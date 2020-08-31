Transfer news: Koulibaly to Man City, Ceballos to Arsenal, Tonali latest

Our transfer news deals in big boys on Monday.

Arsenal gets good news in its hopes to bring back a key piece of 2019-20, though not as good as they’d like, while a midfielder targeted by the two big Manchester clubs has made his choice back home in Italy.

As Manchester United eyes a move for a top Bundesliga defender next summer, its city rivals are reportedly looking to make a big acquisition from Serie A sooner than that.

Koulibaly to Man City

The latest on Kalidou Koulibaly to Man City is that the Senegalese defender has agreed personal terms with the Etihad Stadium set ahead of a move from Napoli to the Premier League.

Koulibaly, 29, has been linked with City, Liverpool, Manchester United, and others for ages, though Pep Guardiola’s club has been the one most often linked with his signature this summer.

City has already signed Nathan Ake for $52 million this summer and has an all-world defender in Aymeric Laporte. Clearly Guardiola learned his depth lesson and is going after every trophy he can this season.

Koulibaly has a contract in Naples through 2022-23 and boasts 33 Senegal caps and 235 appearances for Napoli after beginning his career with Metz and Genk. Napoli has been asking nine figures and Liverpool was reportedly turned down with its $65 million bid in June.

Who knows how City would be able to purchase Ake, Ferran Torres, Koulibaly, and Messi in one summer without being blasted by Financial Fair Play.

Ceballos to Arsenal

Mikel Arteta looks like he’ll get to work with fellow Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos again this season.

Don’t be too excited, Arsenal fans, as Ceballos will head back to the Emirates Stadium on loan from La Liga’s champions without an option to buy.

Ceballos, 24, made 37 appearances for the Gunners on loan from Madrid last season, scoring twice with two assists. He recorded 1.9 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, and 1.2 key passes during Premier League play.

Real Madrid, however, doesn’t care to lose the long-term with Ceballos, who arrived from Real Betis for under $20 million in 2017.

Tonali to Milan

AC Milan will be pleased to keep Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the fold for another season, but the midfielder they’re about to add could change their team for many years to come.

Sandro Tonali is one of the most sought-after midfielders in Italy and Brescia’s relegation made his transfer inevitable.

Reports claim that Milan has beaten city rivals Inter to the 20-year-old who has been compared to Andrea Pirlo for his ability to spray the ball around the yard.

Tonali had a goal and seven assists for a bad Brescia side last season, averaging 1.1 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per Serie A match. He completed 3.1 long balls per match and average 1.9 key passes.

He won’t turn 21 until May and was linked with both Manchester City and rivals Manchester United earlier in the window.

