Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal set for £100m ‘spree’, Chelsea want Declan Rice move to follow Kai Havertz deal, Man United face Sancho deadline

Follow the latest updates live from the summer transfer window as Premier League clubs look for reinforcements ahead of the new season. Arsenal are being linked with four new players that could rejuvenate their squad, with the move for Chelsea’s Willian set to be followed up by a £100m ‘spree’ on Thomas Partey, Gabriel Magalhaes and Dani Ceballos.

Chelsea are also set for a big move with interest in West Ham’s Declan Rice, although the Hammers want as much as £65m for the England midfielder. That move will have to wait until Chelsea’s interest in Kai Havertz is resolved, with suggestions that he could secure a £71m move as early as next week.

Manchester United meanwhile have not reached any breakthrough yet with Borussia Dortmund in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho, with the German club identifying Sunday as a deadline for any move to be completed. With time running out, United may have to switch targets in the transfer window. Manchester City meanwhile are weighing up selling Eric Garcia after he revealed he will not sign a new contract at the club, though a £14m offer from Barcelona is half of what the club wants for the Spaniard. Follow the live updates below.

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli meanwhile has denied that Cristiano Ronaldo is pursuing a move away from the club after their Champions League exit on Friday night, with Lyon knocking the Italian champions out of Europe.