Transfer News: Latest Updates on Two Manchester United Deals, Arsenal Mbappe Talks Revealed

Manchester United appears close to filling the remaining holes in Jose Mourinho’s squad.

According to The Guardian, a £45 million ($57.8 million) deal for Ivan Perisic, the Inter Milan winger, should be completed before the Serie A club heads on a preseason tour to China on Tuesday.

It looks like the end of a drawn-out saga in which Perisic has been denied his desire to move to United by the two clubs’ failure to agree a transfer fee.

Mourinho also wants and needs a defensive midfielder and the same newspaper reports that the Portuguese will increase his efforts to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier as the start of the new Premier League season draws closer.

United reportedly made a bid for Dier at the start of this summer transfer window that was rejected by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, a hard negotiator especially when it comes to doing deals with United. But Dier, the 23-year-old England international who was brought up through Sporting Lisbon’s academy, is apparently Mourinho’s No. 1 midfield target and United could return with a £50 million bid.

The prospect of Arsenal signing Kylian Mbappe from A.S. Monaco this summer has always seemed somewhat fanciful given reported interest from Real Madrid in the prodigiously talented teenage striker.

But France Football claims that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger met Mbappe, 18, three weeks ago in Paris in an attempt to sell the north London club to the France striker.

Wenger reportedly used the example of Thierry Henry to show Mbappe the benefits of moving to Emirates Stadium. Henry became one of modern football’s great strikers after Wenger signed him from Juventus in 1999. Real remains a more likely destination but both clubs will probably have to wait at least a year before batting their eyes at Mbappe, who should remain at Monaco at least for this season.

Chelsea may be closing in on a second significant transfer within the space of a week. The Daily Mail reports that the reigning Premier League champion is in talks with Real Madrid full back Danilo as the probability of a deal for Juventus’ Alex Sandro recedes.

Danilo, the 25-year-old Brazil international, has struggled for first-team football at Real due to the emergence of Dani Carvajal and as such may be a more realistic proposition than Sandro.

