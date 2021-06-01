Transfer news live: Arsenal linked with Ajax’s Andre Onana as Jude Bellingham tweet sparks Liverpool frenzy

Andre Onana (AP)

Arsenal are being tipped to complete the signing of Ajax’s 25-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana in the coming days as competition for Bernd Leno, according to reports.

Onana is currently still banned from all football until February 2022 after failing a drugs test earlier this year, his suspension appealed by the Dutch giants who said the player had taken his wife's medication by mistake.

Elsewhere, a tweet from Borussia Dortmund’s teenage England star Jude Bellingham in appreciation of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has inspired excitement among the Anfield faithful about his possible arrival this summer while Harry Kane’s future continues to attract wild speculation, the latest suggesting he could be going to Manchester City as part of a swap deal that would see Nathan Ake and Gabriel Jesus heading to Tottenham in exchange.