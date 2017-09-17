Transfer news: The latest rumours from Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and all the top teams

Tottenham are interested in bringing Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes to the Premier League, according to the Sun.

The Portugal international is deemed as surplus to requirements at Camp Nou, and Spurs are targeting a January move for him. A move for the 24-year-old would see them end their interest in Everton's Ross Barkley, who turned down a move to Chelsea on deadline day.

Having missed out on Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona are now closely monitoring Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, according to the Mirror .

The Catalan giants saw several bids knocked back by the Reds for their Brazilian playmaker, but the resolve of those at Anfield could be tested again if further moves are made from Camp Nou.

Manchester City are ready to reward Kevin De Bruyne's fine form with a new £200,000-a-week contract, reports the Mirror .

The Belgian has almost three years remaining on his current deal, but Pep Guardiola is eager to get him tied to fresh terms.

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to offload Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria, Lucas Moura, Javier Pastore and Kevin Trapp as they seek to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, claims Mundo Deportivo .

Germany international Draxler has been heavily linked with Arsenal in the past, while former Real Madrid star Di Maria has figured prominently on Barcelona's wish list.





MAN UTD DISCUSS FELLAINI DEAL













View photos Marouane Fellaini Manchester United More

Manchester United have opened talks with Marouane Fellaini regarding a new contract, according to the Mirror .

The Belgian international is only tied to the club until 2018, but he has been an important figure in Jose Mourinho's plans and the Portuguese is eager for him to stay.





MADRID MAKE ALEXIS CONTACT













View photos Alexis Sanchez Arsenal More

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has made contact with Alexis Sanchez’s representatives over a potential deal for the Arsenal striker, claims Don Balon .

Alexis is out of contract at the end of the season and the Chile international saw a proposed move to Manchester City fail to go through during the summer transfer window.

He is on a reported four-man list of striking targets for Madrid, who want to know if Alexis is interested in a move to the Santiago Bernabeu amid suggestions he may have to play second fiddle to Karim Benzema.





DRAXLER WANTS BARCELONA MOVE













View photos Julian Draxler Dijon PSG More

Julian Draxler is unhappy since Neymar's arrival at Paris Saint-Germain and will push for a move to Barcelona in January, Don Balon reports.

The Germany international was linked to a move to Camp Nou in summer but remained in the French capital, having arrived during the winter window.

Now, however, attacking midfielder has become frustrated after Neymar's €222 million arrival and hopes to make his desired move to the Catalan side.





BEANE TO TAKE OVER BARNSLEY













View photos Billy Beane More

Baseball hero Billy Beane is part of a consortium set to take over Championship club Barnsley, The Times reports.

The former Oakland Athletics coach, acclaimed for his pioneering use of statistics in baseball, is part of a group launching a £20 million bid to become majority shareholders in Barnsley. Chinese billionaire Chien Lee, who also owns French side Nice, is also said to be part of the group.





MAN UTD MONITOR ZIVKOVIC













View photos Andrija Zivkovic Ruca Chaves Benfica Tondela 01222017 More

Manchester United have added Benfica winger Andrija Zivkovic to their wanted list, according to O Jogo .

The Red Devils had the Serbia international watched in midweek Champions League action, with the 21-year-old considered to be a hot prospect for the future.





LEWANDOWSKI PUSHING FOR MOVE













View photos Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Bundesliga 08262017 More

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has called on his agent to find him a move in the summer of 2018, reports AS .

The Poland international has been linked with many of Europe's leading clubs but is said to favour a switch to La Liga champions Real Madrid.





MULLER PREFERS MAN UTD MOVE













View photos Thomas Muller Carlo Ancelotti Bayern Munich 18072017 More

Thomas Muller would prefer to join Manchester United, if he leaves Bayern Munich for a transfer to the Premier League, claims The Sun .

The Germany international has endured a frustrating start to the season with Bayern and was linked with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool over the summer.

However, the attacker, who was tempted by an approach from United two years ago , favours a switch to Old Trafford, if he continues to remain on the bench at Bayern.





CHELSEA ON CHIELLINI ALERT













View photos Giorgio Chiellini Juventus More

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has yet to hold any discussions with the club regarding a new contract, according to Calciomercato.com .

Chiellini’s current deal expires at the end of the season and Talksport reports that the lack of negotiations over an extension has put Chelsea, managed by the centre-half’s former Juve coach Antonio Conte, on red alert.





BARCA WON'T RETURN FOR COUTINHO IN JANUARY













View photos HD Coutinho More

Barcelona will not return with a fresh offer to sign Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho in January, according to Marca

The report claims the Blaugrana will not rekindle their interest in four months' time because Coutinho is now cup-tied in the Champions League, having featured in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Sevilla.

Marca say Barca will instead turn to Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri as they look to strengthen their midfield options in the winter.





MAN UTD CHASE ROMA WINGER













View photos Mirko Antonucci, Roma, 2017 More

Manchester United are targeting a move for Roma’s teenage winger Mirko Antonucci, who has yet to sign his first professional contract, claims TransferMarketWeb .

Antonucci has been in talks over a new deal with Roma, but he is being watched by United, along with Roma’s Serie A rivals AC Milan, Inter Milan and Lazio.





INTER KEEN ON PSG'S RABIOT













View photos Adrien Rabiot Monaco PSG Trophee des Champions 29072017 More

Inter are plotting a future move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to Calciomercato.com .

The report claims Inter director Walter Sabatini tried to lure Rabiot to Roma three years ago, only for then-manager Rudi Garcia to opt against the deal.

However, it is understood that Sabatini is still a big admirer of Rabiot and will try to sign him for Inter, provided the midfielder does not sign a new contract at PSG.





LAPORTE TO JOIN REAL OVER BARCA













View photos Aymeric Laporte Athletic Bilbao More

Aymeric Laporte is set to reject Barcelona in favour of a £57 million move to Real Madrid, according to a report from Don Balon, via the Express.

The 23-year-old Athletic Bilbao defender has emerged as a priority target for Zinedine Zidane as he looks to bolster his defensive options in January.





LIVERPOOL FOLLOW FIORENTINA WINGER













View photos Federico Chiesa Fiorentina More

Liverpool are among the clubs showing an interest in Fiorentina’s teenage winger Federico Chiesa, claims Calciomercato.com .

The 19-year-old, who is the son of former Parma and Italy striker Enrico Chiesa, is valued at €40 million and has also been linked with Everton, Inter Milan and Napoli.





SERIE A DUO WANT BARCA STRIKER













View photos Paco Alcacer Barcelona 2017/18 More

Inter Milan and Napoli are interested in signing Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer during the January transfer window, reports Sport .

Alcacer has struggled to establish himself since joining Barca from Valencia in a €30 million deal in 2016 and the Catalan club would be willing to sell for the right price.





REAL PLOT DE GEA & HAZARD RAID













View photos Eden Hazard Belgium More

Real Madrid are set to rekindle their interest in Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard next summer, according to Don Balon .

The Liga giants have pursued both players for some time now and are ready to splash the cash in 2018 in order to get long-awaited deals done.





LIVERPOOL SUFFER TIMO WERNER BLOW













View photos Timo Werner RB Leipzig More

Liverpool target Timo Werner is closing in on a new deal at RB Leipzig, according to a report from the Mirror .

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on strengthening his front line and had marked the Germany international as a target, though Real Madrid were also interested in the 21-year-old.

Werner scored 21 Bundesliga goals last season in just 28 starts, helping the top-flight newcomers to a Champions League position.