competitions and only Alan Shearer, with five, has scored more hat-tricks in a Premier League season.

Haaland’s current total of 25 goals would have won him the Golden Boot in more than half of the 30 seasons since 1992.

Premier League talking points

12:00 , Michael Jones

Gunners leave it late to beat Man Utd

Eddie Nketiah’s late instinctive finish decided a hugely entertaining game at home to Manchester United, whose recent bubble was burst at the Emirates Stadium.

Marcus Rashford’s early strike enhanced United’s aspirations of joining the title race only for Nketiah and a Bukayo Saka stunner to turn things around.

Lisandro Martinez’s header looked like earning a point before Nketiah turned home his second in the 90th minute.

Emirates Stadium gets a taste of Highbury nostalgia as Arsenal overcome both rivals and adversity

11:52 , Michael Jones

Throw away your plastic clappers – there is no need for an artificial atmosphere at Arsenal these days. This is the Emirates and the sound you can hear is that of the Premier League leaders hitting the front, firmly now, as title favourites. At the end of an absorbing and dramatic win against Manchester United it was only the bitter chill that reminded you this was January and not April or May.

There was the sight of exhausted bodies strewn on the turf. After Eddie Nkietah and Oleksandr Zinchenko collapsed, Bukayo Saka wheeled away and roared, as Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka lapped the pitch.

Mikel Arteta’s side are pushing into new ground; this young team are responding to the pressures they are only just discovering. So, too, is the Emirates. Gone are the days of the crowd here living on the edge of doom; there is resilience to this side and while Arsenal’s season has been typified by fast, attacking starts, it has been so far matched by their collective ability to respond to adversity.

A grand return for Poch?

11:45 , Michael Jones

There have been reports from the Italian media that Antonio Conte is set to leave Tottenham at the end of the current season and that the club are already looking for a replacement manager.

Thomas Tuchel is the early bookmakers’ favourite after leaving Chelsea a few months ago but TMW are reporting that initial talks have begun with Mauricio Pochettino over a sensational return to north London.

Liverpool recall Williams

11:38 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have decided to recall defender Rhys Williams from his loan spell at Blackpool.

The 21-year-old will go back into Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the second half of the season after finding his game time reduced at the Championship club.

Williams made 17 league appearances for Blackpool but hasn’t featured in four of their last five matches. The Athletic reports that Williams’ return could have a second reason as it opens the door for Nat Phillips to leave the club.

Following Virgil van Dijk’s injury Phillips looked set to remain at the club as defensive cover but with Williams back at Anfield Liverpool are prepared to listen to both loan and permanent offers for Phillips.

Last summer, Benfica wanted to take Phillips on a season-long loan and there were also serious interest from Bournemouth, Burnley and Southampton.

Bednarek returning to Southampton

11:30 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa defender Jan Bendarek will see his season-long loan to Aston Villa cut short and return to parent club Southampton, according to Polish outlet Meczyki.

The 26-year-old Poland centre-back only made four appearances for Villa and is heading back to St Mary’s to help in their relegation dogfight.

Antonio Conte hopes Tottenham’s collapse at Manchester City is turning point

11:22 , Michael Jones

Antonio Conte hopes Tottenham’s second-half collapse at Manchester City can be a turning point in their season.

Spurs suffered a 4-2 Premier League defeat away to the champions on Thursday despite holding a half-time lead for the first time since October 12.

It continued Tottenham’s inconsistent form with three defeats in four league games this month, but Conte referenced a similar experience during his time in charge of Inter Milan as a catalyst for change.

Inter let slip a two-goal lead in similar fashion to lose 3-2 at Borussia Dortmund during the 2019-20 season and yet responded with a strong run where they suffered only one further defeat during the next three months.

Frank Lampard to be sacked as Everton boss?

11:15 , Michael Jones

Rumours have picked up in recent days that Frank Lampard is on the verge of being sacked by Everton. The Toffees are 19th in the table having earned just 15 points from their first 20 matches.

The 2-0 defeat to West Ham at the weekend compounding the issue as victory for the Hammers took them out of the relegation zone leaving Everton facing the prospect of dropping to the Championship.

Sky Sports News’ Vinny O’Connor spoke about Lampard’s future saying:

“We are hearing that at some point a decision will be made and the expectation is it will be announced that Frank Lampard will be leaving his post as Everton manager.

“It will be less than a year since he took over – he actually was appointed as manager on January 31st last year. And it’s been a year and seven days since Rafa Benitez was removed from his position as Everton.

“You can see why Everton are in this position once again. They are second from bottom in the Premier League, only above Southampton on goal difference. They have lost to Southampton and Wolves in recent weeks and if you saw the performance against West Ham, there were defensive mistakes and they are looking a bit toothless in attack once again. And that’s all added up to Everton’s problems and why there’s a fear once again that they are in a relegation battle.”

Five clubs missed out on Kiwior

11:08 , Michael Jones

Arsenal are set to confirm their signing of Jakub Kiwior from Spezia after winning the race for the defender.

Borussia Dortmund were reportedly the Gunners’ biggest competition with an offer of £19.5m which Arsenal beat with a bid totalling £21m.

Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Brentford and Leicester also had offers turned down.

Forest’s Donnelly set for Vale loan

11:00 , Michael Jones

Nottingham Forest left-back Aaron Donnelly is set to join Port Vale on loan.

The 19-year-old defender is a promising Northern Ireland U21 international and will join the League One side for the rest of the season.

Arsenal and the twin critical tests that show they are now the real deal

10:53 , Michael Jones

One of the secrets of Arsenal’s title surge has been how judiciously Mikel Arteta has managed the mood of his players, “grounding their confidence”, but even he struggled to find the words in the aftermath of a win like this.

“It was electric,” the Basque said. It has also led to something “extraordinary”, as Arteta added.

Arsenal are at exactly the halfway point of their league campaign, with 19 games played, and have 50 points. Only four sides in history have ever had more at this stage. It is as emphatic and clean an illustration as you could have as to how Arteta’s side have so far passed every test.

Before wondering about what next, and how their main challengers were one of those four teams, it is worth considering what they’ve come through.

Spurs face competition for Zaniolo

10:45 , Michael Jones

Sky Italia claim that Tottenham will face competition from AC Milan to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma.

Milan are said to want to bolster their attacking options in a bid to retain the Serie A title.

However, Roma are reportedly demanding more than £30million for the 23-year-old who has 18 months left on his contract which could deter both clubs unless they can negotiate a price drop.

Fresneda could make move to Arsenal

10:37 , Michael Jones

Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda is deciding on which club to join this month with Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund to two most viable options.

The Athletic say a fee of £13.1m has been agreed both clubs have made personal terms with Fresneda plus a clause to loan him back to Valladolid for the rest of the season.

The 18-year-old right-back is expected to decide on which club to join in the next few days.

Everton’s latest mess of their own making has them headed for the Championship

10:30 , Michael Jones

The anniversary of one of the more ignominious events in Everton’s chequered recent history falls this week. Not one of the nine defeats in 12 league games that ended Rafa Benitez’s reign, as opposed to the nine losses in Frank Lampard’s last 12 league matches in charge now, but Vitor Pereira’s car-crash interview on Sky Sports which made it impossible for even Farhad Moshiri to appoint a manager who got 1860 Munich relegated. From the German second division, too.

But ignominy feels a constant companion. For a spell on Saturday, Everton slipped to the foot of the table. Aston Villa’s winner at Southampton reprieved them. It would have been symbolic in one respect, if not another. Maybe Everton have actually hit rock bottom. Maybe there are deeper lows.

Certainly for a club who have been ever-presents in the top flight since Winston Churchill was Prime Minister, there is a growing possibility next season’s fixture list will include Rotherham and Plymouth, that their local derby will be against Preston, not Liverpool. It would strip Everton of Premier League funds and, for a club who have amassed financial losses and who – presumably, anyway – are stripped of Alisher Usmanov’s money, that would seem to pose an existential threat.

Villa want Deulofeu

10:23 , Michael Jones

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have been linked with former Watford, Everton and Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu.

Udinese sporting director Pierpaolo Marino confirmed that clubs around Europe - including Villa - are interested in signing the forward snd seemingly Marino refused to rule out a departure for the 28-year-old.

“Every week I have to answer these speculations. For now, the player and his agents have withstood the approaches of important clubs around Europe.” he said.

“I must say that at the moment there are no serious negotiations underway with Roma, but I confirm that there are interests from Europe.

“The intention of the club has always been not to let the players leave in January, but we know that the scenarios can change given that there are various components to take into account.”

Real Madrid target Chiesa

10:15 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a move for Juventus and Italy star Federico Chiesa.

Fichajes claim that Carlo Ancelotti is hoping to capitalise on Juventus’ 15-point deduction in Serie A and bring the 25-year-old Italian winger to Madrid.

The Spanish giants are building a squad of young exciting talent and Chiesa fits the bill.

A great day to put things right – John Stones insists Man City had to improve

10:08 , Michael Jones

John Stones accepts Manchester City had some wrongs to put right after manager Pep Guardiola rounded on the players last week.

City boss Guardiola angrily criticised his squad in public, claiming they were lacking hunger and fire, after they needed to fight back from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham last Thursday.

Guardiola’s broadside underlined his frustration after a series of frustrating results, including a derby loss to Manchester United and a meek Carabao Cup exit at Southampton.

Their response was to brush Wolves aside 3-0, with the prolific Erling Haaland scoring his fourth hat-trick of the season, in their latest Premier League outing at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Roma interested in Ziyech

10:00 , Michael Jones

Roma are interested in signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech reports Sky Sports from Italy.

There are rumours that winger Nicolo Zaniolo will leave the Italian side this month so Roma are looking at possible replacements with Ziyech being near the top of the list.

Chelsea have a surplus of players in his position with Ziyech’s future at the club looking uncertain. He’s competing with new right-winger Noni Madueke and the injured Raheem Sterling who are both siad to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, a transfer for the Morocco international is tricky for Roma who would struggle to match Ziyech’s high wages at Chelsea.

09:55 , Michael Jones

Brentford manager Thomas Frank says goalkeeper David Raya is not for sale and doesn’t expect him to leave the club.

The Spanish international has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Tottenham but Frank is confident of keeping the goalkeeper at the club.

“All my players, I would like to hold onto them forever,” said the Bees boss.

“David is one of the best goalkeepers in the league. He’s in good form, he has everything a goalkeeper needs to have. He’s ours for the next one-and-a-half years and the good thing is we have decided not to do anything for one-and-a-half years.

“They [interested clubs] will need to pay a lot of money.”

Everton reject bid for Begovic

09:51 , Michael Jones

Everton have rejected an offer from Al Nassr for goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Begovic is firmly the number two at Goodison Park having made only three appearances for the club this season with his contract also running out this summer.

Al Nassr - the Saudi Arabian club that Cristiano Ronaldo moved to - reportedly want to sign the goalkeeper on loan but their proposal was rejected by the Toffees.

It’s expected Al Nassr will return with a second offer in the coming days.

Chelsea reignite Fernandez interest

09:45 , Michael Jones

Chelsea could make another expensive signing before the end of the January transfer window as they will reportedly attempt to bring Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez to Stamford Bridge.

Portuguese outlet Record claims the Blues are ready to reingite their bid and throw ‘everything’ at Benfica before deadline day.

Chelsea were understood to have struck a £112million deal with the Portuguese side and agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old Argentina international, only for talks between the two clubs to turn sour.

Fernandez has been their top target throughout this window and despite having already spent £152m the Blues ate keen to get this one over the line.

09:42 , Michael Jones

The Athletic are reporting that Tottenham striker Harry Kane is open to signing a new contract with the club dealing a blow to Manchester United’s pursuit of the 29-year-old.

The England captain’s current deal at Spurs lasts until the summer of 2024, but Kane will apparantly enter talks with Spurs at the end of January transfer window.

After selling Cristiano Ronaldo and bringing Wout Weghorst in on a short term loan Man Utd are in the market for a top quality striker with Kane at the top of their list.

They were thinking of moving for him this summer but the Athletic’s report adds that Kane’s priority is to stay and succeed with Spurs.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville suggested that “Kane would be a great signing but getting him out of Tottenham is not going to be easy.”

Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness agreed with Neville, indicating that the Bundesliga giants could not afford Tottenham’s £130m asking price for Harry Kane.