Transfer news LIVE: Osimhen ‘agrees’ Chelsea move, Sancho leaves Man Utd and Arsenal target Ajax wonderkid

The January transfer window is well under way with deals being made and moves getting finalised. Arsenal have seemingly made Ivan Toney their ideal target for this window and have been told that it will take at least £100m to prise him away from Brentford. Chelsea are also interested in the striker but will need to offload several members of their huge squad to raise the funds for a deal.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have awarded a six-year contract to Pape Matar Sarr following his impressive season and have their sights set on Genoa defender Radu Dragusin. Spurs are reportedly hoping to finalise a £25m deal to bring the 21-year-old centre-back to the Premier League, although Napoli are now also in for the Romanian.

Elsewhere, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is making his presence known at Old Trafford following his minority takeover. The billionaire is now in charge of football operations and wants to bring Newcastle United chief Dan Ashworth on board to replace John Murtough as sporting director. Ashworth impressed during roles with the FA and Brighton before joining Newcastle 18 months ago and Ratcliffe is prepared to pay ‘whatever it takes’ to secure his services.

17:37 , Mike Jones

The Evening Standard says that Victor Osimhen has ‘agreed’ to join Chelsea in the summer.

The newspaper cite a TEAMtalk claim that the Napoli striker, who has a release clause of around £112m, is willing to sign a pre-agreement in January ahead of a summer move.

Take this with a pinch of salt as the Blues would need to pay a hefty sum to secure the forward’s services and he hasn’t exactly been open to a move previously.

TEAMtalk suggest that the likes of former Chelsea stars, Didier Drogba and John Obi Mikel, have been in contact with Osimhen on the hopes that they can convince him to join the London club.

Stoke sign Iversen from Leicester

17:20 , Mike Jones

Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen has joined Stoke on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old has not made an appearance for Leicester this season, last making the matchday squad in August.

He made 12 Premier League appearances last year and ended the campaign as No 1 after displacing Danny Ward. But Iversen has since fallen behind Mads Hermansen and Jakub Stolarczyk.

Manchester United and Dortmund agree Jadon Sancho loan deal

17:06 , Mike Jones

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal in principle for Jadon Sancho to return to the Signal Iduna Park on loan for the rest of the season.

There are still important details to resolve and the two clubs are not yet sure when the winger’s move can be confirmed, but Sancho is set to rejoin Dortmund.

The Bundesliga club are expected to pay a loan fee and a percentage of his wages, with United set to have to subsidise them.

Man Utd and Dortmund agree Jadon Sancho loan deal

Spurs willing to listen to offers for Spence

17:00 , Mike Jones

Tottenham are open to offers for Djed Spence after Leeds ended his loan spell early by activating a break-clause in the deal. The London club are also open to another loan for Spence, who will not feature for them this month.

Sergio Reguilon is also available for transfer or loan too after Man Utd activated a break-clause in his loan deal.

Man Utd and Dortmund agree deal in princple for Sancho

16:59 , Mike Jones

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal in principle for Jadon Sancho to return to the German club on loan for the rest of the season.

The two clubs are not yet sure when the winger’s move can be confirmed but Sancho is set to rejoin Dortmund. The Bundesliga club are expected to pay a loan fee and a percentage of his wages, with United set to have to subsidise them.

Emery unsure if Villa will bring in reinforcements

16:40 , Mike Jones

Aston Villa find themselves waist deep in a Premier League title race as they are second behind Liverpool in the table.

The midlands club may never get a better opportunity to lift the title but doing so would require further investment to strengthen the squad for the back half of the year.

Manager Unai Emery has conceded that it is unclear if Villa will sign anyone in January, despite injuries and absentees.

Villa are still tight on financial fair play (FFP) regulations but there is a growing feeling Emery wants to strengthen at right-back, with Matty Cash the only specialist option currently in the squad.

Emery said: “One or two players could leave. Maybe. It’s not clear. And if we are trying to get someone, it is because we are very convinced they will increase our level in squad. And it’s not clear in January we are going to get it.”

Sevilla interested in Fofana

16:20 , Mike Jones

Sevilla are interested in signing Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana. The striker is currently on loan at Union Berlin and the Spanish side would need Chelsea to facilitate cutting that loan short to allow him to join.

Fofana wants to make the move for a fresh start after a difficult spell in Germany. He has scored two goals in 17 appearances for Union and hasn’t started a game since November 25.

The 21-year-old signed for Chelsea from Molde last January for £11m on a contract until 2029, with the option of a further year.

Eddie Howe reacts to ‘inappropriate’ bar blunder overshadowing Tyne-Wear derby

16:00 , Mike Jones

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has played down the significance of a blunder which saw a bar at the home of arch-rivals Sunderland decorated in his club’s colours ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup derby.

The Wearside club have launched an investigation into how the Black Cats Bar at the Stadium of Light, which will host corporate hospitality for travelling fans, was decked out in black and white and Magpies slogans, sparking fury from home supporters.

But as “disgusted and hurt” Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus vowed to address the issue, Newcastle head coach Howe waved away suggestions the 6,000 visiting supporters had been handed a head-start in the run-up to the eagerly-anticipated third-round fixture.

Eddie Howe reacts to ‘inappropriate’ bar blunder overshadowing Tyne-Wear derby

Arsenal target Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato

15:40 , Mike Jones

Arsenal are thinking about a move for Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato as the club looks to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s defence in the long-term.

The 17-year-old is regarded as an exciting prospect in Europea and can play as both a centre-back or a left-back. Hato has 18 months remaining on his current contract though Ajax want to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

Hato’s performances have been a bright spark in a challenging season for Ajax who seem confident that Arsenal will formalise their interest this summer, rather than during the January window.

Arsenal have a recent history of doing transfer business with Ajax, having signed Jurrien Timber from the Dutch club in a deal worth up to £39m last summer.

Sancho closing in on Dortmund loan

15:40 , Mike Jones

Borussia Dortmund are finalising the details on the signing of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

There is optimism that the deal will be formally completed this weekend when Sancho is expected to join up with the Dortmund squad at their training camp in Marbella.

Currently the deal is for a straight loan with no buy options included.

Sancho’s long-term future with Manchester Untied will be assessed in the summer but his contract runs until 2026, with the club holding the option to extend for a further year.

Kalajdzic heading to Germany

15:20 , Mike Jones

Eintracht Frankfurt have reached a verbal agreement with Wolves over a six-month loan deal for Sasa Kalajdzic. Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that both Eintracht and Wolfsburg were interested in signing him.

Kalajdzic will be involved in Wolves’ FA Cup game at Brentford this evening so completion of the transfer will not be happening soon though the striker should depart before the end of the window.

Eintracht have an initial agreement with Wolves to take him for the rest of the campaign.

Arsenal looking for defensive reinforcements

15:00 , Mike Jones

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed that the Gunners are in the market for more defenders to cover the current spate of injuries in their squad.

“Unfortunately, Jurrien [Timber] has a very long-term injury. He’s doing really well but is still far from training with the team.” said Arteta,

“It’s what we have, with Tomi [Takehiro Tomiyasu] having to leave [for the Asia Cup]. We’re open for the market, but the emphasis is of making the most of the players we have.

“We’ll work with the club to understand if there are any possibilities.”

When asked if Arsenal could get some business done in January, Arteta replied: “It’s a possibility.”

Tierney not returning to Arsenal in January

14:40 , Mike Jones

Kieran Tierney won’t be returning to Arsenal from Real Sociedad this month despite the injuries to the Gunners’ remaining left-backs.

The 26-year-old’s season with Real Sociedad has been hit by injury but he is back fit and playing in a side sitting sixth in La Liga with the Champions League knockout stages to look forward to.

Tierney said: “Several people have asked me about this but the answer is no. I am definitely staying here (in January). Arsenal fans are great, they always gave me a lot of support. During the four years I was there, I will always be grateful to the fans.

“I don’t want to speak badly about the Premier League because there are some great atmospheres, but in Spain it really is amazing. If you hear fans from Osasuna and Cadiz, they don’t stop singing. It is great here.”

Arsenal in talks for new Tomiyasu deal

14:20 , Mike Jones

Arsenal are said to be in advanced stages of giving a new deal to Takehiro Tomiyasu, says transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Japanese defender returned from injury in the Gunners’ 2-1 defeat at Fulham last Sunday. He has been a regular figure in the Arsenal team since joining from Bologna in 2021 mixing his time between first XI starts and appearances off the bench.

Tomiyasu is set to depart for the Asia Cup with his national team so the deal may not be done as soon as Arsenal would hope for.

🚨🔴⚪️ EXCL: Arsenal are advancing to final stages of negotiations for Takehiro Tomiyasu's new long term contract with salary rise. It's getting closer.



🇯🇵 Understand Tomiyasu will not leave Arsenal in January.



He's 100% part of #AFC plans despite links with Italian clubs move.

Erik ten Hag opens up on ‘very positive’ first meeting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe

14:00 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag described his first meeting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe as “very positive” but admitted he still has much to learn about the billionaire’s plans for Manchester United.

Ratcliffe’s Ineos group will assume control of footballing operations once his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club has been ratified in the coming weeks, and he has been in Manchester this week for a series of meetings with club staff.

The meetings have been described as an opportunity for Ratcliffe, as well as senior Ineos officials Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc, to get to know the club before they start work in earnest.

Erik ten Hag opens up on ‘very positive’ first meeting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Copenhagen teenager drawing Premier League interest

13:50 , Mike Jones

Three Premier League clubs have made enquiries about signing Copenhagen‘s 18 year-old forward Roony Bardghji with Barcelona also reportedly interested.

Bardghji famously scored the winning goal for Copenhagen against Manchester United in their Champions League group game back in November.

He has been offered a contract extension but has yet to sign past the tw years left on his current deal. As a result Copenhagen are willing to listen to offers with the teenager being valued at around €25m.

Bardghji has started 18 games in all competitions this seaso, scoring eight times.

Eric Dier to Bayern Munich?

13:40 , Mike Jones

Colour me intrigued.

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham defender Eric Dier, according to Sky Sports sources in Germany. The England international was apparantly on their list of potential centre-backs in the summer and has remained of interest heading into the January window.

Internal discussions are being held at Bayern as to the type of transfer they’d like, permanent of otherwise, with Dier free to speak to clubs outside England this month.

Thomas Tuchel is in favour of bringing signings in as soon as possible so if the Bundesliga champions so decide to pull the trigger on a Dier move he could be lining up with former teammates Harry Kane for the second half of the season.

Manchester United recall Aherne

13:30 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have recalled winger Alyssa Aherne from her loan spell at Everton and hope to find a more suitable club to continue her development.

The 19-year-old made only one Women’s Super League appearance and two more in the Conti Cup for the Toffees with United saying they are seeking “further development opportunities for her elsewhere”.

Aherne is a United academy graduate and signed her first professional deal last summer.

Liverpool give update on Dominik Szoboszlai injury

13:20 , Mike Jones

Dominik Szoboszlai will miss Liverpool’s FA Cup tie at Arsenal and the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Fulham.

But Liverpool are waiting to discover the extent of the Hungary captain’s hamstring injury as they hope he will not be sidelined for longer.

Szoboszlai was hurt in the New Year’s Day win over Newcastle and is out at a time when Liverpool are already without the injured Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajectic, while Wataru Endo has gone to the Asian Cup.

Liverpool give update on Dominik Szoboszlai injury

McKenna making the switch to Scotland?

13:10 , Mike Jones

Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna could play the second half of the season in the Scottish Premiership as he is being lined up for a move to Celtic.

The Hoops are reportedly in pole position to land McKenna on loan in the January window, according to the Daily Record and have a solid chance of getting their man who has not played for Forest since the 1-1 draw with Burnley on September 18.

No decision made for Mbappe’s future

13:00 , Mike Jones

French superstar Kylian Mbappe has said no decision has been made over his future at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe’s PSG contract expires in six months and recent reports have linked him to Liverpool though the strong suggestion is that he will join up with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

“No, to start with I’m very motivated by this year,” he told reporters after PSG’s 2-0 win over Toulouse on Wednesday night.

“It’s very important. We have titles to win and we have already won one.

“I haven’t made my decision yet. I haven’t made a choice. With the agreement I had with the president in the summer, my decision is not important as we managed to protect all the parties and preserved the serenity of the club for the challenges to come, which is the most important.

“So we will say that it [the decision] is secondary.”

Thiago Silva to return to Fluminense?

12:50 , Mike Jones

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva could make a return to former club Fluminense in the summer, according to the Daily Mirror who claim that the Blues are looking for defensive options this month suggesting an imminent departure for the 39-year-old.

Silva’s current deal expires at the end of the season with Brazilian side Fluminense keen to offer him a contract into his 40s.

Silva, who joined Chelsea in 2020, was the club’s player of the year last season and helped them win the Champions League, Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup.

Mary Earps considering future options but open to remain at Man Utd

12:40 , Mike Jones

Sports Personality of the Year winner and Lioness hero, Mary Earps, is open to staying at Manchester United beyond the end of her existing contract, report The Telegraph.

Despite some interest from French side Paris St-Germain, the goalkeeper is understood to be still undecided about her future and is keeping her options open.

The 30-year-old’s current deal runs until the summer.

Eddie Howe needs a turning point as he faces crunch moment in Newcastle reign

12:30 , Mike Jones

A derby defeat to Sunderland finished off a Newcastle United manager who had reached a cup final the previous season. His team were on a losing run, he compounded it with a disastrous team selection and a loss to local rivals. He left a few days later.

Eddie Howe, it is safe to say, has rarely been compared to Ruud Gullit. He proved the first Newcastle manager since the Dutchman to take United to Wembley, and also lost to Manchester United there, but the similarities are otherwise superficial.

Sunderland do not hold such immediate peril for him: not when the vast majority of the Newcastle fanbase appreciates his overachievement in the two years before a disastrous last month and when he retains the backing of the club’s powerbrokers; or the more known quantities, at least, such as co-owner Amanda Staveley and director of football Dan Ashworth.

Eddie Howe needs a turning point as he faces crunch moment in Newcastle reign

Brighton midfielder makes move to Blackburn

12:20 , Mike Jones

Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari has joined Blackburn on a loan deal for the remainder of the season, after a previous spell at Coventry was cut short.

The 20-year-old Swedish international featured in just 13 of Coventry’s 26 Championship games, starting six. Brighton’s technical director David Weir says the club made the switch to try and secure more game time for the midfielder saying:

“Yasin was a regular in the squad at Coventry, but he was finding playing time limited. We feel his move to Blackburn will give him more opportunities to play, and we’re looking forward to following his progress in the second half of the season.”

Yasin joined Brighton in January 2023 from Swedish side AIK, on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Is Beck the solution to Liverpool’s left-back crisis?

12:10 , Mike Jones

Liverpool have recalled left-back Owen Beck from Dundee as injuries to both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas leave the Reds short in that position. Joe Gomez has been providing cover there in recent times but Beck may offer a solution to boss Jurgen Klopp.

The 21-year-old hasn’t had the best of times out on loan but Klopp remains confident he can rise to the challenge should be be required.

He said: “We are really positive about Owen, but he had two difficult loan spells, things can happen when you move away from home,

“Must be the right manager, right team, another experienced left back already there, so many things can happen. The situation here is clear; we’ve lost two left backs, so the boy we like is available so we bring him back. That is it.”

Fulham to extend Tete contract

12:00 , Mike Jones

Fulham are said to be preparing a contraxt extension to Kenny Tete by one year to maintain his value should any overseas clubs try to sign him in January, according to the Evening Standard.

The right-back’s current deal is due to end this summer with the 28-year-old, recently back from injury, having made 10 appearances for Marco Silva’s Cottagers this term.

Anxiety weighing heavily on Arsenal but is Ivan Toney the answer?

11:52 , Mike Jones

In the last week, Arsenal’s hierarchy have been attempting to work out whether they can make the finances work to get Ivan Toney. There are no questions about whether he is worth going for. Mikel Arteta wants him.

That is partly because the Arsenal manager himself is trying to work out what has gone wrong with his attack.

With just four goals in five games, it is the primary reason why they have only taken four points from those fixtures and thrown away the opportunity for a commanding position at the top of the league. It’s not even like they’ve been squandering that many chances, either. Arsenal just aren’t creating with the fizz and finesse they had been for much of last season, and some of this. There’s been an anxiety to their recent build-up that has fed into an agitation at training. Everything suddenly feels forced and prescribed again, in the way it was in Arteta’s difficult first two years. The manager is also one of the Premier League’s more intense figureheads, which can grate for players that bit more when form isn’t going well.

Anxiety weighing heavily on Arsenal but is Ivan Toney the answer?

Brereton Diaz on joining Sheffield United

11:45 , Mike Jones

Ben Brereton Diaz made just two starts in LaLiga since joining Villarreal on a four-year deal from Blackburn in the summer but will look to rediscover his former in the Premier League.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Brereton Diaz said: “As soon as I knew there was interest, I spoke to a few people, and we got it done quickly.

“I wasn’t really playing out there (in Spain) and was told I could go out on loan, so it is great to be over in England now at such a great club and a club I know well through playing against. I can’t wait to get started.

“I spoke to Chris (Wilder) on the phone, and he was telling me about what the team stands for - hard work, desire and things like that. That’s something I enjoy, and it was something I wanted to be part of.

“Coming here is great for myself, playing in the Premier League is something you dream of as a young boy so that’s great for me and I just can’t wait to get started.”

Sheffield United announce Brereton Diaz

11:38 , Mike Jones

Sheffield United have announced the signing of Ben Brereton Diaz on loan from Villarreal saying they have moved quickly in the January transfer window to complete the deal for the Chilean international striker.

Ben Brereton Díaz joins the Blades until the end of the season and could make his debut in the FA Cup third round tie at Gillingham on Saturday.

“Ben was a coveted player so we’re delighted to have brought him to the club,” commented Chris Wilder, “We all know about him from his days at Blackburn. He’s a versatile operator at the top of the pitch, who gives us options in terms of playing off the side or playing through the middle.

“He’s quick, powerful and obviously his recent goal record at Blackburn speaks for itself. He’s got plenty of international experience as well over the last few years, representing Chile.

“For me, the fact that he really wanted to come here and play in the Premier League was a big factor. I didn’t have to say much about Sheffield United because he knows all about us already, he’s done his homework and liked what he’d heard and what we had to say to him.

“Bringing players to this club, first and foremost they need to want to be here, and Ben showed a real appetite and enthusiasm for the challenge ahead, and that was key for me. He’s excited about playing for this club and I have no doubt this is a signing which will be a major help to us in the second part of this season.”

Newcastle and Juventus target Phillips

11:31 , Mike Jones

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips will seek guarantees over playing time from City ahead of a decision on his future at the club, as both Newcastle and Juventus are interested in the England midfielder, says the Daily Telegraph.

Juventus has enquired over a possible loan move though City would prefer a permanent transfer. Phillips’ wages of around £7m a year - or £135,000 per week - are tough for another club to take on in the middle of the season with Financial Fair Play a contributing factor.

Newcastle have also approached over a loan move as they see Phillips as potential cover for the banned Sandro Tonali.

Man City close to signing another teenage star

11:24 , Mike Jones

Manchester City are reportedly close to completing a deal with River Plate for attacking midfielder Claudio Echeverri says Sky Sports News.

The deal could be finalised in the next few days with an initial fee believed to be in the region of £12m plus performance-related add-ons.

If completed 18-year-old Echeverri would return to River Plate on loan for the rest of the year.

Klopp discusses Phillips and Williams’ futures

11:17 , Mike Jones

Liverpool will not be hasty in securing another loan move for Nat Phillips and will decide his future later in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old centre-back has returned after a loan at Celtic, where he made eight appearances, and is expected to head elsewhere this month, though there is a possibility that he remains at Anfield as cover.

Liverpool’s centre-back options have been reduced by Joel Matip’s season-ending ACL injury, while Joe Gomez is being used at left-back following the loss of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

Liverpool also brought back centre-back Rhys Williams this week after an unsuccessful loan at Aberdeen, where he played just once.

Klopp said: “With Nat, we have to see. We have to consider our own situation, stuff like this. He will definitely train with us until the end of the month and then we will talk.

“We really think highly of both to be honest after what the boys did when they were here. With Nat, it didn’t work out 100 per cent at Celtic, but that said nothing about his quality.

“With Rhys, it’s slightly different. He will train with the under-23s here. I will talk to him about why his loan spell didn’t work out. The boy I know I would expect to play in Scotland 100 per cent from the first until the last second, if it’s not Celtic or Rangers.

“He didn’t so I will have to talk to him about that. We will see what the outcome is of that conversation.”

Former Everton Women defender retires

11:10 , Mike Jones

Former Everton defender Rikke Sevecke has retired from playing at the age of 27 because of a heart condition.

Sevecke earned 54 caps for Denmark and spent three years with the Toffees before leaving the Women’s Super League for American club Portland Thorns last September.

“It’s hard to know where to begin,” Sevecke wrote on Instagram. “I have played football since I could walk and it has always been a big part of my life. But that stops now.

“In the past few months I have had some tests done and I recently got the results back saying I have a heart condition.

“This means that I am not allowed to continue playing professional football and I have therefore had to stop my football career immediately.

“It is extremely hard not to be able to make this decision when I myself felt that the time had come. There were so many adventures I was looking forward to.”

Toney won’t be sold says Frank

11:03 , Mike Jones

Brentford boss, Thomas Frank, has said Ivan Toney will remain at Brentford this season and won’t be sold during the January transfer window despite interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 27-year-old is set to return to Brentford’s squad for their next league match against Nottingham Forest on January 20, following his eight-month suspension for betting offences.

Frank insisted it would only take an “unbelievable price” to prize him away this winter saying: “The very short answer, yes.

“He is a Brentford player, he is here. Clearly we miss a few offensive players, I can’t see why we would sell him and I would love to have him for a longer time.

“If I ever, ever could recommend that, and it’s not for me to say yes or no, that’s Phil (Giles, director of football) or Matthew (Benham, owner), then it needs to be an unbelievable price. So he will stay here.”

Andros Townsend reacts to new Luton deal

10:56 , Mike Jones

Andros Townsend has signed a new long-term deal with Luton Town in what he describes as ‘one of the easiest decisions I’ve ever made’.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Townsend said: “One of the easiest decisions I’ve ever made, extremely grateful to Gary, Rob and all his staff for taking the chance on me when no one else would and their continued faith and trust in me long term.”

The 32-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in October on a short-term deal until January after his departure from Everton, but penned a contract that will keep him at the club until 2026.

One of the easiest decisions I've ever made, extremely grateful to Gary, Rob and all his staff for taking the chance on me when no one else would and their continued faith and trust in me long term! @LutonTown #2026

Jadon Sancho offered Borussia Dortmund lifeline after being frozen out at Man United

10:49 , Mike Jones

Borussia Dortmund want to take Jadon Sancho back to the Signal Iduna Park on loan from Manchester United.

Sancho, a £73m signing for United in 2021, has not played for them in four months after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

But the 23-year-old had a successful spell with Dortmund, scoring 50 goals in 137 games and having the most assists in the Bundesliga in 2018-19, and the German club hope to take advantage of Sancho’s problems at Old Trafford to re-sign him.

Jadon Sancho offered Borussia Dortmund lifeline after being frozen out at Man United

Postecoglou issues Dier update

10:35 , Mike Jones

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou says Eric Dier is “in control of his destiny” after entering the last six months of his contract with the London side.

The 29-year-old centre-back has been reduced to a bit-part role this season, making just four appearances in all competitions but Postecoglou isn’t ruling out a contract extension for the England international.

He said: “I think Eric (Dier) is contracted to this football club, and he’s as much in control of his destiny as anyone else.”

Asked if Dier could potentially be making a move to West Ham, Postecoglou added: “No idea. Not on my radar.”

The Athletic has previously reported that Dier remains far more likely to leave in the summer, when his contract expires.

Villa eye up former West Ham winger

10:28 , Mike Jones

Aston Villa are showing interest in signing ex-West Ham winger Felipe Anderson on a free transfer in the summer.

The Lazio player is free to speak to clubs outside Italy this month about a pre-contract agreement and Villa, who are chasing the Premier League title this term, are keeping their options open.

The 30-year-old has scored 20 goals and has 23 assists in 123 appearances since re-signing for Lazio in the summer of 2021 and he could be a fine signing for a number of clubs across Europe due to his recent performance levels and free transfer.

Juventus also want to sign him according to widespread reports in Italy but have to want until the summer to finalise a deal.

Is Bobby back?

10:21 , Mike Jones

Could former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino make a surprise return to the Premier League this month?

According to the Daily Mail that is a real possibility with a number of Premier League sides bieng offered the opportunity to sign the Brazilian striker.

Firmino joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli last summer having spent eight year years at Anfield, is understood to have been offered to Fulham who are the closet side to reaching a deal.

Steffen leaves Man City

10:14 , Mike Jones

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen has left the club to return to his home country the United States.

The 28-year-old is set to join Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids having signed for City during the summer of 2019 from the Columbus Crew.

He made 21 appearances in all competitions, playing in the 2021 Carabao Cup final win over Tottenham though last season, Steffen was on loan at Middlesbrough, helping them reach the Championship play-offs.

.@zacksteffen_ has left City to join Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids.



All the best for the future, Zack!

Hall to remain at Newcastle

10:07 , Mike Jones

Lewis Hall is set to stay at Newcastle following his initial loan from Chelsea, reports the Daily Telegraph. The 19-year-old hasn’t not yet to broken into Eddie Howe’s starting line-up after starting just four games but has been influential off the bench especially during the Magpies’ injury crisis.

Hall joined on loan with a £28m obligation to buy. The Telegraph’s report claims that deal is not triggered solely on appearances in the starting XI and the terms are likely to be met.

He has not started a game for almost two months and has made a total of 10 appearances for the Magpies this season with manager Eddie Howe saying: “He’s got all the tools. As I have said with Lewis we need patience and calm. But he is developing nicely.”

Crystal Palace told price for Peterborough wonderkid Ronnie Edwards

10:00 , Mike Jones

Peterborough United are holding out for £10m from Crystal Palace for Ronnie Edwards. The 20-year-old defender has become one of the most admired players in League One and is considered by a core of Premier League clubs as a huge talent for the future.

It’s for that reason Peterborough have set such a high price, but there is also the fact that Barnet have a 50 per cent sell-on clause. Complicating it on the other side is that Edwards has just 18 months on his contract.

Crystal Palace told price for Peterborough wonderkid Ronnie Edwards

Sancho to Dortmund?

09:56 , Mike Jones

Jadon Sancho has found himself on the fringes of the Manchester United squad after a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. The winger is said to be closing in on a loan move back to Borussia Dortmund but there is no agreement in place as of yet.

Negotiations are ongoing as there are still details of the loan to be clarified but it is believed that Dortmund are unlikely to secure a purchase option.

Sancho has verbally agreed a loan with his former club until the end of the season and is waiting for the green light from Old Trafford.

Mowbray on Birmingham shortlist

09:53 , Mike Jones

Following the dismissal of Wayne Rooney as Birmingham City manager, the club are apparantly closing in on a deal to appoint Tony Mowbray as his successor, according to The Times.

Rooney was sacked on January 2 after just 15 games in charge with the club 20th in Championship. Blues were 6th when Rooney took charge and the owners decided to make the change to allow the incoming manager a transfer window in order to get the club back on track.

The Sun are reporting that up to 20 candidates are in the running to become the new manager.

West Ham defender joins Monaco on loan

09:46 , Mike Jones

West Ham United defender Thilo Kehrer has joined French side Monaco on loan for the rest of the season and the deal includes an option for Monaco to buy the 27-year-old at the end of the campaign.

Kehrer was a key part of West Ham’s Europa Conference League triumph last season with 38 appearances across all competitions but has seen his opportunities limited this season after the arrival of fellow defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart.

Kehrer has made only four substitute appearances in the Premier League this term.

Spurs face competition for Dragusin

09:41 , Mike Jones

Tottenham are hoping to finalise £25m deal to sign Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin this week, according to the Daily Mail but face a stumbling block in the form of Napoli.

The 21-year-old came through Juventus’ youth system and joined Genoa permanently last summer after spending one season on loan at the club.

The Romania international has started all 18 Serie A games this term and is seen as a quality defensive replacement for the injured Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

However, Dragusin‘s agent says the defender is not thinking about leaving Genoa during the January transfer window. Florin Manea, the player’s representative admits the centre-back is receiving interest from the Premier League but wants to remain where he is.

“He does not think about money, but about prospects for growth and the team he can play for,” he told Play TV. “We were contacted by Saudi Pro League clubs, but he did not even want to listen to their proposals.

“Personally, I have not been contacted by Napoli, Roma or AC Milan. In any case, Radu is not thinking about leaving Genoa mid-season, it would be like leaving some unfinished business for him.

“I have had contact with clubs in the Premier League, including Tottenham and others, but at this moment he does not want to leave.”

In addition, Sky Sports Italy are claiming that Napoli are pushing to overtake Spurs in the race to sign Dragusin and have seemingly presented a cash-plus-player deal offering £17.3m plus defender Leo Ostigard.

Genoa originally valued the Romania international at £30m, with the aim of closing around £26m to whichever club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe targets Newcastle chief for sporting director role

09:35 , Mike Jones

The new minority owner of Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is looking to assert his influence on the club as he takes over footballing operations for the January transfer window.

Far from landing a big money player - which may yet come - Ratcliffe’s priority is to sign Newcastle United chief Dan Ashworth and is reportedly willing to pay whatever figures the Magpies demand according to the Daily Mirror.

Ashworth impressed in previous roles at the FA and Brighton and has been identified as Man Utd’s key target by the Ineos billionaire. The Athletic previously reported that Newcastle, who have thrived during Ashworth’s 18 months at the club, would demand seven-figure compensation if they were to let one of their key assets go.

Now it is understood that Ratcliffe will pay whatever it takes to get Ashworth on board.

It is understood that United plan to appoint a new sporting director and head of recruitment to work with Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc, with Ineos having full sign off on transfers and other major decisions like stadium improvements.

Pape Matar Sarr signs new deal with Spurs

09:28 , Mike Jones

Pape Matar Sarr has agreed terms on a new six-year contract with Tottenham. The club have awarded him with a new deal following his impressive form this season.

The 21-year-old midfielder has established himself as a first-team player under new manager Ange Postecoglou and scored in Sunday’s 3-1 victory at home to Bournemouth.

Sarr has made 33 appearances since his return to Spurs, scoring five goals, including two in 18 Premier League games this term.

Brentford set huge Ivan Toney transfer price as Arsenal and Chelsea consider player sales

09:25 , Mike Jones

Brentford have set a price of £100m for Ivan Toney to be sold this January, as Chelsea are looking into making sales in order to challenge Arsenal for his signature.

While both of the wealthier clubs are unwilling to go to that price, Brentford’s position is bolstered by the fact strikers are at a premium as the most in-demand position with few options.

Arsenal have recently been seen as favourites to sign the 28-year-old, with Mikel Arteta now wanting him as they suddenly encounter attacking issues in the Premier League.

Brentford set huge Ivan Toney transfer price as Arsenal and Chelsea consider sales

Good morning!

09:24 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the latest transfer rumours, updates and completed deals concerning the Premier League club.

The January transfer window is open and clubs have already started making moves as they attempt to bolster their squads for the back half of the season and beyond.

One of the bigger developing stories is that of Ivan Toney. The Brentford striker is nearing the end of his ban for gambling offences and is the target of London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

Across the city, Tottenham have given Pape Matar Sarr a six year contract and are searching for defensive reinforcements and up in Manchester, Sir Jim Ratcliffe hopes to bring in a new sporting director to get the club’s footballing ambitions back on track.