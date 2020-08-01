Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea close on Kai Havertz, Liverpool chase winger, Manchester United eye Jadon Sancho, Arsenal weigh-up Philippe Coutinho

Leverkusen's Kai Havertz: EPA

Follow the latest transfer updates live from the Premier League summer window as clubs look to strengthen throughout the summer ahead of the start of the new season. Manchester United look set to be one of the most active clubs of the window, with interest in Jadon Sancho, Raul Jimenez and Jack Grealish giving fans plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks.

The Independent understands that Borussia Dortmund are ready and willing to come down to £60m in negotiations for England star Sancho. However, that spending could price them out of a move for Aston Villa captain Grealish, with the club unwilling to budge on their £80m valuation. Arsenal meanwhile have been offered the chance to sign former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona – for just £9m.

Chelsea are set to continue their summer spending spree with Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz set to join Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech at Stamford Bridge. Napoli’s Kaliodou Koulibaly is set to be allowed to leave the Serie A club with Manchester City the frontrunners to get him while champions Liverpool could spend themselves with Watford winger Ismaila Sarr an option being considered. Follow the live updates below.

David Alaba continues to attract interest from the Premier League with Chelsea joining Manchester City in chasing the Austrian full-back, who is currently stalling on a new contract with Bayern Munich due to a disagreement on wages, while City are also poised to make a double-swoop for Valencia winger Ferran Torres and Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake – having agreed a £41m fee with the recently-relegated club on Thursday.