Transfer news: The latest rumours from Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and all the top teams

Cristiano Ronaldo has informed Real Madrid that he intends to stay at the club, according to AS.

The Portugal captain had apparently decided he wanted to leave Spain back in June but has now reportedly backtracked and is happy to remain at the Bernabeu.

That could all change on July 31, though, when Ronaldo is due to appear in court over accusations of tax evasion, where the outcome of the preliminary hearing could see him seek a Madrid exit.

Gareth Bale is not planning to leave Real Madrid following speculation linking the Wales international with a move to Manchester United, according to Sky Sports.

Reports have claimed that Madrid would be prepared to sell Bale in order to create room in their squad for Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe.

However, Bale is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu and Madrid have no plans to let the forward leave in order to bring in new signings.

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a fresh move for Monaco star Kylian Mbappe and have made contact with his representatives, according to L'Equipe.

PSG are determined to snatch the France international from their Ligue 1 rivals, with sporting director Antero Henrique holding talks with Mbappe's father.

CEBALLOS WANTS BARCA NOT MADRID

Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos wants to join Barcelona rather than Real Madrid as he prepares for talks over his future , according to Mundo Deportivo .

Ceballos’ impressive form for Spain at the European Under 21 Championship has prompted a scramble for his signature, with Atletico Madrid and Juventus also showing an interest.

He is available for €15 million and Ceballos is keen to move to Camp Nou after reportedly explaining derogatory comments he previously made about Barcelona on Twitter .

£30M SAKHO FEE TOO MUCH FOR PALACE

Liverpool’s £30 million asking price has dissuaded Crystal Palace from making a permanent offer to sign defender Mamadou Sakho, reports The Guardian .

Sakho impressed on loan at Palace in the second half of last season, but the club’s new manager Frank de Boer has decided to invest the money on five players instead.

ARSENAL SET FOR ALEXIS MEETING

Arsene Wenger will meet both Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin this week as he looks to persuade the Arsenal duo to stay at the club, says The Sun .

Alexis looks set to join Manchester City in the coming weeks, despite Wenger declaring the Gunners would not sell to a Premier League rival.

Bellerin has long been linked with a return to boyhood club Barcelona, though the Arsenal boss is to tell the Spaniard he will not be allowed to leave.

The crisis talks are seen as somewhat of a last ditch attempt at the Frenchman keeping his stars ahead of the 2017-18 season.

DONNARUMMA AGREES MILAN DEAL

Gianluigi Donnarumma has rejected Paris Sant-Germain and agreed a new contract at AC Milan, according to Sky Sport Italia .

Having previously declined the San Siro outfit's offer, the teenage goalkeeper is now set to sign a deal worth €6 million per year.

COSTA REJECTS CHINA MOVE

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has rejected a move to the Chinese Super League, according to the Daily Mirror .

Despite being told by manager Antonio Conte that he is no longer wanted at Stamford Bridge, the Spain international is happy to sit and wait for Atletico Madrid rather than leave for the Far East.

And his rejection of a transfer to Asia is in turn delaying Romelu Lukaku's arrival from Everton.

MOURINHO UNHAPPY WITH UTD

Jose Mourinho is not happy that Manchester United have been unable to lock down a number of their main transfer targets, according to the Guardian .

Moves for Nemanja Matic, Alvaro Morata and Ivan Perisic have stalled, with Mourinho frustrated that he will not have a full squad available as the club begin pre-season.

LIVERPOOL PLAN RICO BID

Liverpool are planning a €12 million bid for Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico, according to ABC de Sevilla .

The Spain international has a €30m release clause, but the Reds are hopeful they can tempt the Liga side to sell for less.

WEST HAM TURN TO CHICHARITO

West Ham have made Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez their priority attacking target, according to the Daily Telegraph .

The Irons remain interested in Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi, but see Hernandez as a more viable option given his price and willingness to leave Leverkusen.

CONTE DEMANDS £100M LUKAKU

Antonio Conte wants Chelsea to spend £100 million on Romelu Lukaku, if that’s what it will take to bring the Everton striker back to Stamford Bridge, according to The Telegraph .

Lukaku has been identified by Conte as the replacement for Atletico Madrid target Diego Costa and the Belgium international has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

However, Lukaku would prefer a return to Chelsea and Conte wants the Premier League champions to do whatever it takes to secure a deal, even if it means spending a world-record amount.

LEICESTER HOLD IBORRA TALKS

Leicester City have held initial talks with Sevilla over a move for midfielder Vicente Iborra, according to Sky Sports .

Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare was impressed by the 29-year-old when the two teams met in the Champions League last season, and is hopeful of completing a £12.5 million deal.

MAN UTD HOPE TO COMPLETE MORATA DEAL

Manchester United are aiming to complete the signing of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata before they travel to the United States on Sunday, reports the Manchester Evening News .

Morata is Jose Mourinho’s primary target to fill the No.9 role at United this summer following the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

A £60 million fee has been mooted for Morata and United hope to get the deal done before they head off to America to start their pre-season tour.

ROONEY TO RETURN TO EVERTON

Everton are confident of bringing Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney back to Goodison Park during the transfer window, reports Talksport .

Rooney’s future at Old Trafford is uncertain as he is no longer a guaranteed starter and he has been linked with moves to China and Major League Soccer.

A return to his first club Everton has also been mooted and it is reportedly ‘almost inevitable’ that Rooney will head back to Merseyside this summer.

ARSENAL PLOT €80M SPORTING RAID

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is considering an €80 million (£70.2m) double raid on Sporting Lisbon for Gelson Martins and William Carvalho, according to A Bola, via the Mirror .

Wenger is already close to adding Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette to his squad , and is also keen on winger Martins, who has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, and midfielder Carvalho.

BARCA LEAD RACE FOR BONUCCI

Barcelona are leading the race to sign Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, according to the Daily Mirror .

Chelsea had hoped to sign the Italy international, but the centre-back himself would prefer a move to Camp Nou if he were to leave the Serie A champions.

MARSEILLE PESSIMISTIC OVER GIROUD

Olympique Marseille are losing hope of securing the services of Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud this summer, according to a report in L'Equipe .

The Ligue 1 giants are huge admirers of the France international, but appear resigned to missing out on the 30-year-old as they consider other options in attack.

LEICESTER WANT £18M GENT GOALKEEPER

Leicester are considering an £18 million bid (€21m) for Gent goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic, according to Sportske novosti .

The 27-year-old Croatia international had been on the radar of Everton, who saw a €20m offer rejected by the Belgian club, who are holding out for a €25m fee.

INTER EYE €49M DI MARIA

Inter are set to make an ambitious move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel Di Maria, according to Tuttosport , via the Sun .

The Serie A giants are said to be preparing a £43 million (€49m) bid for the Argentina international, who scored 13 goals in all competitions for PSG last season, including four in seven Champions League outings.