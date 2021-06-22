Transfer news: Laporte to Tottenham, Kane to Man City, Gilmour to Norwich

Fellow humans, a relatively slow start to the summer’s transfer rumor mill has kicked up a notch with a list of players Man City might use to make Tottenham fans feel better about taking a lot of money for Harry Kane.

Not just that, but one of Chelsea’s brightest lights might just find big playing time inside the Premier League by going on his first loan.

Billy Gilmour to Norwich City, Wolves

So Billy Gilmour remains a rare highly-touted young English player “not getting enough time” on a top Premier League team, opening the door for suitors seeking his services on loan.

Gilmour turned 20 this month and received rave reviews when he helped lead Scotland to a 0-0 draw with England. He now has four caps for Scotland and has already appeared 22 times for Chelsea’s first team.

And that Scotland performance should only serve to reinforce Gilmour’s quality after he got sparing time on the field following a long-term knee injury.

And, even so, regular playing time is going to be hard to come by, as it can be for young players at Chelsea.

So the story goes that Daniel Farke is hopeful that his time working under Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund can help him acquire Gilmour’s services for a season at Norwich City ahead of other PL suitors, namely Wolves.

Kane to Man City… Laporte to Tottenham? Sterling to Tottenham?

The idea of Harry Kane being sold to Manchester City and some players going back to Tottenham to help the price tag stay, well, mildly reasonable, is not news.

Well this time there are names attached and that, my friends, is what we call juice.

That’s especially true because there are some world-class players on this list. This isn’t like when Newcastle offers some players to a Championship side to get their best player, but those players are guys no one else in the Premier League would consider using unless there was an injury plague at their headquarters.

City is said to be willing to send Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, or Riyad Mahrez in a deal that is like a way more visceral version of “What would we do with the Gareth Bale money?”, circa 2021.

Consider that Laporte is a top 25 center back in the world, Sterling one of England’s most celebrated internationals, Silva and Mahrez kye pieces of some Man City title seasons, and Jesus perplexing but oh-so-intriguing.

There are two top answers in that bunch, even if the natural guess would be Gabriel Jesus because he’s, well, a center forward.

We’ll start with the best choice in terms of Best XI strength: Aymeric Laporte.

Laporte is the one that leaps to the front, even though some would like the Sterling idea more due to Three Lions fever. Spurs center center backs badly, and Laporte is the complete package.

Consider: Laporte’s 2019-20 season, injury-hit, was statistically in the ballpark of Dias’ and Stones’ big-time 2020-21 season.

Here’s the reasons someone like Daniel Levy, not new sporting director Fabio Paratici, would probably leap for Sterling.

England is a big part of it, as Three Lions player carry huge pricetags and massive acclaim in England. You’re going to sell a lot more Sterling than Laporte jerseys, and your fans are trading a homegrown living club legend but getting an international in the fold.

Now, for our money, it’s Laporte and take that $100 million and trust that Paritici’s strong reputation for identifying talent brings in a special center forward to pop in more goals.

