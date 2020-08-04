Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal move for Philippe Coutinho and Willian as Manchester United offer Jadon Sancho five-year deal

Philippe Coutinho is a target for Arsenal: Bongarts

Follow the latest transfer news and rumours live from the second week of the summer window as Premier League clubs look to strengthen their squads, with European football also set to resume this week. Arsenal are looking at numerous midfield options as they aim to ensure further trophies after last weekend’s FA Cup final win, with Willian, Philippe Coutinho and Thomas Partey all on Mikel Arteta’s radar.

Meanwhile, Manchester United‘s saga with Jadon Sancho looks set to wrap up any day now, with a five-year deal on the table for the youngster as Alexis Sanchez’s time as a United player seemingly nears its end.

Elsewhere, Chelsea coach Frank Lampard could be preparing a mass overhaul of his defence, with as many as five players from his backline up for sale. Such a move would free up funds for an offer for Leicester’s Ben Chilwell, whom the Blues will likely have to make the most expensive defender in the world if they are to secure him. Follow all of the latest below:

Please allow a moment for the blog to load.