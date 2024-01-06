Transfer news LIVE! Werner to Tottenham; Arsenal want Tomori; Chelsea get Osimhen boost; Liverpool eye Olise

Transfer news LIVE!

Timo Werner could be in line for a shock move to Tottenham as the January transfer window heats up nicely. Manchester United had been keen on the former Chelsea striker as another short-term solution to their ongoing attacking issues, but now it seems that Spurs may have jumped ahead of their Premier League rivals for a loan deal as they bid to cope without captain Heung-min Son this month.

Another former Chelsea player being linked with a return to England is Fikayo Tomori, with Arsenal now said to have expressed an interest in the AC Milan defender as they also target the likes of Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato. Chelsea themselves may have got a huge boost in the race for Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen, while it seems that Conor Gallagher will be staying at Stamford Bridge for now.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all believed to be watching Michael Olise, while Manchester United are preparing to offload Jadon Sancho back to Borussia Dortmund this weekend as they switch striker targets to the likes of Serhou Guirassy and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip in January live below!

Latest transfer news and rumours

Timo Werner on verge of shock Tottenham move

Arsenal interested in Fikayo Tomori deal

Victor Osimhen prepared to agree Chelsea move

Liverpool and Man City join race for Michael Olise

Timo Werner to Tottenham latest

10:32 , George Flood

The Timo Werner to Tottenham story is really gathering pace now.

Multiple outlets and journalists are now reporting the news, including transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

He says that negotiations are advancing between Spurs and RB Leipzig over the loan fee and how much of his salary Tottenham will be prepared to cover.

Former Chelsea frontman Werner is said to be keen on a return to London on loan for the rest of the season.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool and Man City join race for Michael Olise

10:00 , George Flood

Liverpool have joined the race for Michael Olise, reports claim.

Chelsea came close to signing the Crystal Palace winger in the summer, only for that move to collapse as he instead penned a new long-term contract at Selhurst Park.

However, that fresh deal is believed to contain a higher release clause, with Football Insider reporting that Chelsea are still monitoring the situation closely along with Liverpool and Manchester City.

They add that Olise's new release clause is worth in excess of £40m.

(Getty Images)

Victor Osimhen prepared to agree Chelsea move

09:53 , George Flood

Victor Osimhen is prepared to agree a massive move to Chelsea, according to the latest speculation.

The Napoli and Nigeria star is among the top-level strikers being coveted by the Blues as they seek to add a major boost to their firepower.

Team Talk claim that Osimhen is now prepared to agree a deal with Chelsea that would see him switch to Stamford Bridge from Serie A in the summer.

What a signing that would be for Mauricio Pochettino!

(Getty Images)

Arsenal interested in Fikayo Tomori deal

09:45 , George Flood

Arsenal are interested in a deal for to bring former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori back to the Premier League, reports suggest.

The England centre-back has shone over in Serie A with AC Milan, earning a spot in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad in the process.

Now Football Transfers claim that Arsenal have expressed an interest in signing Tomori, whose family are Gunners fans.

(Getty Images)

Timo Werner 'on verge of shock Tottenham loan'

09:22 , George Flood

Timo Werner to Tottenham, anyone?!

A shock report to bring you this morning as Sky in Germany claim that the former Chelsea striker is nearly on his way to Spurs.

Werner had been heavily linked with a potential return to the Premier League this month as another short-term solution to Manchester United's striking woes.

However, it is now said that he is instead on the verge of a six-month loan to Tottenham.

Florian Plettenberg says final negotiations will take place today, with talks over a buy option and Werner ready to leave RB Leipzig's winter training camp.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bayern not in Chalobah race

Friday 5 January 2024 17:58 , Matt Verri

Bayern Munich are not interested in signing Trevoh Chalobah this month.

Chelsea are keen to sell the defender as they look to raise funds, while Bayern are in the market for a centre-back and are considering a move for Tottenham's Eric Dier.

Chalobah has previously been linked with Bayern too, but Fabrizio Romano reports that he is not currently on the club's shortlist.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Firmino back to England?

Friday 5 January 2024 17:25 , Matt Verri

Al-Ahli are open to sending Roberto Firmino out on loan in January, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Premier League and Turkish clubs have been touted as potential destinations, but the Saudi Arabian club will want a good part of his £326,000-a-week wages covered.

(PA)

Spurs confident of agreeing Dragusin deal

Friday 5 January 2024 16:56 , Matt Verri

Tottenham are not concerned about Napoli's interest in Radu Dragusin.

Spurs remain in talks with Genoa over a move for a centre-back and are in pole position, despite claims that Napoli are preparing a player-plus-cash offer.

Sky Sports report that Tottenham are still confident they will sign Dragusin, and are not planning on making any other signings this month.

(Getty Images)

De Jong going nowhere

Friday 5 January 2024 16:31 , Matt Verri

It wouldn't be a transfer window without Frenkie de Jong's name appearing, would it?

Manchester United were desperate to sign him in the summer, and the midfielder continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford.

However, Barcelona sporting director Deco has shut down talk of any sales this month.

"No player is going leave in January," he said.

(REUTERS)

Pochettino offers update on Gallagher future

Friday 5 January 2024 16:10 , Matt Verri

Mauricio Pochettino says it is up to Conor Gallagher to guarantee that he remains at Chelsea until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge despite starting every Premier League match for which he has been available this season.

With only 18 months left on his current deal, his future is far from certain, with Tottenham and West Ham both showing interest during the summer.

Asked whether he could guarantee that Chelsea won't sell Gallagher in January, manager Pochettino said: "Look, I cannot guarantee I am going to be here tomorrow or any other thing!

"Look, in football different things can happen and it is between the club and the players. Only the player and club can guarantee it, the player more than the club because the player has one year and a half more and he can stay."

Read more on that here!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Farke explains Spence decision

Friday 5 January 2024 15:48 , Matt Verri

Leeds manager Daniel Farke has suggested concerns over Djed Spence's attitude saw the Tottenham defender's loan deal terminated.

Spence was on Thursday sent back to Spurs as the Championship side exercised their break clause in the season-long deal. The move reportedly surprised the north London side.

"I don't want to talk too much about Djed right now, because he's back at Tottenham and I totally respect that he's their player," Farke began.

"Listen, in the summer we came here in order to create and to bring new values and to create a new culture within the club and when we speak about a player if he's on here on a permanent or a loan deal, we have expectations and these expectations are in several topics important.

"Obviously it's important, the potential and the quality of the player but also it's professionalism, it's discipline, it's workload on and off the pitch and also the soft skills, so also if he's positive and committed, good for the group and engaged with these topics, paint then more or less a picture."

Click here for Farke's full comments!

(Getty Images)

Man United turn to Sessegnon

Friday 5 January 2024 15:32 , Matt Verri

Here's a slightly strange one for you.

The Independent report that Manchester United feel they need a left-back to replace Sergio Reguilon, who has returned to Tottenham after United triggered a break clause.

It's claimed that Ryan Sessegnon is being considered by United... Ryan Sessegnon who plays for Tottenham.

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Hato: My dream to make a big transfer

Friday 5 January 2024 15:15 , Matt Verri

Jorrel Hato has already shared his thoughts on a potential future transfer to Arsenal.

Standard Sport understands that the young Ajax defender, 17, is being targeted for a move to north London which would likely come in the summer transfer window rather than this month.

Hato would be quickly following in the footsteps of former team-mate Jurrien Timber, who also swapped Ajax for Arsenal last year in a deal worth £38million before unfortunately picking up a serious knee injury on his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest back in August.

And the teenager, who began his football journey at local club Sparta Rotterdam, previously described the chance to make such a switch as his "dream" after enjoying a fine start to his senior club career in the Eredivisie.

“Unfortunately he [Timber] was seriously injured in his first Premier League game for Arsenal, but he is still young and has a bright future ahead of him,” Hato told Dutch publication ELF Voetbal back in October.

“In any case, the move to Arsenal was a wonderful one for him. It is also my dream to one day make such a transfer, but I realise that I still have a very long way to go.”

(Evening Standard)

Spurs keen to sell Spence

Friday 5 January 2024 14:55 , Matt Verri

Tottenham have put Djed Spence up for sale.

The 20-year-old returned to Spurs unexpectedly this week, after Leeds opted to activate a break clause and end his loan deal.

The Mail report that Tottenham are now looking to sell to Spurs, amid concerns over his attitude.

(PA)

Latest on Dier's possible move to Bayern

Friday 5 January 2024 14:27 , Matt Verri

Bayern Munich have enquired Tottenham defender Eric Dier as the Bundesliga champions explore options to strengthen their defence in January, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

Dier is out of contract at Spurs in the summer and free to talk with overseas clubs this month about an end-of-season free transfer.

Spurs would also be open to allowing the 29-year-old to leave immediately, with the defender not part of head coach Ange Postecoglou's plans.

Bayern, who signed Harry Kane from Spurs in a deal worth £86million up front in the summer, have opened talks with Dier but are also exploring other options in his position.

Bayern are attracted by Dier's versatility, with the England international able to play at centre-half, right-back and holding midfield, although primarily view him as a central defender.

Click here for the full story!

(PA)

Chelsea must sell to fund Toney move

Friday 5 January 2024 14:07 , Matt Verri

Chelsea need to raise £160million if they are to make a January move for Ivan Toney.

That's according to The Independent, with it claimed that Ian Maatsen, Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher are among the players up for sale.

Arsenal meanwhile will likely need to sell Eddie Nketiah before making a serious approach for Toney, who is valued at around £100m.

(Getty Images)

Arteta: Arsenal open to transfer business

Friday 5 January 2024 13:49 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta has been discussing Arsenal's transfer plans.

The Gunners continue to be linked with a striker, while they could also look to strengthen at the back, but the Arsenal boss has his focus on getting the most out of the current squad.

"We are open for the transfer market but the emphasis is on making the most of what we have," Arteta said at a press conference this afternoon.

"We will work with the club to see if we have any options."

(Action Images via Reuters)

Bayern to make Dier decision

Friday 5 January 2024 13:32 , Matt Verri

Bayern Munich are considering a move for Eric Dier.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Tottenham will let Dier leave this month once they bring a centre-back in, with Radu Dragusin the top target.

Bayern will make a final decision on whether they will move for Dier in the coming days, with it possible the English defender joins up with Harry Kane once again.

(PA)

Tierney dismisses January return to Arsenal

Friday 5 January 2024 13:12 , Matt Verri

Kieran Tierney has ruled out a January return to Arsenal, confirming he will spend the rest of the season at Real Sociedad.

With Jurrien Timber a long-term injury absentee for Arsenal and Takehiro Tomiyasu joining up with Japan for the Asian Cup, there have been suggestions that the Gunners could look to recall Tierney to strengthen their options at the back.

However, Tierney has dismissed that as an option, insisting he has no plans to return to the Premier League this month.

He told Spanish newspaper Noticias de Gipuzkoa: "Several people have asked me about this but the answer is no. I am definitely staying here (in January). Arsenal fans are great, they always gave me a lot of support. During the four years I was there, I will always be grateful to the fans.”

More on that here!

(Getty Images)

Sancho to Dortmund delayed

Friday 5 January 2024 12:48 , Matt Verri

Jadon Sancho has not flown out to seal a return to Borussia Dortmund as expected.

Ruhr Nachrichten BVB claim that Sancho's private flight this morning was cancelled, with no reason given.

However, it's reported that there is no concern over the deal taking place, with Sancho still expected to complete the loan in the coming days.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Sevilla keen on Fofana move

Friday 5 January 2024 12:38 , Matt Verri

Sevilla want Chelsea to help them hijack David Datro Fofana's loan spell at Union Berlin, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 21-year-old striker is being targeted as part of Sevilla's new policy of signing younger players and they hope the Blues can help to facilitate the move.

Sevilla are keen to sign both Fofana and Inter Milan midfielder Lucien Agoume in January.

Fofana is considered an option to add goals to the attack despite him netting just twice in 17 matches for Union this term.

Read the full story here!

(REUTERS)

Juventus pull out of Phillips race

Friday 5 January 2024 12:23 , Matt Verri

Kalvin Phillips' future remains up in the air.

The Manchester City midfielder is keen to make a January move in search of regular first-team football, as he looks to secure a place in England's Euro 2024 squad this summer.

However, while he was linked with a loan move to Juventus, club director Cristiano Giuntoli had dismissed talk of approaches for Phillips or Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has also been touted as a target.

"We don’t see any opportunity from a technical or financial point of view," Giuntoli said.

“We look for correct opportunities and can’t see any now.”

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Postecoglou: Perisic' Spurs career likely over

Friday 5 January 2024 12:09 , Matt Verri

Ange Postecoglou says Ivan Perisic is unlikely to play for Tottenham again this season, suggesting the Croatian has made his final appearance for the club.

Perisic, 34, is out of contract in the summer and is not expected to be fit before the end of the campaign after undergoing surgery in September on a complex anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee, suffered in training.

The winger is targeting a return for Croatia at the summer European Championship but asked if he would play again for Spurs this season, Postecoglou said: "No, he's working hard to be fair to Ivan. He's obviously got some national team commitments he wants to get back to as soon as possible.

"Again, he's been a significant loss for us. I thought this year he was going to be a really significant contributor because of his experience and we saw that in the first few games because of the way he impacted games.

"But yeah, he won't ... he's unlikely to play for us again."

Click here for the full story!

(REUTERS)

Osimhen open to Chelsea move

Friday 5 January 2024 11:56 , Matt Verri

Victor Osimhen has reportedly agreed to join Chelsea in the summer.

TEAMtalk claim that the Napoli striker, who has a release clause of around £112m, will not be moving this month but is willing to sign a pre-agreement now before making the switch to Chelsea official at the end of the season.

It's suggested that the likes of Didier Drogba and John Obi Mikel have been in regular contact with Osimhen, hoping to persuade him to join Chelsea.

(Getty Images)

Spurs face Dragusin competition

Friday 5 January 2024 11:47 , Matt Verri

Tottenham's interest in Radu Dragusin has been complicated by Napoli entering the race.

Spurs were believed to be closing in on a deal for the Genoa defender, though have not yet reached an agreement over a fee.

ESPN report that while Dragusin has said he is keen to make the move to Spurs, Napoli are preparing a player-plus-cash offer worth more than the £20-25m deal Spurs hoped to agree.

Further talks are expected to take place with Dragusin's agent this afternoon.

(Getty Images)

Sancho closing in on Dortmund return

Friday 5 January 2024 11:35 , Matt Verri

Jadon Sancho is in advanced talks to end his Manchester United exile and complete his Borussia Dortmund return over the weekend, writes Nizaar Kinsella.

The 23-year-old winger is set to re-join the German club in a six-month loan spell, which will see United bank £3.5million in both fee and wages to complete the deal.

However, Dortmund are not expected to have an option to make the move permanent.

Click here for the full story!

(AP)

Arsenal unlikely to make January move for Neto

Friday 5 January 2024 11:34 , Matt Verri

Pedro Neto is likely to stay at Wolves beyond the end of the transfer window.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of the winger and it has been suggested they could make a move for the 23-year-old to help strengthen their title ambitions.

However, The Athletic report that Arsenal are not preparing to act on that interest, and could instead enter a summer battle for Neto, though Manchester City are also keen.

(AP)

Dybala available for cheap move amid Chelsea links

Friday 5 January 2024 11:31 , Matt Verri

Chelsea are not expected to be very active in the January transfer window but are currently focusing any resources they have on signing a striker.

A cheap option will therefore be very appealing, and Roma forward Paulo Dybala could be the man they turn to.

Fabrizio Romano reports that a €12m release clause is in place until January 15. If that is triggered by Italian clubs, Roma will make a decision, but if a club from outside Italy pays the fee, it is up to Dybala.

(Getty Images)

Mbappe "really likes" Liverpool

Friday 5 January 2024 11:28 , Matt Verri

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly a big admirer of Liverpool, as speculation over his future continues.

The Frenchman is out of contract at PSG this summer, leaving him able to now talk to clubs about a free transfer.

Journalist Julien Laurens has revealed that Mbappe, who will lose a €70m loyalty bonus if he leaves as a free agent at the end of the summer, is still expected to join Real Madrid, but Liverpool remain an option.

"Real Madrid, very likely," Laurens said.

"Liverpool, less likely, but that's another team that he really, really likes."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal suffer Vlahovic blow

Friday 5 January 2024 11:24 , Matt Verri

Arsenal's search for a striker goes on.

Dusan Vlahovic is one player who has been linked in recent days, along with the likes of Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen.

However, Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli had dismissed the suggestion that the club will sell Vlahovic this month.

He said: "Bid from Arsenal for Dusan Vlahovic? We don’t know anything about that story, there’s nothing”.“Vlahovic is not for sale."