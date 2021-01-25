Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal to seal Martin Odegaard, Liverpool beat Spurs and Man United to wonderkid

Martin Odegaard (AFP via Getty Images)

Welcome along to Monday’s transfer news live with the latest rumours, gossip and done deals from the Premier League and around Europe. With the window shutting soon, interest in players is likely to spike in the coming days, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham and more all looking to strengthen or slim down their squads ahead of the second half of the season.

Today’s rumour mill involves Arsenal who are close to completing a loan deal for talented Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard. The deal is thought to cost Arsenal around £2.5m in fees plus the 22-year-old’s wages as he seeks game time away from Real Madrid. Meanwhile there is a battle on for 16-year-old Derby talent Kaide Gordon, and Liverpool are reported to be winning the race for the winger ahead of Manchester United and Tottenham.

United meanwhile could reward Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for positioning the club in the thick of the title picture, though there could be many outgoings at Old Trafford, too, with Juan Mata linked to his former club Valencia. Follow all the latest developments below.

