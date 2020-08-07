Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal prepare double-announcement, Manchester United continue Jadon Sancho pursuit and Liverpool see £10m offer rejected

Follow the latest update live from the summer transfer window with Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool all dominating the headlines this morning. The Gunners are close to agreeing a new contract with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who looks set to sign a three-year deal on wages worth £250,000 a week. But that, combined with the move for Chelsea’s Willian, has triggered something of an uprising at the club following the announcement of 55 enforced redundancies.

United continue to search for a breakthrough in their talks with Borussia Dortmund overJadon Sancho, with the departure of Alexis Sanchez a significant step towards luring the England international back to the Premier League. United are also open to offers for England midfielder Jesse Lingard, who could be on his way out of Old Trafford. Liverpool meanwhile have seen a £10m offer for Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis rejected, with the offer labelled 'derisory' by the recently relegated club.

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in their efforts to find support for Harry Kane, while former Manchester City midfielder David Silva is close to agreeing a move to Lazio following his Etihad Stadium departure. Follow the live updates below.

Leeds United are looking at Stuttgart striker Nicholas Gonzalez with a £20m move in the pipeline, and they also have Brentford winger Said Benrahma on their radar as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of their Premier League return.