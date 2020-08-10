Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal to seal Willian move today as Liverpool agree fee and Man United step up Jadon Sancho interest despite deadline

Follow the latest updates live from the summer transfer window as Premier League clubs look to strengthen ahead of the new season. Arsenal look set to complete their move for Willian as early as today, following the Brazilian’s announcement at the weekend that he is leaving Chelsea after rejecting their contract extension. The Gunners are also interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and Lille midfielder Gabriel Magahaes, while they are keen to loan Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid for another season.

Liverpool are also set for a busy week, with a fee agreed for Olympiakos defender Kostas Tsimikas following the end of their interest in Norwich’s Jamal Lewis. The Premier League champions are also looking at Bournemouth’s David Brooks, who is being valued at £35m by the relegated club, though they face competition from Everton, Tottenham and West Ham.

Manchester United are into the final few days of negotiations with Borussia Dortmund in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho, although efforts to sign the England international will now increase with United officials in Germany for the Europa League quarter-final against FC Copenhagen. Follow the live updates below.

Manchester City will already lose one Silva this summer with David Silva set to depart when the season finishes, but Barcelona are being linked with a move for his namesake Bernardo, with Nelson Semedo being considered as a makeweight in any negotiations.